Wonder where your unique traits come from? Research shares why you can be ‘just like your mum’

Families often say the phrases 'just like your mum' or 'you get that from your dad,' but these words can have real scientific basis according to new research.

Humans are shaped by many things, including genetics and the environment you grew up in. Those who grew up in a big family are said to develop certain traits, while adults who were lonely children potentially take on a different set of characteristics. Families often banter over the traits passed on by your parents - debating who is responsible for your short-sightedness or competing over who influenced intelligence.

Now science has gone one step further and given a more sound basis to the phrases often thrown around in families such as 'you get that from your dad.' New research shows cells can 'choose' a set of unique characteristics to express. To break this down, females inherit two X chromosomes – one from each parent, with one X chromosome actively expressed in any cell. Each X chromosome has a unique DNA sequence and by expressing one particular X chromosome, characteristics are effectively 'chosen.'

Not only that, the cells favouring maternal or paternal X chromosomes can 'skew' in different parts of the body. According to Technology Networks, there's competition between rival sets of clones within each tissue of the body. Therefore, some areas might find the paternal X chromosome dominating, while it's pushed out by other areas favouring the maternal X. For example, your heart cells could be 'more like dad,’ while your blood cells could be 'just like mum.' The findings are thought to be fundamental for understanding how female development takes shape, and which conditions a person could develop later in life.

Matthias Merkenschlager who led the research says, "We realised that when cells chose one of their two X chromosomes over the other, they also chose which set of genetic variants to express. As a result of X-linked variation and X chromosome inactivation, the two sets of clones found within each XX individual express distinct genetic variants."

The study’s lead author Teresa Buenaventura, adds, "Working on this project has been particular exciting for me since it has made me curious about the contribution of each of the X chromosomes to my different tissues."

Here at GoodtoKnow, we decided to take a light-hearted look at the traits we've been handed by our parents or have passed to our children. Family editor, Steph, says, "I find it so bizarre that my husband can cross his big and second toe and likes to sit like that, and my son can and does the same. What a strange thing to inherit!"

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Social media editor Carly, had three daughters. She says, "Me and my girls get our long legs from my mum (who’s no longer here), which sounds like a dream but in reality they’re an absolute pain for any of us to buy jeans for!"

News editor Lucy, adds "Both my boys have what we've come to call my husband's 'big foot' big toe, which looks like a giant club carried by trolls! They also have what's known as my 'triangle' little toe, so-named because it's shaped like an actual piece of Toblerone."

For more on characteristics, we share the personality traits found in people who lack self confidence, and the traits found in adults who moved a lot as kids. There's also 10 traits commonly found in highly sensitive children.