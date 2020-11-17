Top Christmas toys 2020: Must have Christmas toys

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Predictions on the top Christmas toys are released every year and more often than not, they fly off the shelves and are sold out weeks before the big day.

So if you want to make sure your little one has the best Christmas toys this year, it’s worth preparing early (check out those Black Friday 2020 UK sales) and keeping an eye on which ones are expected to sell out fast.

We all know the stresses of preparing for Christmas. From hunting down the perfect advent calendars, buying Christmas food, planning Christmas games to keep the kids entertained and more.

Every year there are certain toys that become the most wanted items by children across the country. Knowing what they are in advance will save you a lot of stress and money – and your little one a lot of disappointment. All the major toy stores release their predictions on what the top Christmas toys are going to be and they’re usually pretty accurate.

To save you from having to scroll through all of their websites, we’ve collated all the lists in one easy place so you can see which toys are right for your little one. There are lots on offer from plush toys, to books, scooters, building sets and so much more!

Be sure to look out for promotional codes, coupons and sales as well as big sales like the Black Friday toy deals. When you know exactly what toys you want to buy it’s easier to compare the prices from different retailers to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal.

So scroll down to find this year’s top picks, and key things to consider like age suitability and battery requirements. We’ve also highlighted which list they’ve come from and why you should consider buying.

Top Christmas toys 2020: Quick links

What are the top toys for Christmas 2020?

The Toy Retailers Association – ‘the voice for Toy Retailers in the UK and Ireland’ – have now released their annual round up of their pick of the top Christmas toys 2020. The list, drawn up by a panel of retailers and industry experts, is not influenced by toy manufacturers or makers and so represents what the experts believe will be the hottest and most popular toys across the UK this Christmas.

This year’s ‘Top 12 list’ is dominated by the big classic toy brands and licenses that have entertained children for generations such as Barbie, Monopoly, Harry Potter, Lego and Star Wars as well as the massively popular Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Pokémon and L.O.L Surprise.

View (and shop) the top 12 below as well as our pick of the best toys on sale from big retailers such as John Lewis, Amazon, Argos and more.

The Toy Retailers Association top Christmas toys 2020

Top Christmas Toys 2020: 5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £6.99

5 Surprise Mini Brands are real shopping brands that fit into the palm of your child’s hand. Miniature collectibles of real supermarket products – similar to those we’ve seen from stores like M&S this year – that kids will love to collect and display. There are over 100 different miniatures to collect from Peanut Butter to Aunt Bessies Yorkshire Puddings.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £79.99

Barbie is an enduringly popular toys for kids and this play vehicle for Barbie’s is guaranteed to inspired hours more of fun and brand new games for children who already have the dolls at home. The campervan can transform in three vehicles and five different living spaces and comes with 50 different accessories to bring travel dreams to life.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Harry Potter Hedwig LEGO

Age suitability: 10 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £34.99

Put your child’s Lego building skills to the test with this majestic Hedwig model that comes complete with cleverly designed jointed wings that will flap when the handle is turned. This detailed Lego figure comes with a detachable Harry Potter minifigure comeplete with a wand and a smaller Hedwig too.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Fashion Doll

Age suitability: 10 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £39.99

The latest L.O.L Surprise! Doll to join the range, each Remix doll comes with 25 different surprises including outfits, shoes, accessories, a hair brush, a full-size record, a lyric magazine and a package that really plays music. If you collect all four dolls in the Remix range they go together to complete a surprise song.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Laser Battle Hunters Vehicles

Age suitability: 5 and up | Batteries required: Yes | Price: £59.99

Remote control cars – but with lasers! This laser tag car game comes with two cards and two controllers and can be played with two players or in Single Player Autonomous Mode. Players must fire their car’s laser at the opponent’s vehicle and hit three times to win.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Monopoly For Sore Losers

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £22.99

There’s always that one member of the family that doesn’t want to play board games because they hate losing! This fun twist on classic Monopoly turns losing on its head. Players earn cash by doing the typically frustrating things in the game such as going to Jail, paying rent on a property, or going bankrupt!

