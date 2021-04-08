We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Asda is the first UK supermarket to launch a full range of school uniforms made to make getting dressed less stressful for children with specific needs such as Autism.

The new Easy On Easy Wear collection has launched at George, and parents can choose from a wide range of items from school shirts, trousers, skirts, shorts, jumpers, and dresses for their youngsters with prices from as little as £2.50.

In designing these garments for children with specific or sensory-sensitive needs, Asda has confirmed it has ‘undertaken extensive research with customers and charities to ensure our clothing is suitable’ and will make it easier for parents who are buying school uniform.

The new Asda Easy On Easy Wear is in response to a survey carried out by the supermarket that revealed nine in 10 parents admitted they get ‘distressed or upset’ when trying to either dress their children or watch them do so themselves.

Asda discovered that children take nearly twice as long to get dressed wearing traditional clothing if they have specific needs and they put it down to the fact that most school clothing is designed with neuro-typical children in mind.

Caroline Hicks, head of schoolwear at George says the brand ‘received a few letters from customers asking us how we could support their needs, focused around independence and easy to wear clothing.

“These customers supported us as we developed the range, and have given us incredibly valuable feedback along the way. She added, “71% of children with autism attend mainstream schools. We know that these children want to look the same as their peers, so we have designed the range to look just like the rest of the school clothing we offer.”

Features which normally make dressing problematic for children with specific needs is:

tight necklines

hard to-do-up buttons

itchy labels

irritating seams

uncomfortable fabrics

non-elasticated cuffs.

What does the Asda Easy On Easy Wear school clothing feature?

buttons with easy close fastenings

softer thread on seams

elasticated waistbands

care instructions printed on fabric instead of labels

There’s enough for parents to worry about when making sure school uniform is Covid free, but what’s even better is that despite all of the above tweaks to the uniforms, the items look the same as what is sold in Asda’s regular schoolwear line.

M&S currently sells an easy dressing uniform range but it is limited to t-shirts, shirts, trousers, skirts, and socks.