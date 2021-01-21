Aldi shoppers have been left empty-handed after bosses admit Covid is causing week-long delays to its Specialbuys stock.
Aldi shoppers hunting for a bargain have been left empty-handed after bosses issued an apology for advertising Specialbuys stock which is not yet available in-store due to delays following the new Covid strain.
Bosses of the low-cost supermarket have issued an update on its website to inform savvy shoppers that not all of its Specialbuys stock is available as advertised.
The supermarket’s aisle of Specialbuys like the Aldi air fryer normally flies off the shelves but Aldi bosses have been forced to make an announcement after 38 items previously advertised as in stock throughout January and February will experience week-long delays.
A statement on their website reads, ‘Unfortunately some Specialbuys may not be available as advertised. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that these products will be available in-store and online very shortly.’
Among the items affected is Microwave Ovens, the Corner Shelf Organsier and the Bamboo Cutlery Tray that were supposed to be available on Thursday, January 21, and Coffee Glasses, a Teapot, Cafetiere, an Avocado Slicer and more, that were due to be stocked on Sunday, January 24.
It comes after shoppers had been looking for new products on the website before they launch in store but were unable to find anything.
In its question and answers section, Aldi explained the reason why is due to “disruption in our supply chain caused by the coronavirus”.
The supermarket added, ‘We are working with our suppliers to assume normal service. However, this is taking a little longer than we would have hoped. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused.’
Full list of delayed Aldi Specialbuys
Advertised on sale date – January 24
Now expected – Early February
Insulated Tumblers
Avocado Slicer
Smoothie Straws
Egg Rings
Egg Poacher
Orange Juicer
Cafetiere
Teapot
Coffee Glasses
Stove Top Kettles
Advertised on sale date – January 21
Felt Storage Cubes – expected Early February
Long Slot Toasters – expected Late January
Filtered Coffee Machine – expected Late January
Water Hyacinth Storage Basket – expected Early February
Storage Caddies – expected Late February
Bamboo Cutlery Tray – expected Late January
Corner Shelf Organiser – expected Early February
Under Cupboard Organizer – expected Early February
Wine Glass Holder – expected Early February
Mug Storage Trees – expected Early February
Drawer Organisers – expected Early February
Silicone Double Oven Gloves – expected Late January
Microwave Ovens – expected Late February
Rope Basket Sets – expected Early February
Advertised on sale date – January 17
Expected Mid-February
Loft Ladder
Stove Fan
Advertised on sale date – January 14
Expected Mid-February
Nursery Changing Unit
Nursery Wardrobe
Nursery Cot Bed
Baby Change Mats
Baby Soothers
Baby Snuggle Nests
Baby Highchair
Muslin Cloths
Baby Sleeping Bags
Baby Board Books
Hooded Baby Towels & Mitts
Baby Sleepsuits
For further updates visit Aldi Specialbuys to see the latest availability dates.