VIEW AT SMYTHS TOYS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: Yes | Price: £44.99

Could there be a more perfect gift for a kid as obsessed with dinosaurs as they are with Paw Patrol? The Dino Patroller is the first ever motorised team vehicle and this play set comes with a Chase collectible figure and a TRex toy.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Peppa Pig Peppa’s Shopping Centre

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: Yes | Price: £29.99

Peppa’s Shopping Centre has 2 floors of fun, and four shopping areas. Swap around the backgrounds and swivel the signs to create 6 different shops in total! There’s an Ice Cream Parlour, which changes to a Pizzeria, and a fancy Cake Shop, which can transform into a Toy Store. There’s also a Fruit and Veg Shop, and even a Bakery, where Peppa can choose a biscuit or iced bun for a lovely treat, simply rotate the table to change the food.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Pokémon Carry Case Playset

Age suitability: 4 and up | Batteries required: No | Price: £39.99

The Pokémon Carry Case looks like a Pokémon trainer’s backpack until it folds out into an exciting playset – the perfect backdrop for many a Pokémon battle or training session. Scaled for any 2-inch Pokémon figure so that kids can add to their collection.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Present Pets Puppy plush toy

Age suitability: 4 and up | Batteries required: Yes | Price: £54.99

Perfect for any child who has been nagging you for a puppy, this plush interactive toy pup comes with over 100 different sounds and actions to bring the fluffy dog to life. Each puppy has a playful personality, gives kisses when cuddled; wags her tail and shuffles her paws when excited; responds to voice commands and more. (Only one puppy per box included).

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Star Wars The Mandalorian – The Child ‘Baby Yoda’

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £26.99

John Lewis and Partners are expecting this Mandolorian inspired Baby Yoda toy to be a bestseller this Christmas. Given the popularity of the Disney+ series, this adorable plush toy is a must-have for any little Star Wars fan in your life. The plush stands at 11 inches and is the perfect size for cuddles. We’re sure he’ll fit into any child’s Star Wars collection this Christmas.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: A LEGO Super Mario Starter Course Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: 2 x AAA batteries | Price: £50 A LEGO Super Mario Starter Course with an interactive Mario figure who has colour sensors plus LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to show over 100 different reactions to movement. He collects virtual coins as he runs and jumps from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole, just like in the much-loved video game! VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas toys at John Lewis and Partners

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Monopoly: The Mega Edition

Age suitability: 8 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £25.99

This is a John Lewis and Partners exclusive, and the retailer is expecting this to be a must-have for any Christmas family game time. It’s a larger version of the classic Monopoly board game with more properties, more buildings and more money. It comes with new rules that are designed to speed up gameplay and hopefully keep family arguments to a minimum this festive season! This makes an ideal gift for board game lovers.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LEGO Gingerbread House

Age suitability: 12 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £84.99

Another John Lewis and Partners exclusive is this adorable LEGO Gingerbread House, which is a great gift for the festive season. It features frosted roofs with colourful candy buttons and candy-cane columns, glittery windows and a tall chimney stack with a light brick glowing fireplace. This is a great gift for any LEGO fan and we’re sure it’ll add some festive joy to anyone’s collection.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Learning Resources Botley 2.0 The Coding Robot

Age suitability: 5 years and up | Batteries required: 5 x AAA | Price: £85

John Lewis and Partners think this Botley STEM toy will be a huge hit among families this Christmas, and we can definitely see why. This innovative STEM toy encourages children to explore science, technology, engineering and maths, whilst making sure they have fun too! It’s an excellent way to support your child’s learning development as they transition from nursery to reception.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: VTech Feathers & Feelings Peacock

Age suitability: 2 years and up | Batteries required: 2 x AA | Price: £18.50

This adorable peacock toy lights up and teaches colours, shapes, numbers and emotions. It features 8 light-up shape buttons and 8 emotion pegs that give different reactions when the pegs are on or off the tail. There’s 3 modes of play that encourage children to explore emotions, and John Lewis thinks it’ll be incredibly popular among little ones this festive season.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: John Lewis Wooden Baby Walker and Bricks

