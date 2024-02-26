Millennial parents have shared the biggest differences between their children 'lives vs how they grew up - and they're surprisingly relatable

So much has changed since millennials were growing up - kids today surely can't imagine life without TikTok and Netflix. But what else is different?

Parenting styles come in and out of fashion as society changes and we learn more about the child development stages, in much the same way that the most popular baby names are often replaced by newer trends.

And as millennials reveal what they wish their parents had done differently when they were brought up, their alternative approach to raising kids has left many reflecting on how different their children's lives are from the one they grew up with.

Buzzfeed recently asked millennial parents in their community to reveal some of these differences, and the answers were pretty interesting...

Honesty and open communication: One parent shared that when they were younger, "If I had trouble at school, relationship questions, or questions about my body and how it worked, [my parents] absolutely would not entertain a conversation," but added that they love helping their kids navigate such situations. Another echoed this sentiment, saying they are "100 per cent honest and truthful with my kids. If they have a question about something they see on the news, social media, or something a friend said, I will tell them the truth." Apologising for messing up: Lots of parents experienced this difference, with one saying, "My parents, specifically my mom, were big on never apologising even if they were wrong or lost their temper. I always say sorry to my kids if I’m wrong or snap at them." Another shared, "If I’m wrong I try to explain to my kids that just because I’m an adult I make mistakes, too." Sharing the love: One millennial revealed, "My parents were not the hugging type...Me and my siblings learned how to manage our emotions as adults. As a parent, I give my kids all the hugs and kisses they ask for." Another added that as parents "we say 'I love you,' a lot more in our house than what we had growing up - to each other and to our son." Screen time: This is something everyone can relate to. One parent said that when they were growing up, "You turned on the TV, and you just had to watch what was on. Now, my kids have Netflix, Disney Plus, or BBC iPlayer, and they could technically watch it all day every day. The onus is on the parent to promote responsible consumption." Another added, "I didn’t get my first phone until I was 12, and it was just an LG Scoop - no internet access. Nowadays an eight-year-old will walk around with access to almost anything imaginable. Kinda scary." Being monitored: A Buzzfeed Community parent revealed, "I’m not sure my mom knew where I was most of the time during weekends and holidays...I love knowing what my daughter gets up to, but I’m definitely more lax about her whereabouts than some other parents." Another millennial parent shared, "From about the age of six, I was allowed to be outside on my own, but had to get home 'before dark'...I now live in a city of about 90,000, and the crime rate is so high that I don’t let my child go outside without an adult." Letting children make their own choices: "My daughter wanted to cut her long hair off for a pixie cut when she was three, and my mom was appalled I let her make that decision because she was 'too young to know better,'" shared one parent. Another similarly said, "It baffles my parents' minds when I give [my daughter] a choice to pick certain items for dinner." Hydration: Interestingly, one parent told Buzzfeed, "[My kids] are so much more hydrated than I was. They always have a water bottle with them at school or in the car. I used to think I was just never thirsty - turns out, I was just not used to drinking water."

In related news, millennials have shared their top parenting rules for 2024 and millennials are begging parents to keep their anxieties to themselves and spare the grandkids. Elsewhere, one millennial mum has shared what her tween says are 'old people' names - is yours on the list?