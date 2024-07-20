Struggling to get a child ADHD diagnosis? New NHS test expected to be speedier for millions of kids
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence believes the test will speed up getting diagnoses for children as young as six
Medical trials have suggested that a new online ADHD test could massively speed up the diagnosis process for millions of children, and we could see the NHS implementing it very soon.
We know more about the symptoms of ADHD than ever before, with a growing focus on kids' mental health and wellbeing prompting parents to look out for anything that may be making life a little more difficult for their child handle.
But, after noticing the symptoms, it can be an uphill battle to get a diagnosis. One survey, conducted by the House of Commons' Petitions Committee, found that 27% of respondents who had been given an ADHD diagnosis had been forced to wait between six months and one year for their NHS assessment. A further 27% waited between one and two years, and 14% waited for two to three years. This meant that they couldn't get any medication or help for their ADHD for that entire time.
But there is hope. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, AKA NICE, have reportedly written up 'draft' guidance recommending that the NHS implement a new online ADHD test.
The QbTest has excelled in trials, with the results suggesting it could increase the number of patients aged six-19 being diagnosed, or having the condition ruled out, within just six months.
The computer assessment tracks the movements of patients during their assessment and measures the three main symptoms of ADHD; inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. A patients results are then compared with patients of the same age who do not have ADHD and a diagnosis is given or is ruled out.
The director of Nice's HealthTech programme, Mark Chapman told ITV of the test, "Children and young people with ADHD deserve to receive a diagnosis in a timely manner. We heard from our patient experts there are challenges with current pathways.
"We're committed to ensuring we get the best care to people fast while providing value for money to the taxpayer. This technology has the potential to generate tangible benefits to the lives of those waiting for an ADHD diagnosis."
In other news, an educational psychologist reveals why understanding the three different types of ADHD can help you see your child better. Plus, these are the 6 upsides to ADHD seen in kids who are 'accepted'. And, following the news that kids with ADHD receive more 'negative messages' than neurotypical kids, here are 10 child psychologist tips to help parents support them.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
