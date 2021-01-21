We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi shoppers have been left empty-handed after bosses admit Covid is causing week-long delays to its Specialbuys stock.

Aldi shoppers hunting for a bargain have been left empty-handed after bosses issued an apology for advertising Specialbuys stock which is not yet available in-store due to delays following the new Covid strain.

Bosses of the low-cost supermarket have issued an update on its website to inform savvy shoppers that not all of its Specialbuys stock is available as advertised.

The supermarket’s aisle of Specialbuys like the Aldi air fryer normally flies off the shelves but Aldi bosses have been forced to make an announcement after 38 items previously advertised as in stock throughout January and February will experience week-long delays.

A statement on their website reads, ‘Unfortunately some Specialbuys may not be available as advertised. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that these products will be available in-store and online very shortly.’

Among the items affected is Microwave Ovens, the Corner Shelf Organsier and the Bamboo Cutlery Tray that were supposed to be available on Thursday, January 21, and Coffee Glasses, a Teapot, Cafetiere, an Avocado Slicer and more, that were due to be stocked on Sunday, January 24.

It comes after shoppers had been looking for new products on the website before they launch in store but were unable to find anything.

In its question and answers section, Aldi explained the reason why is due to “disruption in our supply chain caused by the coronavirus”.

The supermarket added, ‘We are working with our suppliers to assume normal service. However, this is taking a little longer than we would have hoped. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

Full list of delayed Aldi Specialbuys

Advertised on sale date – January 24

Now expected – Early February

Insulated Tumblers

Avocado Slicer

Smoothie Straws

Egg Rings

Egg Poacher

Orange Juicer

Cafetiere

Teapot

Coffee Glasses

Stove Top Kettles

Advertised on sale date – January 21

Felt Storage Cubes – expected Early February

Long Slot Toasters – expected Late January

Filtered Coffee Machine – expected Late January

Water Hyacinth Storage Basket – expected Early February

Storage Caddies – expected Late February

Bamboo Cutlery Tray – expected Late January

Corner Shelf Organiser – expected Early February

Under Cupboard Organizer – expected Early February

Wine Glass Holder – expected Early February

Mug Storage Trees – expected Early February

Drawer Organisers – expected Early February

Silicone Double Oven Gloves – expected Late January

Microwave Ovens – expected Late February

Rope Basket Sets – expected Early February

Advertised on sale date – January 17

Expected Mid-February

Loft Ladder

Stove Fan

Advertised on sale date – January 14

Expected Mid-February

Nursery Changing Unit

Nursery Wardrobe

Nursery Cot Bed

Baby Change Mats

Baby Soothers

Baby Snuggle Nests

Baby Highchair

Muslin Cloths

Baby Sleeping Bags

Baby Board Books

Hooded Baby Towels & Mitts

Baby Sleepsuits

For further updates visit Aldi Specialbuys to see the latest availability dates.