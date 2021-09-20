We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sainsbury’s making a huge shake-up to its Nectar card benefits for supermarket shoppers, helping them to get the best value on things they buy the most.

Trying to save money in 2021? There are plenty of bargains to be had if you just shop around, but it’s also easy to build up savings without realising it, by using supermarket loyalty cards.

And starting from next week, Sainsbury’s will be changing its loyalty points reward card to enable shoppers to get up to 30% off the products they buy the most often – which could equal a discount of up to £200 a year.

The current loyalty scheme is set to be overhauled allowing shoppers to save even more, with supermarket bosses adding the epic new My Nectar Prices scheme which is used via the app.

From the 22nd of September, Nectar card app users can get discounts on your favourite items – with the idea that Nectar knows what you buy most often, meaning your savings are personally customised.

In order to get the discount shoppers will need to use the Sainsbury’s SmartShop self-scanning service, making sure they have their Nectar card to hand.

This super easy way of shopping simply requires you to scan your own buys as you browse the store, bagging them as you go. Then head to a dedicated SmartShop checkout for a speedy paying experience.

Speaking on the money-saving tweak, Sainsbury’s chief marketing officer Mark Given said, “We’re always looking for new ways to offer our customers the best value and we’re thrilled to be launching My Nectar Prices.

“What’s great about My Nectar Prices is that customers’ discounts will be tailored to personally suit each shopper based on their previous shopping habits, meaning they will receive discounted prices on products they love and frequently use.”