Singer Jessie Ware is currently pregnant with her third child – but that hasn't stopped her thinking about a fourth.





Jessie Ware is counting down the days until the arrival of her third baby, but by the sounds of it, this will likely be her last pregnancy.

The singer opened up about her possible plans for a fourth child with husband Sam Burrows on Friday’s The One Show, as she joked she was going into labour while appearing on the show.

Speaking to hosts Angelica Bell and Harry Judd, Jessie admitted that she probably won’t add to her brood after baby number three – although she didn’t sound too convinced.

She said: “This is the last baby… I think”.

Jessie also joked that she was going into labour while sitting in the BBC studio as she discussed her hectic work schedule.

“I don’t know Angelica [if I’ll get time to relax before the baby comes]. We were just chatting before and you were on The One Show one week before you gave birth so I kind of feel like ‘HEY GUYS… I’m feeling’, no I’m joking!

“I don’t know, I love what I’m doing and have lots of exciting things happening. But I wouldn’t mind a foot rub quite soon.”

Jessie welcomed her first baby in September 2016 and her second child, a son, in March 2019 at home in her living room.

She confirmed her third pregnancy on The Graham Norton Show in February.

“There are several congratulations in order,” host Graham Norton said, referring to Jessie’s baby bump. He then asked: “Are we talking about that?”.

Jessie replied, pointing towards her stomach: “It’s kind of hard to miss, right?”

The singer had just come off stage after performing a song from her latest album, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, wearing a stunning blue, sparkling dress with her bump on display.

Following the announcement on the show, the ‘Say You Love Me’ singer thanked fans for their well wishes in an Instagram post.

“Just woken up to such lovely messages about the @thegrahamnortonshowofficial performance. Thank you! And thanks for the mazels on the bump 💙 XXX”, she wrote.