Aldi shoppers left empty-handed after bosses admit Covid is causing week-long delays to stock

38 products are affected.
Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
    • Aldi shoppers have been left empty-handed after bosses admit Covid is causing week-long delays to its Specialbuys stock.

    Aldi shoppers hunting for a bargain have been left empty-handed after bosses issued an apology for advertising Specialbuys stock which is not yet available in-store due to delays following the new Covid strain.

    Bosses of the low-cost supermarket have issued an update on its website to inform savvy shoppers that not all of its Specialbuys stock is available as advertised.

    The supermarket’s aisle of Specialbuys like the Aldi air fryer normally flies off the shelves but Aldi bosses have been forced to make an announcement after 38 items previously advertised as in stock throughout January and February will experience week-long delays.

    Aisle of Specialbuys Aldi

    A statement on their website reads, ‘Unfortunately some Specialbuys may not be available as advertised. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that these products will be available in-store and online very shortly.’

    Among the items affected is Microwave Ovens, the Corner Shelf Organsier and the Bamboo Cutlery Tray that were supposed to be available on Thursday, January 21, and Coffee Glasses, a Teapot, Cafetiere, an Avocado Slicer and more, that were due to be stocked on Sunday, January 24.

    It comes after shoppers had been looking for new products on the website before they launch in store but were unable to find anything.

    In its question and answers section, Aldi explained the reason why is due to “disruption in our supply chain caused by the coronavirus”.

    The supermarket added, ‘We are working with our suppliers to assume normal service. However, this is taking a little longer than we would have hoped. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

    Full list of delayed Aldi Specialbuys

    Advertised on sale date – January 24

    Now expected – Early February

    Insulated Tumblers

    Avocado Slicer

    Smoothie Straws

    Egg Rings

    Egg Poacher

    Orange Juicer

    Cafetiere

    Teapot

    Coffee Glasses

    Stove Top Kettles

    Advertised on sale date – January 21

    Felt Storage Cubes – expected Early February

    Long Slot Toasters – expected Late January

    Filtered Coffee Machine – expected Late January

    Water Hyacinth Storage Basket – expected Early February

    Storage Caddies – expected Late February

    Bamboo Cutlery Tray – expected Late January

    Corner Shelf Organiser – expected Early February

    Under Cupboard Organizer – expected Early February

    Wine Glass Holder – expected Early February

    Mug Storage Trees – expected Early February

    Drawer Organisers – expected Early February

    Silicone Double Oven Gloves – expected Late January

    Microwave Ovens – expected Late February

    Rope Basket Sets – expected Early February

    Advertised on sale date – January 17

    Expected Mid-February

    Loft Ladder

    Stove Fan

    Advertised on sale date – January 14

    Expected Mid-February

    Nursery Changing Unit

    Nursery Wardrobe

    Nursery Cot Bed

    Baby Change Mats

    Baby Soothers

    Baby Snuggle Nests

    Baby Highchair

    Muslin Cloths

    Baby Sleeping Bags

    Baby Board Books

    Hooded Baby Towels & Mitts

    Baby Sleepsuits

    For further updates visit Aldi Specialbuys to see the latest availability dates.