'Let's not normalise keeping secrets' parenting coach shares the 'important' reason parents need to teach their children the difference between secret and surprise

A parenting expert has shared why teaching kids the difference between secrets and surprises is so vital.

We all want to teach our children to grow up to be honest and feel like they can tell their parents anything (despite research showing that lying could be a sign of intelligence in young children). But sometimes we might ask them to keep some information to themselves, such as the birthday present they've picked out for Grandma, or the homemade card they've made for Mother's Day.

But one parenting expert has shared why making the distinction between a 'secret' and a 'surprise' is so important. Devon Kuntzman - aka 'Transforming Toddlerhood' - is an ICF-certified coach with a degree in psychology, who uses her professional knowledge and experience as a mother to share parenting solutions. She recently shared in an Instagram video why "you should never tell a child to keep secrets."

In the post, she explained that although parents often ask toddlers to keep secrets with good intentions, it's important to reframe these as surprises, "because telling kids to keep secrets can accidentally normalise this behaviour and make them more vulnerable to a predator."

Devon adds that by avoiding any encouragement to keep secrets - even if it's a harmless joke or in a well-intentioned manner - parents can help their children feel like they can tell them anything. She adds, "Remember, things like 'Let's keep this our little secret' are what a predator relies on a child doing."

Devon's followers approved of the tip, with some sharing how they use this approach with their own children. One user helpfully shared, "I tell the children 'surprises = planning something that will make the person feel good, like a birthday present, so that’s ok not to tell until the birthday. Secrets are things that can make a person feel bad, and you need to tell Mummy/ Daddy/ a trusted adult'. They know to look for intent."

Another said, "I remember once reading a comment of a mom saying that she was okay with secrets but instead of defining them as not being shared with anyone, she defined them as being shared with mom every time."

