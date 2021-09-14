Parents urged to start Christmas shopping now amid fears of toy shortage

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Parents are being urged to begin shopping for their children’s Christmas presents as soon as possible, amid fears of a toy shortage.

With December 25th only 102 days away, families are being advised to start shopping for gifts for little ones sooner than usual.

The global shipping interruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has left retailers without several product lines. The majority of toys bought during the holiday season are made in China meaning they may not be available this year.

Being a parent during the most wonderful time of the year involves hunting for the best Christmas toys. However, because of the disruption, some sought after favourites may be in short supply.

According to Frédérique Tutt, a global toy industry expert, “Shortages are a big concern for most makers. With anticipated supply chain shortages and resultant price increases on the cards, people need to shop early.

“Retailers and brands are trying to bring their stock shipments forward, but are expecting shortages to hit well before Christmas,” he told the Observer.

Aside from shipping challenges, the UK is estimated to be short 90,000 HGV drivers, raising concerns that stockpile shortages may increase.

Shoppers are being advised to begin their festive shopping sprees as early as they can in order to swerve the potential toy shortage and avoid upset children on the big day.

High street toy giant The Entertainer’s Creator and Executive Chairman, Gary Grant, added, “The shipping crisis in China is causing uncertainty as to what will be available and when.

“So above all, we urge our customers to shop early for Christmas this year to avoid disappointment.”