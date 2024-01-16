'National incident' declared after measles cases soar - with some unvaccinated children forced to isolate for 3 weeks

Health officials are urging parents to check their children have had two doses of the MMR vaccine, following an increase in measles cases.

Parents can check with their GP practice or in their child's red book to check if they have had the two MMR doses, and it's best to do so as soon as you can, as measles is a highly contagious infection. It usually starts with cold-like symptoms and a high temperature, later developing into a rash.

These measles symptoms are an indication that you shouldn't send your child to school, and not long after the NHS called for parents to act following an increase in measles cases, health officials have now declared a 'national incident' - with unvaccinated children in Birmingham forced to isolate for up to 21 days.

With more than 300 confirmed or likely measles cases identified in the West Midlands since October, this marks the biggest outbreak of the infection since the 1990s. It comes following a warning about a fall in uptake of the MMR vaccine since the pandemic, which is thought to be a result of increased anti-vaccine sentiment and the diversion of vaccinators to administer Covid jabs instead.

In Birmingham, the Children's Hospital has treated more than 50 children for measles in the past month - the highest number in decades, according to officials. Meanwhile, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures show the West Midlands had at least 167 laboratory-confirmed cases with a further 88 likely cases, confirming that this is the largest outbreak of the infection in the country outside of London.

Countrywide, there were 1,603 suspected cases of measles in England and Wales in 2023 - that's up from 735 in 2022, and just 360 the year before.

As a result of the uptick in infections, health officials said pupils who had missed both doses of MMR and had been exposed to cases were being sent home for up to three weeks, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, catch-up jab clinics - with vaccinations for parents and staff as well as pupils - are being held in schools across the West Midlands amid fears that cases will surge during the new term.

#Measles can be a serious infection that can lead to complications, especially in young children & those with weakened immune systems. Measles spreads easily but it is preventable. Make sure you & your loved ones are up to date with your #MMR jabs or catch up on any missed jabs. pic.twitter.com/1J8eDBnGA6January 15, 2024 See more

Dr Naveed Syed, health protection consultant in the West Midlands, said in a statement: "The virus is very infectious and can spread rapidly among communities, such as schools, if people have not had at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.

"People may not realise how severe measles can be. While most people will recover within a couple of weeks, the virus can cause serious illness. Sometimes this can leave permanent disability and it can even cause death."

Recent figures have shown that the level of five-year-olds who had had the second jab by 2022/23 was at 84.5%, the lowest since 2010/11.

According to the NHS, "Measles is highly infectious and if left unvaccinated nine out of ten children in a classroom will catch the disease if just one child is infectious."

The health service adds, "While measles can be mild for some children, one in five will require a hospital visit and the infection can lead to complications in one in 15, such as meningitis and sepsis. There is no specific treatment for measles, so parents are being reminded that vaccination gives the best protection from serious illness."

The UKHSA advises that all children aged one year to three years and four months should be offered the vaccine as part of their routine vaccinations at their surgery. Older children and adults should contact their practice if they have had one or no doses of the vaccine.

You can find out more about the MMR vaccine on the UK government website.

Measles is highly contagious and can be serious. Know what the symptoms are so you don’t risk spreading infection - seek advice from your GP or NHS111. Paediatric matron Hayley describes the symptoms here.#measles@BSol_ICS @NHSinBlkCountry @NHSMidlands pic.twitter.com/DJ41VmFcaZJanuary 12, 2024 See more

Measles symptoms

Cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, sneezing, and a cough

Sore, red eyes that may be sensitive to light

Watery or swollen eyes

A high temperature (fever), which may reach around 40°C (104°F)

Small greyish-white spots in the mouth

Aches and pains

Loss of appetite

Tiredness, irritability and a general lack of energy

The measles rash appears around two to four days after the initial symptoms - it is made up of small red-brown, flat or slightly raised spots that may join together into larger blotchy patches

Measles treatment

Measles can be prevented by having the MMR vaccine - you can be vaccinated at any age

Take paracetamol or ibuprofen to relieve fever, aches and pains

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration

Close the curtains to help reduce light sensitivity

Use damp cotton wool to clean the eyes

In related news, we've looked at the signs of strep A in kids and how to treat it.