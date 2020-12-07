S Club 7 member Hannah Spearritt gives birth after ‘secret’ pregnancy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hannah Spearritt took to social media on Sunday, to reveal she'd welcomed her second child after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon, Hannah Spearritt confirmed that she and partner Adam Thomas have become parents again with baby number two.

Her announcement read, ‘SURPRISE! We are pleased to announce that we recently welcomed baby number two! Click on bio for all the details!’

Hannah and Adam told Hello Magazine about the new arrival, revealing that they’d had another baby girl. The couple are also parents to Téa, who will celebrate her second birthday this month.

Their second daughter is called Tora, and Hannah explained how they went about choosing baby names, “Once Téa was called Téa I think we had found our vibe and flow! Tora means Tiger, and goddess and thunder, the female of Thor.”

When asked about having ‘two under two’, Hannah added, “We always wanted more than one so it made sense to have another one as quickly as possible.

“We have been lucky. We’ve had my mum and a lot of help which has been wonderful.”

Hannah also revealed that big sister Téa has been “really good” with the new arrival, adding, “She’s been really gentle.”

Adam said that there’s been “no jealousy yet”, and the doting parents revealed that it’s been a huge relief to not have Taya envying her little sister!

The couple also opened up about what Christmas will look like for their family, as many of us will be celebrating a lot more differently this year. Hannah said, “We’re going to be home. Lots of food, bit of wine! As relaxed as possible.”

Hannah and Adam’s baby joy comes after they suffered two devastating miscarriages, which Hannah has previously opened up about. They occurred before their eldest daughter was born, with the star admitting it was “hard to relax” after falling pregnant with Tora.