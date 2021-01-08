We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A heartbroken dog owner has issued an urgent choking warning after his pug Peppa passed away on Christmas Eve.

Sharing his tragic news on LinkedIn, Kieran Elsby reported that on Christmas Eve his pet pug Peppa ‘choked to death on a chew toy’.

It had been bought for the adorable five-month-old dog by Kieran’s son with his pocket-money.

Kieran also reflected on how his son ‘watched and cried’ as he tried to save Peppa.

The devastated father has ‘regrets’ that he was unable to save their pet and of seeing his son ‘in pieces’.

After this tragic event, Kieran recalled, his son asked ‘if he can wake up from his bad dream’.

He added that despite the product they bought being branded ‘safe’ and ‘suitable’, the reviews on the Pets At Home website may tell a different story.

Kieran stated that ‘on their website have plenty of reviews saying it has given people massive vet bills and is a choke hazard!’

He has also contacted trading standards and started legal action in order to get the dangerous toy removed from Pets At Home shelves.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, Kieran has asked for those who read his post to spread the word. He powerfully stated, ‘I need help and support for my son!’.

Video of the Week

People were quick to show their support, with a Twitter user urging others to read his heartfelt piece. And it seems like Kieran’s choking warning to other pet owners has achieved one positive result already.

The Mirror has now reported that Pets at Home has since withdrawn the product as a result of the tragedy, pending an investigation.