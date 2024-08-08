Millennials reveal 10 things they hated as kids but love now they’re adults - and #5 is so relatable

Millennials have taken to Reddit to share the least enjoyable elements of childhood that they've grown to love now they're adults - and #5 is so relatable.

As we grow up, there are so many elements of childhood that follow us into our adult lives. Whether it's the traits you probably have now if you grew up as an 'only child' or the sweet memories you remember from childhood, we take so much from our early lives into our later years.

But while many likely much prefer adulthood and the freedom it gives to the strict parenting rules we were forced to follow as kids, millennials have now revealed the aspects of childhood they once hated but have now grown to love.

In a Reddit thread called 'what sucked as a child but is awesome as an adult?' they listed everything from bedtimes to grocery shopping - and some even said they now love 'cancelled plans' and getting 'socks as gifts'!

1. Bedtime. "As a kid, it was the worst part of the day. But as an adult, it's the highlight of my day."

2. Cleaning. "Cleaning my room was a constant source of arguments with my parents. Today, having a clean, organized space feels satisfying and helps me stay focused and calm."

3. Food shopping. "Going to the grocery store. As a kid, I was always told no, but as an adult my secret sweets and snack stash says yessssss!"

In response, another excited user replied, "You can just buy a cake for no reason other than you want cake and you can!"

4. Practical presents. "Getting a package of socks as a gift."

5. Cancelled plans. "People canceling plans on you! It would suck as a youngster, but as an adult, it's just such a treat. You get yourself ready for social time, plans go awry, and instead, you get to stay home and do NOTHING!"

Similarly, another Reddit user added, "Staying home on a Friday night seemed like a punishment when I was younger. Now, it feels like a treat to relax at home after a long week, watching a movie or reading a good book."

6. Naps. "I look forward to my post-work pre-dinner nap every day."

7. Rainy weekends. This one kicked off a massive discussion, with many sharing their love of rainy days and the fun it can bring. One wrote, "I loved rainy days as a kid to go run around in, and I love them now to stay inside and read," while another added, "Those were nice as a kid too. Cozy, you could play board games or computer games or do Lego, and it smelled nice, and so on."

"Thunderstorms especially," one shared. "As a kid, kinda stressful. As an adult, pure bliss..... unless you have to go out."

8. Bath time. "Taking a bath is bliss as an adult," one wrote, while another shared that they thought they were more fun when they were younger. "That was awesome as a kid though," they said. "The bath tub was so much bigger you could swim around in it, dive, make bubbles and snorkel!"

9. Brussels sprouts. Do we need to say anything else?

10. Gardening. "Seriously, being told I had to mow the lawn, or weed the garden was the most boring and laborious thing as a kid. But now that I own a home, nothing brings me greater joy than walking around the property, picking weeds, pruning bushes and chopping firewood. Probably because when I'm done I can look at my home and be proud of the accomplishment."

So, we ask you, what sucked as a child but is awesome as an adult?

