Billie Faiers' Chapter B Kids Club stationery at Tesco is giving us serious back-to-school envy

Billie Faiers is launching a new Chapter B Kids Club stationery and craft collection at Tesco and it's so cool, you'll wish you were back at school (opens in new tab).

Forget the boring yellow and black stripy pencils or ballpoint pens that always seemed to leak at the tip, as mum-of-three Billie Faiers has put style back into kid's stationery - and it might just stop your kids from chewing or losing the contents of their pencil cases!

Billie, who is mum to daughter Nelly, eight, son Arthur, five, and two-month-old daughter Margot, with husband Greg Shepherd, is launching a new home and lifestyle brand that will launch its debut children’s stationery and craft collection in Tesco stores nationwide, from Monday 10th April.

The capsule range includes kindness cards, journal, pens and make your own sets with prices ranging from £2 to £10.

Billie Faiers Chapter B Kids Club collection at Tesco

Chapter B Kids Club Dino Kindness Cards RRP £2

Chapter B Kids Club Dino A5 Journal RRP £4

Chapter B Kids Club Dino Stationery Set RRP £5

Chapter B Kids Club 2 Assorted Dino Models RRP £4

Chapter B Kids Club Horse Letter Writing Set RRP £8

Chapter B Kids Club Horse 4 Pack Mechanical Pens RRP £3

Chapter B Kids Club Horse Desk Tidy RRP £6

Chapter B Kids Club Make Your Own Wooden Jewellery Kit RRP £10

The launch of the stationery and craft collection follows the range homeware, which includes vases, cushions, candles and diffusers which will launch in Tesco stores from 13th March.

The arrival of Chapter B By Billie Faiers into nationwide stores will mark the second phase for the brand, following its hugely successful launch last year with Next and Very.

Billie & Greg will air a special one-off episode of Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries this Spring as well as a one-off special after welcoming their third child.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Billie explained, “The home aisle is always a go-to destination every time I go to the supermarket, so to see Chapter B in Tesco will be a huge moment for the brand and I. It’s the perfect place to pick up some great pieces for all over the home.

“The way consumers shop for homeware is always evolving and it was really important for us to have a passionate and supportive grocery partner to continue to work on our long-term brand objective – which is to become a leading home and lifestyle brand in the UK.”

Chapter B, the new home and lifestyle brand from Billie Faiers will land in Tesco from Monday 13th March and her debut children’s stationery & craft collection will launch from Monday 10th April.