Nicola Bulley: Latest updates on missing dog walker

People up and down the country continue to pray for the safe return of Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother who was last seen walking her dog near the River Wyre on January 27, 2023. Lancashire Police, who are investigating the disappearance, are continuing to ask the public for any information that may help the case.

Many have sympathised with Nicola's devastated family as the three-week search continues. We've shared the latest updates and a full timeline of events about the missing dog walker.

February 15 - 'High risk' missing person

Lancashire Police (opens in new tab) hold a press conference on the morning of February 15, providing updates on the case three weeks on. During the conference, the constabulary shared that Bulley had “individual vulnerabilities” which meant the case was deemed high category, with risk of her coming to serious harm.

In a statement following the conference, Lancashire Police clarified what they meant by these vulnerabilities. They stated that Bulley's partner, Paul Ansell, had disclosed to them that Nicola has suffered from issues with alcohol previously.

“Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause, and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months," read the statement. "This caused some real challenges for Paul and the family.

"It is an unusual step for us to take to go into this level of detail about someone’s private life, but we felt it was important to clarify what we meant when we talked about ‘vulnerabilities’ to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation.”

Police have faced some criticism for sharing such personal information - with many concerned it's an example of 'victim blaming' by the force.

Tory MP Alicia Kearns (opens in new tab) was one who denounced the police statement, suggesting it wasn't clear how this information would help with the ongoing search.

"I am deeply uncomfortable with the police releasing Nicola Bulley’s so-called ‘vulnerabilities’ on menopause & alcohol," she wrote on Twitter. "I struggle to ascertain how this will assist police in their search & investigations. I do see how it would assist those wishing to victim-blame or diminish.”

Stella Creasey, Labour MP for Walthamstow (opens in new tab) agreed: "The decision to disclose this level of detail on a missing person’s private life, with no evidence that this is assisting in finding her, is deeply troubling. The police need to be much clearer as to why any of this helps find Nicola Bulley or support this investigation."

Others have weighed in on the situation online. Barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman (opens in new tab) called the move "shameful".

Missing mother Nicola Bulley had "some significant issues with alcohol" brought on by struggles with the menopause, police have said. Such a serious invasion into her private life which will only result in further victim blaming. Shameful.

February 14 - 'Malicious' messages

Lancashire Police confirmed that a 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sending malicious communications to Wyre councillors over Bulley’s disappearance.

The force acted after receiving reports over the weekend of such messages.

February 12 - Yellow ribbons

Family, friends and members of the public attached yellow ribbons and handwritten messages to a bridge close to where Ms Bulley was last seen.

"We need you home" read one message. Others said "praying for your safe return” and “I love you”.

Yellow ribbons with messages of hope have been tied to a bridge near to where Nicola Bulley was last seen.

February 10 - Partner speaks out

Speaking to 5 News, Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell shared the "unprecedented hell" the family have been experiencing since her disappearance. He added that he's been telling Nicola's children - two daughters, aged six and nine - that "everybody is looking for mummy".

"Hope and that positivity in me is stronger than ever, and I'm never, ever going to let go. Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn't give up on anybody.

"We're not gonna ever give up on her... we're going to find her."

"She is fun. She is loving," he added of her character. "If you’re friends with her, she’s the most loyal friend that you could ever have. With Nikki, what you see is what you get. There’s no hidden, nothing’s hidden.

"You know, it’s all. That’s, that’s her. And she is an exceptional mum and she absolutely adores our girls. And goes above and beyond. She’s just a pillar of strength to our family and without her, the hole is bigger than you can possibly imagine."

Mr Ansell also shared that he disagrees with the police's theory that she fell into the river, insisting that "something happened" on the day of his partner's disappearance.

"There has to be a way to find out what happened, there has to be," he added. "You cannot... you cannot walk your dog down a river and just vanish into thin air."

(Image credit: Alamy/PA)

February 8 - Police search teams

Police search teams shift from the area where Nicola was last seen to further down the river and towards the sea. Officers were spotted where the River Wyre empties into the Irish Sea at Morecambe Bay near Knott End.

