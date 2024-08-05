Team GB’s Amber Rutter wins silver medal at the Olympics - just three months after giving birth

Team GB's Amber Rutter wins silver skeet shooting medal just three months after giving birth - proving motherhood doesn't have to get in the way of sporting achievements.

Of all the conversations to have with kids while watching the Olympics, the achievements of mothers taking part in the games is definitely one of them. It certainly helps that the Paris Olympics has been groundbreakingly inclusive to mothers, by featuring a nursery in the Olympic Village for the first time, and having dedicated spaces and hotel rooms for breastfeeding mums.

In celebrating the abilities of mothers who are competing at the Olympics, Team GB's Amber Rutter deserves plenty of praise. She's just become the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting event. Skeet shooting involves the use of shotguns to attempt to break clay targets, and Rutter's silver medal in the sport comes just three months after giving birth to son, Tommy at the age of 26.

The skeet shooter even got the surprise chance to celebrate the win with her son. She'd told her husband not to bring baby Tommy to the games, believing if she heard him cry while shooting, she'd just want to go to him. Her husband had other ideas and secretly flew out with their baby.

"I had no idea they were coming," she said, adding "I know Tommy might not remember it but I definitely will so I’m so glad they made the journey. I didn’t spot them before the end, thank God. I’d said to my whole family not to come because I wanted to focus on me, and if I hear Tommy cry that will be it – my focus will be straight on him."

It's also been a rocky road to Olympic glory for Rutter. After placing sixth at the Rio Olympics, she pinned her hopes on bring a medal home from the Tokyo games. However, the night before she was due to fly out to Japan, she was diagnosed with Covid and not permitted to fly out or compete. Setting her sights on becoming a mother and competing in Paris, Rutter continued to train until 28 weeks pregnant, and finally got her medal.

However, it appears she actually should've been clutching the gold medal, but was denied due to some questionable rules. According to The Guardian, Rutter and Chile’s Francisca Crovetto Chadid were left competing for the gold medal. During a sudden death shootoff, Rutter’s ninth shot was marked as a miss - when she and her coach were sure it wasn't. However, replays were not in use and Crovetto Chadid was ultimately awarded the gold.

Rutter also paid tribute to her grandfather, who didn't get the chance to see her win. She says "His dream was to see me win an Olympic medal and although he may not be here today I know he’ll be watching up there. This is for him as well."

