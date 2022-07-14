When will Thor: Love and Thunder be on Disney Plus? Possible release date and total running time

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hopefully fans won't have to wait too long for Thor: Love and Thunder to be on Disney Plus...

Hunky Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth returns again as the loveable blonde and beefy superhero in the fourth installment of the hit franchise - Thor: Love and Thunder. Featuring familiar characters who have crossed over from other movies in the Marvel universe, plus newbie Natalie Portman (and those unmissable end credit scenes) - reviews have been high for the action-packed adventure from both viewers and critics alike.

Those who haven't yet seen the latest Thor caper or fans who simply want to watch the fun all over again are looking ahead to the film being released on Disney+. The streaming giant is the home to recent Marvel hits Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness (opens in new tab) and Eternals (opens in new tab). So it's expected the new Thor will follow suit - it's just the question of when.

No official Disney+ release date has been shared as yet, but going on the precedent set of fellow Marvel films we expect Thor: Love and Thunder to arrive on Disney Plus between mid August and early September 2022.

It took 47 days for Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness to be released on Disney+ after it's theatrical release. So if we based it on this, the latest Thor could be on the streaming platform on August 24, 2022. However other recent Marvel releases - such as Shang Chi and Eternals - took around 3 months to appear on Disney+. So this could take a potential release date into September or even October.

Those that can't wait for it to land on Disney+ can however still see it in cinemas across the UK. Popular cinema chains like Odeon (opens in new tab), Vue (opens in new tab), Cineworld (opens in new tab) and Showcase (opens in new tab) all have listings for Thor: Love and Thunder throughout July 2022.

Will Thor: Love and Thunder be free to watch on Disney Plus?

Yes, when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on Disney Plus it will be free to watch. We're basing this on the fact that other recent Marvel films like Eternals and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness were free to view when they first arrived on the streaming giant (and continue to be free to watch today).

Is Thor: Love and Thunder on Amazon Prime?

No, Thor: Love and Thunder is not currently available to rent or watch on Prime Video. Some film fans have been asking this question due to the 'Home premiere' option on Prime that sees recent cinematic releases available to rent and watch at home instead.

In time, the newest Thor movie could eventually end up on Prime Video. However it's more likely that Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to watch on Disney Plus first - since Disney own Marvel. The Walt Disney Company paid $4 billion for Marvel Entertainment in August 2009.

Thor: Love and Thunder - Total running time

Thor: Love and Thunder is 1 hour and 59 minutes (or 119 minutes) in length. Just under the two-hour mark, it's the second longest film in the Thor franchise. Third film Thor: Ragnarok takes the crown for the longest run time at 130 minutes.

Joanna Robinson (opens in new tab) of The Ringer-Verse podcast (opens in new tab) shared that director Taika Waititi was under strict instruction to keep the latest Thor caper under the 2 hour mark.

She said: “Taika having a blank check on this is absolutely not the case. He got more leeway than he got with Ragnarok, but there was a mandate to bring this movie in under two hours. This comes in under two hours and they cut a ton of stuff out of this movie.

"Taika is on record as not being [into] director’s cuts," she added. "We know Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey [were supposed to appear] and Simon Russell Beale appeared as Dionysus and had like two lines in this movie but has an above-the-line credit, so he was definitely supposed to be in this more. Gorr was supposed to come in and kill a bunch of other people.”

Taika Waititi also directed the third Thor film - Ragnarok - which came out in 2017. In a recent interview with Collider (opens in new tab), he and lead star Chris Hemsworth revealed that the first cut for Thor: Love and Thunder was actually around the four hour mark.

"It was about four hours," Waititi said. "And a lot of time on set ... We were talking about this before, like when, in the moment, you're like, "This is the greatest thing that anyone's ever filmed in the history of filming things." And you get into the edit. You're like, "I still kind of like it." And then, after about six months of it being in the movie, you realize it was fun on the day but it doesn't have any business being in the movie."

Of the first edit, Chris Hemsworth called it "batshit crazy, wild four-hour cut I've ever seen".

Is Thor: Love and Thunder a hit? Box office performance

Yes, those in the film industry would consider Thor: Love and Thunder a hit with audiences. Official figures show that the Marvel film raked in $303.4 million worldwide at the box office during it's opening weekend.

According to Screen Daily (opens in new tab), the fourth film beat all previous debut weekend records set by the previous franchise films. Each Thor film has built upon the previous one's box office success with Thor (2011) grossing $449m, Thor: The Dark World (2013) grossing $645m and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) grossing $854m. It's expected that "Disney’s release of Thor: Love And Thunder has continued the upwards trajectory of Marvel’s hammer-wielding franchise" says the publication.

Thor: Love and Thunder is also yet to be released in China - which is expected to draw in large audiences and additional revenue.

Despite huge success, the latest Thor outing did fail to get the same numbers as fellow Marvel film Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness on it's opening weekend. The Benedict Cumberbach superhero movie raked in $450 million (opens in new tab) globally during it's debut weekend.