The day before, Lancashire Police dismissed any suggestions of a criminal aspect in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

February 6 - Underwater search starts

Underwater search experts arrived at the crime scene to assist police in the search for Nicola Bulley. The Specialist Group International (SGI) (opens in new tab) began searching the River Wyre near where Nicola was last seen. However, forensic search expert and SGI's founder Peter Faulding cast doubt over the theory that the missing dog walker was in the water.

Speaking with TalkTV, Mr Faulding said: "I personally don’t think she’s in the river, that’s just my gut instinct at this point."

The diving team conducted a second search of the scene where Bulley’s mobile phone was found on a bench. After searching "three or four miles" of the river, Faulding told the PA news agency: “It’s a negative search, no signs of Nicola”.

The Surrey-based SGI group have been volunteering its services for free to help with Nicola's disappearance. The team used specialist sonar equipment to look in and along the River Wyre.

On the same day Paul Ansell led a fresh appeal for the missing mother-of-two. "It’s been 10 days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back," he shared in a statement.

February 4 - Key witness comes forward

A "key witness" police previously appealed to come forward has been in touch with the force. CCTV footage of a woman in a yellow coat, walking a pram from January 27 (the day Nicola disappeared) was released earlier in the day. They asked the woman to make themselves known to Lancashire Police.

Late on February 4, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed: "Earlier this evening as part of our search for Nicola Bulley, we put out an appeal to find a witness in St Michael’s on Wyre. We are pleased to say that the woman came forward very quickly and we must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27."

The statement was shared to warn against any speculation and abuse on social media.

February 3 - 'Fell into river' theory

Lancashire Police shared its "main working hypothesis" to date. They believe that Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre, and as such, it was "not suspicious but a tragic case of a missing person".

Superintendent Sally Riley, from the force investigating, said that police had analysed dashcam, CCTV and doorbell footage to "eliminate any trace so far of Nicola having left the riverside."

"We believe that Nicola was in the riverside area and remained at the riverside area," Riley says. "We remain open to any inquiries that might lead us to question that, but at this time we understand that she was by the river."

(Image credit: Alamy)

February 2 - Search and second witness

North West Police Underwater and Marine support (opens in new tab) unit launch their search near the area where Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was recovered. The specialised police divers began scouring the River Wyre for any evidence linked to the dog walker's disappearance.

Meanwhile, the Lancashire Constabulary confirmed that they had spoken with a second witness from the day Nicola went missing. However, the witness told police they did not have any additional information which could aid the search.

February 1 - Nicola's parents speak out

Nicola Bulley’s parents - dad Ernest and mum Dot - give an interview to Sky News in the wake of their daughter's disappearance. In a teary TV address the two share the "horror" they feel of potentially never seeing their daughter again. They insist her disappearance is "out of character".

“This has just emptied our lives at the minute, we just feel so empty,” Mr Bulley said. "We appreciate everything everyone is doing to find her. The police have been brilliant, the local community has been outstanding. But at the end of the day we just want her back."

"We need the public to search their minds for anything they might have seen," he added. "The main thing is we want to find Nicola and get her back home.

"There are two young children there waiting for their mummy to come back. And if Nicola is out there and she's watching this - come home, contact the police. We just want you back."

Nicola's sister Louise Cunningham also spoke to the broadcsaster. "I just can't...if I'm being honest, it feels like I'm just stuck in a nightmare," she said.

"We're going round and round in circles trying to piece together what could have possibly happened and we've just got to keep such an open mind with everything because we just have no idea where she is.

"It's like she's just vanished into thin air. There's no evidence to point us in any direction."

January 31 - Key witness on 'hooded men'

Lancashire Constabulary confirm that they spoke with a potential witness - a man who was walking his small white fluffy dog near the River Wyre at the time of Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

The local man, who remains anonymous, later gave an interview to The Sun (opens in new tab). He recalls seeing a suspicious pair carrying fishing rods the day before Nicola disappeared.

