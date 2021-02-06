Singer Jessie Ware announces she’s expecting her third child with husband Sam Burrows

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Singer Jessie Ware has announced she’s pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Sam Burrows.

On The Graham Norton Show last night, Jessie revealed that she was pregnant and confirmed the exciting news.

“There are several congratulations in order,” Host Graham Norton said, referring to Jessie’s baby bump. He then asked, “Are we talking about that?”.

Jessie replied, pointing towards her stomach, “It’s kind of hard to miss, right?”

The singer had just come off stage after performing a song from her latest album, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, wearing a stunning blue, sparkling dress with her bump on display.

Jessie and Sam also have a four-year old daughter and a son, who’s just under two years old.

There’s plenty of baby news this week though, as Blue’s Simon Webbe announced that he was expecting a child with his wife Ayshen, and Eastenders star Lacey Turner gave birth to her second child.

Following the announcement on the show, the ‘Say You Love Me’ singer thanked fans for their well wishes in an Instagram post.

‘Just woken up to such lovely messages about the @thegrahamnortonshowofficial performance. Thank you! And thanks for the mazels on the bump 💙 XXX’, she wrote.

Famous friends were quick to congratulate Jessie Ware on the news she was pregnant, with I’m a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher writing, ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ amazing news!!! Xxxx’.

While Love Island host Laura Whitmore said, ‘Hot mama! Congrats x’ and Mel C said, ‘Yeahhhhhh!!!! Congratulations 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍’.

Also on the show, the singer was asked about how she felt being featured on Barack Obama’s famous playlist. She replied, “I think Sasha [Obama’s daughter] told him about me, but that’s fine. It’s a big coup and it is great.”

And when the question of touring came up, she added, “It’s moved to December which is sensible and realistic, and the album is a sexy dance record – people need to be up close and personal.”

Jessie and Sam married in 2014, but they met as teenagers and started seeing each other when they were still in school.

Congrats Jessie and Sam!