Eight-year-olds are the ‘easiest’ kids to parent according to the internet, but what do experts think?

Parents across the internet have come to the consensus that children are 'easiest' to parent when they're eight years old - but do the experts agree?

The difficulties of parenting get to us all from time to time. Rising childcare costs add to the daily stress of family life with many experiencing parenting burnout and we're often left asking an age-old question; "Will it ever get any easier?"

Well, it might! That's according to parents on the internet who have come to the consensus that the age children are their 'easiest' to parent is eight-years-old.

For those with newborns, it's a long wait. But for those whose children are reaching the middle years of their development, the fact may offer some hope.

Starting the conversation over on Reddit's infamous parenting subreddit, a parent of two toddlers asked the group, “At what age, in your opinion, does parenting get easier?"

From the huge number of responses, one age quickly stood out. "Eight is soooo easy, in terms of caring," one said, while another added, “I really think eight is the best age. They’re so cute, fun, and hilarious.”

“I was going to say eight to eleven is the sweet spot," another user shared. "Eight was extremely easy for both of my kids and it was smooth sailing through the end of elementary. Middle school and puberty brings some challenges but I liked that stage as well, though I’d say it is probably the hardest is terms of doing things 'right'."

Another user chimed in, “For me there was a sweet spot from between about six - eight where it was incredibly easy. Now that he's 10, there's all kinds of complicated things he asks, is into, and comes in contact with."

But while parents seem to be in agreement, experts aren't so sure. Dr Rebecca Quinn, a clinical psychologist and mother of three, told us here at GoodTo.com, "..."

