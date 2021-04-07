When do kids go back to school after Easter? 2021 school holiday and term dates

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s time to pack their bags and polish their shoes as kids head back to school after the Easter break.

It’s been a strange year for education, with lockdown in the UK resulting in months of homeschooling and the cancellation of school exams for 2021.

Following the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown, kids were finally able to return to school after lockdown in March. Though just weeks after heading back, they were breaking up again for the Easter holidays.

Some normalcy is hoped to resume after Easter though as kids return to school again for the last term of this academic year.

When do kids go back to school after Easter?

In England and Scotland, kids go back to school on Monday 19 April.

The Easter holidays officially end on Friday 16 April, after a full three weeks off. For some students in Scotland, this will be the first time they have returned to school since the January lockdown.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, kids go back to school earlier, having broken up for their Easter break earlier. They will therefore return to school on Monday 12 April.

Term dates often vary from school to school so it’s advised to check dates with your child’s school to be sure.

Pupils and teachers in both secondary schools and colleges will continue to be tested for coronavirus after Easter. Twice-weekly rapid lateral flow tests will be offered in England, Scotland and Wales. Whilst wearing face masks in schools will also remain mandatory for secondary school students.

2021 school holidays and term dates

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson initially proposed a five-term school year for children to catch up on disrupted learning from the pandemic. However, these plans were never finalised and UK school term dates for 2020/2021 have remained unchanged.

The following school holiday and term dates for 2021 represent the majority of schools. Though it’s always advised to check these dates directly with your child’s school.

England:

Summer school term: Monday 19 April to Friday 28 May 2021 (*exception of the May Day bank holiday – 3 May).

Monday 19 April to Friday 28 May 2021 (*exception of the May Day bank holiday – 3 May). Half term: Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June 2021.

Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June 2021. Summer school term resumes: Monday 7 June to Friday 23 July 2021.

Monday 7 June to Friday 23 July 2021. Summer holidays: Monday 26 July to Tuesday 31 August 2021.

Check individual school term dates in England here.

Wales:

Summer school term: Monday 12 April to Friday 28 May 2021 (*exception of the May Day bank holiday – 3 May).

Half term: Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June 2021.

Summer school term resumes: Monday 7 June to Friday 16 July 2021.

Summer holidays: Monday 19 July to Wednesday 1 September 2021.

Check individual school term dates in Wales here.

Scotland:

Summer school term: Monday 19 April to Thursday 24 June 2021 (*exception of the May Day bank holiday – 3 May).

Half term: Friday 28 May to Monday 31 May 2021 (May Weekend).

Summer school term resumes: Tuesday 1 June to Thursday 24 June 2021.

Summer holidays: Friday 25 June to Friday 13 August 2021.

Check individual school term dates in Scotland here.

Northern Ireland:

Summer school term: Monday 12 April to Friday 28 May 2021 (*exception of the May Day bank holiday – 3 May).

Second May Bank Holiday: Monday 31 May 2021

Summer school term resumes: Tuesday 1 June to Wednesday 30 June 2021.

Summer holidays: Thursday 1 July to Tuesday 31 August 2021.

Check individual school term dates in Northern Ireland here.