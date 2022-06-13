Lidl launches new food label to help struggling families with the cost of living

Lidl has become the first major supermarket to launch a label that will help struggling families with the cost of living (opens in new tab).

The low-cost supermarket chain has introduced the 'Good to Give' trustmark on 30 of its food items in order to diversify the food families receive if they have to use food banks (opens in new tab).

All food donations are greatly received but often donations that come in from kind-hearted shoppers can be from the same food group [grains like bread, cereal, pasta] or have a high sugar / calorie content [sweets and chocolate] and make it difficult for families to make a balanced and nutritious meal.

So now those donating will be able to easily identify which other foods might be 'Good to Give' to those in need and also families on low income will be able to see what different low-cost foods could help keep them healthy when on a food budget - and this combined with their low cost recipes (opens in new tab) will make cooking less of an expensive chore.

It comes after 87% of charities reported needing a wider range of food types to be donated so that the recipients could get a healthy, balanced diet. And Lidl decided to consult with Neighbourly – a platform that connects surplus food with local good causes - to find a solution to the problem.

It is hoped that the clearly marked labels, which can be found in store, will prompt shoppers to purchase knowing that not only is the food nutritional but it also has a long-term shelf life, which will reduce waste and mean that families can stock up on the food.

Among the items being flagged up as Good to Give include tinned fruit, lentils, mackerel, noodles and brown rice.

It's hoped that once shoppers have picked up and paid for the items, that they will drop them at food donation points located after the check-outs in Lidl stores, so that the supermarket can deliver them to the food banks.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer at Lidl GB, said: “At Lidl, we’re committed to making good food accessible to everyone and now, more than ever, it’s important that we stay true to this.

“We’ve been listening to feedback from our charity partners on how we can best support them at this time.

Mr McDonnell added, "Through these conversations it became clear we can play a leading role in helping those relying on food banks to maintain a more nutritious, balanced diet by encouraging our customers to donate a little differently.

“We hope that more retailers will adopt the ‘Trustmark’ so that we can work together as an industry to help more people access the balanced and nutritious diet that they need.”

