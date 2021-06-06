We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kelly Brook has been with her boyfriend, Jeremy Parisi since 2015 – but don't expect a wedding anytime soon.



Kelly Brook admitted that being a wife and mother is not “on her radar” because she feels it will stop her from doing the things she “loves”.

The 41-year-old, who has been engaged four times before, spoke candidly about her decision, but clarified she isn’t saying “never”.

Speaking to The Sunday People, she said: “Marriage and children are not things I’ve wanted… I’m not saying never, it’s just not on my radar.”

She explained: “There are so many things I love, I think marriage and children would stop me doing them.

“It’s very hard to change your ways when you get to your forties and I don’t think it’s for everyone.”

Kelly explained that she has a bucket list that includes travelling and “being with my partner”, while adding she also loves her “freedom and being spontaneous”.

She continued: “There are so many things I love, I think marriage and children would stop me doing them. I try to imagine how it would be, and when you have children it’s a huge commitment.”

She concluded: “I’m not saying never, it’s just not on my radar. I think about it every now and again, then I quickly forget about it. I just don’t have that instinct.”

Back in 2019, Kelly opened up about her previous miscarriages, saying she thought long and hard about whether she really wanted children in the future.

Kelly Brook lost her baby girl when five months pregnant with England rugby star Thom Evans in 2011, and suffered another miscarriage later that year.

Video of the Week

She told Fabulous magazine: “I’ve sat down and asked myself: ‘Do I really want to have children? Is this something I really want to do?’

“And I’ve realised it’s not something I’ve always wanted and I’m fine with it. It’s sad that it happened and obviously I wish it hadn’t gone that way, but there is life after that.”