Mobile phone users are being alerted to a new dangerous hacker bug that can completely empty your bank account and erase your handset making it unusable.

You might already know which mobile phones are most at risk of hacking, and email scams, but are you aware of a new bug that’s doing the rounds?

The new threat to devices across the country, uses a type of malware named BRATA which has the ability to monitor users as they access their bank accounts so you might want to get your children off their mobile phones.

Is said to affect Android users only but an urgent alert from the security team at Cleafy has been sent out to all users in the hope of preventing someone from falling victim to the new bug.

It’s already started spreading across handsets and if it attacks your phone it can leave your bank details in the hands of hackers and force an entire device to be wiped clean.

As a result, Android smartphone owners are being urged to take extra care when downloading files onto their phones as cyber thieves can then use this vital data to steal money without the person ever knowing they’ve been hacked.

But one telling way that you might have fallen victim to the scam is that once the attack has taken place, the crooks force the infected device to perform a factory re-set to cover their tracks but that will also delete everything that’s been stored on the phone and there’s nothing the mobile phone owner can do to stop it.

According to Cleafy, BRATA was first discovered by security research teams at Kaspersky back in 2019 and they found hackers were targeting smartphone owners in Brazil but it’s since made its way across the Atlantic with users in the UK, Poland and Italy all thought to be the next targets.

And the bug is ever-evolving too making it harder to detect and causing more devastating consequences to devices once they’ve been infected.