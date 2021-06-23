Who is on the new £50 note, when is it released and when do old notes expire?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With a release date given for the new £5o note, many are wondering who will be on the front, and when will old £50 notes expire.

While we’re all able to identify Queen Elizabeth II on our national currency, most will struggle to name the other important national figures that appear on the back of the £5, £10, £20 and now new £50 note. Which is a little embarrassing when you think about how often these notes enter and leave our hands.

With this in mind we reveal the new face of the £50 note, when it’s coming into circulation and the all-important old £50 and £20 note expiry date to prepare for next year.

Who is on the new £50 bank note?

British mathematician and scientist Alan Turing is the face of the new £50 bank note.

Mr Turing is best-known for leading a group of codebreakers that helped crack the German’s enigma code during WWII. His work on this has been credited by historians as having helped shorten the war by 2 years – helping to save millions of lives.

Turing is also considered the father of early computer science and artificial intelligence. Providing a lot of the theory behind modern computers in use today.

The mathematician was unveiled as the new face of the £50 note on 19 July 2019.

Certain details of the new Bank of England note contain design elements that pay tribute to Turing’s life. This include his date of birth (23 June 1912) in binary code. And a formulae from his 1936 paper looking into Computable numbers.

Turing was a homosexual who was convicted for his relationship with a man. This was when same-sex relationships were illegal by state law. He was posthumously pardoned by the Queen in 2013 and the subsequent ‘Alan Turing law’ came into effect in England in 2017. This retroactively pardoned other men that were cautioned or convicted under historical legislation that condemned homosexual acts.

When is the new £50 bank note released?

The new £50 note was released on Wednesday 23 June 2021. The release date coincided on what would have been Alan Turing’s 109th birthday.

To celebrate the note going into circulation, Governor Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England appeared at Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes. This is the iconic place where Turing cracked the enigma code.

“Placing Alan Turing on this new banknote is a recognition of his contributions to our society, and a celebration of his remarkable life,” said Mr Bailey.

With the new £50 in circulation, a cut-off date for using old £50 notes has been shared for next year.

When do old £50 notes expire?

The Bank of England have confirmed that Wednesday 30 September 2022 is the last day you can use your old £50 notes.

This expiry date also applies to old £20 notes which were replaced with the newer version in 2020.

This means that after this date shops and restaurants will no longer accept the old £50 or £20 note. However you can exchange your old £50 for a new one after this date at the Post Office or Bank of England.

The old paper £50 note featured English manufacturer Matthew Boulton and Scottish engineer James Watt. The two men joined forces to produce steam engines and first appeared on the note on 2 November 2011.

How do you know if your £50 note is genuine?

There are a number of ways you can confirm if your £50 note is real.

First is the portrait of the Queen printed on the window with ‘£50 Bank of England’ printed twice around the circle’s edge.

Second is the silver foil patch at the top on the front of the note. This should contain a 3D image of the coronation crown.

On the back (in the same position as the crown on the front) should be a red foil flower mark which has ‘AT’ in it.

A more advanced method is to shine an ultraviolet light on the ‘Bank of England’ typography on the first page. This should show a red and green colour ‘£50’ sign against a dark background.

Other tell-tale signs of a fake £50 note is poor printing quality. Plus a lack of ridge or texture felt on the ‘Bank of England’ text on the front.

Who is on the £5, £10 and £20 bank notes?

Other historical figures of national importance feature on other British bank notes too.

Politician Sir Winston Churchill is on the £5 note

is on the Author Jane Austen is on the £10 note

is on the Artist JMW Turner appears on the £20 note

Former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was unveiled as the face of the £5 note in April 2013. With the note going into circulation in 2016.

The politician who helped govern Britain during the Second World War, was chosen to replace the previous face of the £5 note: Elizabeth Fry, an English philanthropist and prison reformer.

Author Jane Austen became the face of the £10 note on 14 September 2017, replacing naturalist Charles Darwin. Jane, the second women to be celebrated on a bank note, is best known for six works including Pride & Prejudice, Emma and Sense & Sensibility.

British artist JMW Turner is on the new £20 notes that went into circulation on 20 February 2020. He is considered to be the best-known English romantic painter and greatest landscape artist of the 19th century. Economist Alan Smith was the previous face of the old £20 note.

The Bank of England states that all notes are replaced over time to help tackle any money counterfeiting. The new £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes will all eventually be made of polymer. This is considered to be more secure than traditional paper.