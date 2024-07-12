Gifted children display these 4 characteristics according to an Educational Psychologist

Do you wonder if your child is gifted? According to an Educational Psychologist they'll display these characteristics if they are.

There are many traits we look for in our kids that we know will stand them in good stead - we want them to be resilient, confident, and of course we want them to be happy. While we observe our children and get to know their strengths, quirks, and the nuances of their personalities and what they're drawn to, another question can arise - is my child gifted?

If you do have a gifted little one, studies show they'll have a distinct set of academic, social and emotional characteristics. Further research into raising a gifted child suggests parents need to be prepared for the differences raising such children can bring, especially in relation to their naturally perfectionist nature and keeping realistic expectations of their achievements.

GoodtoKnow resident expert and Educational Psychologist Dr Patricia Britto, explains how to spot a gifted child, and what these characteristics mean for you and your child.

4 signs of a gifted child

Passionate and have a zest for life. Gifted children approach life with excitement and energy, often giving everything they have to tasks they're given. They are excited to embrace each day, and find adventure in their chosen areas of interest. Dr Britto says "Children who are gifted and talented are likely to have a zest for life and keen to explore a range of activities that are linked to their interests and talents." Hyperfocused. Their enthusiasm for their passions can result in an extreme form of concentration and visualisation when they engage with that topic. Dr Britto shares "Being hyperfocused can have positive effects as it enables children to sustain their attention at length on a task that is linked to their interest which can lead to positive outcomes. Children may find completing a certain task rewarding which can lead to hyperfocus. They may find a certain task extremely rewarding that it’s hard to move on to something else which may be a challenge when learning in a classroom." Resilient. This needs to be nurtured by parents, as gifted children can sometimes sail through life without experiencing failure, leading to reduced resilience. However, if they're exposed to challenging situations, they can adapt and build resilience skills rapidly. Dr Britto shares "Children who are gifted and talented are often able to recover quickly from difficult conditions once they know how." Giving everything they have. Dr Britto concludes "The 'all-or-nothing' approach to academic success is a likely feeling and characteristic that gifted children might have. They may struggle with the feeling of never being good enough but equally be motivated to achieve great accomplishments."

