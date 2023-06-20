Asda baby sleeping bag recall: Full list of products that have been withdrawn

The supermarket giant has urged parents to "stop using" the product immediately. Here's everything to know about the Asda baby sleeping bag recall.

Finding the best baby sleeping bag for your little one is no easy task. As well as comfort and quality there's safety to think about, which is why it's important to know how to dress a baby for sleep and how to check your baby's bed is safe. And with safety the utmost concern for parents, one supermarket chain has been forced to recall a number of baby sleeping bags after the products were found to be faulty.

Asda has issued the urgent recall notice for eight of its baby sleeping bags, urging parents to return them to the store over fears that babies and young children could choke on the buttons.

Asda baby sleeping bag recall: Everything you need to know

Eight sleeping bags for babies and young children have been urgently recalled by Asda over safety concerns. The products affected are all designed for babies and young children between 0 and 36 months.

Parents have been warned to "stop using" the products immediately and return them to their nearest Asda store.

A post shared by Which? (@whichuk) A photo posted by on

Which baby sleeping bags have been recalled?

Happy Floral Sleep Bag , 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog.

Barcodes: 5057172999958, 5057172999965, 5057172999972

, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999958, 5057172999965, 5057172999972 Stitch Sleep Bag , 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog.

Barcodes: 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944

, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944 The Lion King Sleep Bag , 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog.

Barcodes: 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859

, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859 2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag , 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog.

Barcodes: 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918

, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918 Rainbow Sleep Bag , 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog.

Barcodes: 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910

, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910 Dino Sleep Bag , 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog.

Barcodes: 5057172999989, 5057172999996, 5063089000007

, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999989, 5057172999996, 5063089000007 Dumbo Sleep Bag , 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog.

Barcodes: 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038

, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038 Bunny Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog

Barcodes: 5057172999927, 5057172999934, 5 5057172999941

Why are Asda recalling baby sleeping bags?

Asda has urgently recalled the sleeping bags because they were found to present a choking hazard for babies and young children, after it was discovered that the buttons on the shoulder of some of the bags come loose.

What to do if you own one of the recalled sleeping bags

Asda has advised anyone who bought the sleeping bags to immediately stop using the product. Customers should package up the item and return it to their local store for a full refund, and the supermarket said people would not need their receipt.

A spokesperson said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact: Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101."

To check if you own one of the recalled products, visit the recall notice on the Asda website.

Video of the Week