He told the paper that the two individuals "were trying to hide their faces". "It was very strange. It made me uneasy," he said.

Meanwhile, Nicola's family released a statement saying they had been "overwhelmed by the support" in their community. They added that her daughters were "desperate to have their mummy back home safe".

January 30 - Disappearance 'not suspicious'

Superintendent Sally Riley from Lancashire Police claims that they are “keeping a really open mind about what could have happened." She adds that, at present, Police were not treating Ms Bulley’s disappearance as suspicious.

January 29 - Locals begin search

Two days after Nicola's disappearance, local residents come together in the village hall and devise their own search.

"We have also become aware that a large number of people from the local community have organised a search of the area and we would urge them to stay safe," a police spokesperson says. "The river and its banks are extremely dangerous and searching these areas presents a genuine risk to the public."

January 28 - Missing person operation

Local emergency services come together to launch a "significant, resource-intensive search in the area". Police deploy fleets of drones, helicopters, and search dogs as part of the major missing persons operation.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Bowland Pennine mountain rescue team and the North West underwater search team have all joined the search operation.

"This search will continue today and in to next week," says a police spokesperson.

"We are also supporting Nicola’s family and remain in close contact with them," they add. "We are keeping an open mind about where Nicola may be and a team of detectives are also investigating the circumstances around her disappearance and are following a number of lines of enquiry. We continue to ask for information about Nicola’s disappearance."

January 27 - Day of disappearance

At 11am on January 27, Lancashire Constabulary receive a call reporting Nicola Bulley missing. The mum-of-two set out on a dog walk after dropping her daughters off at school.

45 minutes later, Lancashire Police release a public appeal for information about Nicola online.

#MISSING | Nicola Bulley, 45, from Inskip, last seen 9.15am today (Friday) on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael's on Wyre. She also has links to Thornton Cleveleys. Info? Call 101, quoting log 473 of January 27th. For immediate sightings please call 999.

When did Nicola Bulley go missing?

According to the police timeline, Nicola Bulley went missing between 9.10am and 9:33am on the morning of January 27, 2023. Nicola's dog Willow and her phone were found near the bench where she was last believed to have been.

Timeline of day Nicola went missing

8.43am: After dropping her two daughters off at school, Nicola sets out on a dog walk along the path by the River Wyre.

After dropping her two daughters off at school, Nicola sets out on a dog walk along the path by the River Wyre. 8:50am (approximately): A fellow dog-walker - who knows Nicola - sees her walking her springer spaniel Willow around the lower field. Both dogs interact briefly before the witness leaves the field via the river path.

A fellow dog-walker - who knows Nicola - sees her walking her springer spaniel Willow around the lower field. Both dogs interact briefly before the witness leaves the field via the river path. 8.53am: Nicola sends an email to her boss.

Nicola sends an email to her boss. 9.01am: Nicola logs onto a Microsoft Teams call for work.

Nicola logs onto a Microsoft Teams call for work. 9.10am (approximately): A witness – who also knows Nicola – sees her walking Willow on the upper field walking Willow.

A witness – who also knows Nicola – sees her walking Willow on the upper field walking Willow. 9.20am (approximately): Mobile phone signal places her at the area of a bench by the river.

Mobile phone signal places her at the area of a bench by the river. 9.30am: Nicola's work call ends but she remains logged on.

Nicola's work call ends but she remains logged on. 9.33am: A local dog walker stumbles across Willow running around off her lead.

A local dog walker stumbles across Willow running around off her lead. 9.35am (approximately): Nicola’s mobile phone, facing upwards, and dog Willow are found at the bench by another dog-walker. Willow’s harness and lead were halfway between the bench and the river.

Nicola’s mobile phone, facing upwards, and dog Willow are found at the bench by another dog-walker. Willow’s harness and lead were halfway between the bench and the river. 10.50am: Nicola’s family and her children's schools are notified of her disappearance

Nicola’s family and her children's schools are notified of her disappearance 11am: Nicola is reported missing to police.