Age suitability: 2 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £45

This wooden baby walker is a classic way to help little ones with their first steps, and it comes highly recommended by John Lewis and Partners. It develops fine motor skills and hand-to-eye coordination. In addition to helping with steps, it also encourages little ones to learn more about numbers and colours through the bricks, which can be stacked and rearranged inside the walker.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: eeBoo I Heard Your Feelings Conversation Cards

Age suitability: 3 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £11.99

Flashcards are a great way to further children’s development, and John Lewis and Partners recommend these cards by eeBoo. In the pack you get 48 flashcards, each designed to encourage parents and children to talk about everyday scenarios and our emotional reactions to them. Scenarios include being picked for a team or accidentally breaking a vase, and come with. questions on the back of each card to help further discussions and develop conversation and empathy skills.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Earth Heroes Children’s Book

Age suitability: Birth | Batteries required: None | Price: £8.19

Reading is a great way to bond with your child, and John Lewis has recommended a very timely book that features twenty inspirational stories celebrating the pioneering work of a selection of Earth Heroes from all around the globe.

Top Christmas toys at Amazon

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Disney Frozen Singing Elsa Fashion Doll

Age suitability: 3 years and up | Batteries required: 3 LR44 (included) | Price: £20

As an Amazon’s Choice product with over 500 reviews, the online retailer is expecting this toy to be a popular option for Christmas gifting. With the huge global success of Frozen and its sequel Frozen II, it’s hardly surprising. This Elsa doll sings the much loved Into the Unknown song from the classic film, and is styled with her iconic blonde plaited hair and blue outfit that makes her instantly recognisable.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Crayola Washable Kids Paint

Age suitability: 3 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £4.99

These bright paints are perfect for encouraging kids to get creative, and come in six bright colours; red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple. They’re easy to wash from clothing and skin, so no need to worry if your child ends up getting more paint on themselves than the paper!

Top Christmas Toys 2020: TOMY Pop Up Pirate Classic Children’s Game

Age suitability: 4 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.99

Perfect for 2-4 players, Pop Up Pirate is a classic game that’s sure to bring joy this festive season. Each player takes it in turns to carefully insert swords into the barrel, hoping they won’t be the one to wake up the pirate inside. Because if you do make him pop up out the barrel, you lose! There are no batteries required and the pirate pops up at random, meaning you can replay it again and again. Amazon thinks that this classic toy will go down well this Christmas.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LEGO DUPLO My First Number Train Toy

Age suitability: 18 months – 3 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.20

Introduce your little one to the wonderful world of LEGO with this adorable train toy! It includes two human figurines and a black and white cat figurine, and a colourful train with the numbers one to nine across three carriages. This is a great way to teach children about numbers and colours.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LeapFrog 600703 Scoop & Learn

Age suitability: 18 months – 6 years | Batteries required: 3 AA batteries | Price: £39.99

This pretend ice cream playset encourages children to roleplay and use their imaginations, and there are 20 pieces for them to play with. It includes an ice cream scooper, 18 “flavoured” ice cream scoops, 3 different toppings, and 6 hungry character activity cards for hours of fun!

This LeapFrog set can be played with independently, or with parents, siblings or friends.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Hey Duggee Talking Soft Toy

Age suitability: 12 months – 5 years | Batteries required: 3 LR44 batteries (included) | Price: £13.49

Based the much-loved CBeebies show Hey Duggee, this adorable toy features 6 fun sounds from the show, a collectable character badge, and he’s soft and cuddly so makes a great Christmas present for any little one! He comes with the required batteries too so that’s one less thing for you to worry about.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Barbie Fresh ‘n’ Fun Food Truck

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None| Price: £49.99

This Barbie food truck comes with lots of storytelling accessories including a free-standing menu board, pots, utensils, serving trays, plates, a fryer for French fries, smoothie blender, food items, condiments and seating for a hungry customer. Barbie dolls are sold separately, but the truck is compatible with all your little ones favourite dolls.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane

Age suitability: 6 – 11 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £89.99

This clever 4-in-1 toy is a Plane, Car, Recording Studio and Mixing Booth! It includes working lights and sounds, drink cart with plates and cups, rolling suitcases, overhead compartments that open and close, seatbelts, which are sure to encourage your child’s imagination and keep them entertained for hours.

