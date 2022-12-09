School children put into class 'bubbles' amid ongoing Strep A outbreak

School children are being put into 'bubbles' amid the ongoing Strep A outbreak.

The growing concern among parents about the signs of Strep A in kids (opens in new tab) is far from easing but steps are being taken in schools to help reduce the risk of infection from spreading through classes.

One school in Hull has been pro-active in trying to curb the spread by putting its pupils into class 'bubbles' after a small number of youngsters were found to have contracted Strep A.

According to the Hull Daily Mail (opens in new tab), St Vincent's Voluntary Catholic Academy introduced the 'bubbles' last week after being forced to close for a deep clean and the class bubbles have since been introduced. It comes as 15 children have died with Strep A infection across the UK.

Dr James Crick, a Hull City Council public health official, said, "Comprehensive measures are in-place, including the one-day closure for a deep clean and a bubble system for classes. Communication with parents and carers is ongoing, to ensure they are fully briefed and able to access all the information they need."

A post shared by Netmums (@netmums) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While it's too early to see if the 'bubbles' are helping to stop the spread of Strep A while keeping children safe at school, the department for education online blog states, "If you suspect your child may have Strep A they should not attend school and you should contact your doctor (or 999 in an emergency). If there are confirmed or suspected cases in an education setting there is no reason for children to be kept at home if they are well."

UK Health Security Agency (opens in new tab) (UKHSA) figures show there were 851 cases of scarlet fever nationally in the week from Monday 14th November compared to 186 in previous years.

Strep A is a bacteria that can cause recognised illnesses such as scarlet fever, strep throat and tonsillitis (opens in new tab), it can also cause other respiratory and skin infections such as impetigo (opens in new tab). In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A strep ( iGAS ).

Related features: