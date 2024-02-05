Struggle to get the kids out the door each morning? You're not alone – these expert-led tips might help everyone leave the house on time

We’ve all been there – the chaotic morning routine where getting kids out of the house on time feels like an Olympic sport.

Just when you’re about to herd your kids out the door in the morning, there’s always something that crops up to bring the whole ordeal to a standstill. One child might be complaining that their packed lunch isn’t what they wanted, while another could have an “I’m not going to school today!” outburst from nowhere. You’ll rarely hear ‘smooth sailing’ and ‘morning routine’ in one sentence, but worry not, parents, because there are some hacks to try that could help everyone to actually leave the house on time.

Amy Graff, a family expert from Babycenter, reveals her top tips to help you get your kids up in the morning and out the door, stat.

4 tips to make mornings with the kids easier

1. Choose outfits the night before

Laying out your kid's school uniform the night before will save the chaos of trying to find missing socks or t-shirts in the morning. There are no last-minute matching struggles, helping you to save time and make the rest of the day go smoother.

If your child doesn't wear a school uniform, involve them in choosing what they want to wear the night before. A pre-approved wardrobe selection not only avoids morning meltdowns but helps them gain some independence. Amy says: “Both my daughter and her brother set their clothes next to their beds, and then I review their choices, making sure they included underwear and socks.”

2. Agree on a schedule

Creating a family schedule for leaving the house on time can help parents delegate responsibilities, establish predictable routines and take the stress out of the morning.

Amy said this has been a game-changer in her family: “We held a meeting to brainstorm a list of tasks and talk about who should do what. And then we decided on an order in which the tasks should be completed. We agreed that everyone should get dressed before breakfast, as our kids wake up ravenous and the promise of a meal always motivates them. I wanted to involve the kids in creating the schedule so they'd also feel responsible for getting to school on time.”

Mother helping child put uniform on ready for school (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Move to the music

If your kids have a case of snooze syndrome, you might be wondering seriously, how much sleep do teenagers need? . Music can be a powerful motivator for kids (and young adults) in the morning, as the upbeat, energetic tones have the ability to set a positive and lively atmosphere. Injecting some ‘oomph’ into the morning can nix that grogginess and get the kids excited for their day. Amy’s fail-safe song? Dancing Queen by ABBA, of course.

“ABBA's Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia will spring them into action. I play the music softly at first and then gradually go louder and louder. If they continue to play dead, I jump on their beds until they abandon ship. A little exercise wakes me up as well.”

4. Incentivise and celebrate punctuality

Positive reinforcement works wonders. Create a reward system for consistently on-time departures – whether it’s a special treat, a small bonus in their pocket money or extra playtime, make punctuality a cause for celebration. Almost all families will have trouble navigating morning chaos at some point, it's handy to have some of these sanity-saving tips in your back pocket to help establish a routine and ensure your day goes smoother from the get-go. And look, if it doesn't go to plan today, there's always tomorrow.