Signs of strep A in kids - What is strep A and how to treat it

Signs of strep A in kids are important to spot early, and with recent reports on deaths in primary school-aged children, it can be worrying. We spoke with expert Dr Stephanie Ooi to bring you all you need to know...

Group A Streptococcus (strep A) isn’t new, it’s a bacteria that can cause recognised illnesses such as scarlet fever, strep throat and tonsillitis (opens in new tab), it can also cause other respiratory and skin infections such as impetigo (opens in new tab). In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A strep ( iGAS ).

With reports of a seventh child dying after contracting strep A, the UK Health Security Agency (opens in new tab) (UKHSA) has shared a rare alert urging parents and carers to familiarise themselves with the signs of Group A streptococcal, also referred to and known as ‘strep A’ or Group Strep A’. GP at Myhealthclinic.com, Dr Stephanie Jen Chyi Ooi (opens in new tab) tell us; “As with all infections, there’s a spectrum of severity. And, in rare cases, bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause iGAS."

Strep A is nearly five times higher among young children than in pre-pandemic times, health officials confirmed. Dr Stephanie adds; "There has been an increase in cases this year - especially in those under 10 years old. A Gov.uk (opens in new tab) report that so far there have been 2.3 cases per 100,000 children aged 1-4 compared to an average 0.5 cases during 2017 - 2019.”

GPs have also been advised by UKHSA to refer to a 'low threshold' when sending children with symptoms to the hospital, so they can get antibiotics

Signs of strep A in kids: What to look for

Group A Strep can cause throat infections, scarlet fever or skin infections such as cellulitis or impetigo. These infections are usually treated with antibiotics. However invasive Group A Streptococcal disease can be very serious, and parents are being urged to be aware of the symptoms.

Dr Stephanie says: “While not all cases turn into iGAS we have to be vigilant of any signs of deterioration and worsening infection. Always seek medical advice if you’re concerned. If you as a parent feel something isn’t, trust your judgement. You know your child best.”



According to the NHS, Group A Streptococcus - or strep A - is the name given to a type of bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin. It usually causes mild symptoms, like sore throats and skin infections. They add; However in rare cases, these bacteria can cause a severe and life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.