Squeakee 12300 Interactive Balloon Dog

Age suitability: 5 years and up| Batteries required: 4 AA batteries | Price: £59.99

Squeakee is an electronic balloon dog, who looks very similar to the ones you’d see at kids parties and carnivals. It comes with a pin and pump so you can inflate or deflate him, and has over 60 interactive sounds and movements to keep everyone entertained. Squeakee also has a lot of features very similar to other toy dogs, as he can bark and perform tricks with the squeaker ball.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Mattel Games Uno Showdown

Age suitability: 7 years and up| Batteries required: 3 AAA batteries | Price: £16

This classic card game sees players race to get rid of all their cards by matching a card in their hand with the current card shown on the top of the discard pile. The Uno Showdown unit sends cards flying at opponents for unexpected family fun. It’s suitable for between 2 and 10 players, so it’s a great choice for Christmas family games.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport Starship

Age suitability: 10 months – 8 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £119.99

This buildable, armored transport shuttle is based on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and comes with 3 LEGO minifigures, including The Mandalorian and the Child aka Baby Yoda. The starship has a cockpit, escape pod, and opening sides for easy access where the figures can sit inside. It makes a great gift for any Star Wars fan and encourages hours of roleplaying fun.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Casdon Children’s Dyson Ball Vacuum Cleaner

Age suitability: 36 months – 7 years | Batteries required: 4 C batteries required | Price: £23.47

This toy is a direct replica of the life size Dyson Ball Vacuum, so it’s a great way to encourage little ones to learn about household chores and enjoy imaginative play. If you’ve got a Dyson at home, your child can vacuum alongside you and get involved in your everyday cleaning routines.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: National Geographic Earth Science Kit

Age suitability: 8 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £37.99

With more than 15 experiment activities including dueling water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal, two geologic dig kits, this is a great toy to get children excited about STEM. It’s both fun and educational, so what’s not to love?

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Throw Throw Burrito



Age suitability: 7 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £24.99

Calling itself the world’s first dodgeball card game, in Throw Throw Burrito you steal points from your opponents by hitting them with squishy foam burritos. Declare war on your friends, brawl it out with a neighbor, or duel to determine the winner in this super fun game. It’s suitable for 2-6 players and includes 120 cards, 7 tokens, and 2 foam burritos that are soft enough to throw at opponents without feeling guilty!

Top Christmas toys at Argos

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Barbie Estate Dolls House

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £135

This doll house comes with three Barbies and furnished rooms including a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. This house comes with a pool you can actually fill with water, and a refrigerator that can be used to store things and pour water into from its built-in pump. Whilst the house is quite summery, Argos reckons it’ll be a hit this Christmas and will allow children everywhere to escape into a summer dream house.

KidiZoom Studio

Age suitability: 5 and up | Batteries required: 1 x lithium (included) | Price: £48

Perfect for the budding filmmaker in your life, this easy to use camera inspires children to get creative and make their own fun movies and photoshoots. The camera comes with a tripod, 20 animated backgrounds and a green screen to create special effects. It also has six fun games to play!

Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Flyer

Age suitability: 36 months and up | Batteries required: 1 x LiPo (included) | Price: £35

These magical pixies can really fly, thanks to the crystal egg they come packaged in. They also have an auto-stop feature, so if you touch her wings mid-flight, she’ll stop flying. There’s currently two different pixies to collect, each sold separately, with their own unique style and design.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Nerf Elite 2.0 Warden DB-8 Blaster

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £20

This Nerf gun comes with 6 Official Nerf darts to fully load this 8-dart capacity blaster, ready for epic fights with friends! It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and requires minimal assembly so it’s easy for your child to load and re-load. Eyewear is recommended for any Nerf battles, which is sold separately.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: TP 4 in 1 Unicorn Magic Trike

Age suitability: 10 months and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £60

