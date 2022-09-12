Miracle for mum, 46, who gives birth to IDENTICAL triplets after three failed rounds of IVF

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A 46-year-old mum has defied odds of 1:20 billion to give birth to identical triplets after three failed rounds of IVF (opens in new tab) - and she conceived naturally.

Mum-of-four, Audrey Tiberius was told she couldn't have any more children because her eggs (opens in new tab) were 'too old' but in what can only be described as a 'miracle', she welcomed triplet sons Sky, River and Bay.

The Utah mum and her husband Tyler, 41, had almost given up hope of being a mother again after three failed rounds of IVF - but four years after a fertility (opens in new tab) specialist told her the odds of her conceiving with IVF were just 10%, she kept praying and fell pregnant naturally aged 45.

Sharing her lovely news, Audrey told KSL5TV, "The odds of this happening are so incredibly rare that to me it just has to be a miracle. I just feel my life is complete now with these three babies. I can hardly believe it, three babies.

"I prayed and prayed for five years for more children because I always wanted a really big family and seven was kind of my number. When I found I was finally pregnant (opens in new tab) at 45 I was over the moon but when I found out it was three I was like that makes seven, I got my dream."

In an interview with Today, Audrey recalled, "'They said, "I'm sorry, your eggs are too old". We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed.'

According to specialists that had advised Audrey, she had a 1 in 100 chance of getting pregnant at 45. With the odds of triplets being 1 in 10,000 the odds of s 45 year old having triplets is 1 in 20 billion.

"I prayed that my babies would be safe and that I would deliver them when I was supposed to — and that’s what happened,' she added.

The triplets are now five months old and Audrey revealed she spends seven hours a day pumping breast milk (opens in new tab) for them.

She admitted she is looking for breast milk donors so she can spend more time with her family including her other sons, Marcus, 13, James, 11, Christian, nine, and Max, seven.