This 4 stage trike has been designed to adapt as your child grows, with a parental lock mode to give you full control over the steering and pedals. It also has an adjustable UV sunshine for sunny days, to keep your child protected and cool as they ride around.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None| Price: £326 A model car which features a V12 engine with moving pistons, steering, front and rear suspension and rear spoiler and opening scissor doors. It’s a great choice for those who love to build, as it comes with 3,696 pieces to put together a realistic looking Lamborghini. So if you know a petrol head, this is the perfect gift! VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Little Live Gotta Go Flamingo Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: 3 x AA (included)| Price: £26.40 An interactive toy flamingo that tells kids when it has to sit on its potty. Children can feed him included food, and he then does a ‘magic poop’ along with a catchy ‘Gotta Go’ song. This is a fun way to educate children about toilet training, and keep them entertained through a fun musical number. VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Designafriend Sisi Doll Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £35 This soft, cuddly doll stands at 18 inches and also comes with a silver Designafriend charm bracelet. She’s a great gift for young dancers, as she’s styled with a ‘dance til you drop’ shirt, leggings and trainers meaning she’s always ready to head to the dance floor! Sisi is part of the Designafriend range, with lots of other dolls on offer.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Fisher-Price Rollin’ Rovee Age suitability: 6 months – 5 years | Batteries required: 2 x AA | Price: £60 An interactive activity toy that keeps playtime exciting as little ones grow from infant to toddler and beyond. It features lights, music and enjoyable activities to get children moving. There’s 4 modes of play as baby grows from infant to toddler to preschooler, meaning it’s a long-lasting toy that’s sure to become a firm favourite. VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Cluedo Liars Edition

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: 2 x AAA | Price: £22

Another fun twist on a classic board game is this Liars Edition of Cluedo! In this version, players have to lie their way to the truth to discover who killed Mr Boddy in the mansion. Everyone takes it in turns to pick a card and read it out loud, trying to play it cool and convince other players that they’re telling the truth. But other players can call them out if they think they’re lying, so you better lie well…

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Nerf Ultra One Motorised Blaster

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: 4 x C | Price: £50

With a high-capacity 25-dart dart drum, this Nerf gun is a great way for your children to engage in fun battles with family and friends! Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the gun can fire darts up to 36 metres, making them the furthest flying Nerf darts ever. Eyewear is recommended for this product but is sold seperately.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None| Price: £27

This adorable Play-Doh kit allows little ones to create gummy bears, pretend candy bars, and play candy cups. It comes with five tubs of non-toxic Play-Doh that can be mixed and matched to create colourful pretend treats and encourage creative play, with tools to help them mold and design new things.

Top Christmas toys 2020 at The Works

Really Cute Koala Colouring Book

Age suitability: 2 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £3

Still looking for the final present for that animal obsessed little one in your life? Why not grab this cute Koala Cuddles Colouring Book – available exclusively to The Works for just £3. Let their creativity run wild, as they get lost in a world of colour.

Harry Potter Friends 300 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £5

If you, or someone you know is Harry Potter obsessed then boy is this the gift for you! Welcome your friends into the Wizarding World of Hogwarts with this 300 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle – exclusive to The Works this Christmas.

Ultimate Art Studio

Age suitability: Not specified | Batteries required: None | Price: £15

Looking for the perfect present for the artist in your life, well look no further. This 215-piece Ultimate Art Studio is exclusively available at The Works. Now that is what you call a Christmas bargain. Featuring pens, pencils, crayons, paint brushes, and so much more – there’s no doubt you’ll be seeing their creativity run wild all year round.

46 Piece Pencil and Eraser Set

Age suitability: Not specified | Batteries required: None | Price: £5

This adorable stocking filler will see smiles all around on Christmas morning, and with 46 pencils and erasers to choose from, there’s no excuse for an empty pencil case in the new year! Exclusively available at The Works – your little one can make writing fun, choosing from Monkey’s, Cupcakes, Watermelons, and more to add to the top of their pencils (and show off at school, of course!).

Unicorn 4 Tier Hexagon Art Box

Age suitability: Not specified | Batteries required: None | Price: £5

Getting creative just got easier with this Unicorn Art Box! Jam packed with 52-pieces to help your mini Picasso let their artistic flair run wild, in comes complete with pencils, crayons, markers, and more! It’s safe to say they won’t be short on supplies this Christmas.

Still stuck for ideas? Take a look at the top toys from last year below for some more inspiration. There’s even toy-filled advent calendars for kids if you’d prefer, which make an adorable addition alongside the Christmas toys you’ll inevitably buy!