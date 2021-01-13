We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Major supermarkets including Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Asda have confirmed they are no longer allowing shoppers into stores without face masks.

This news follows growing concerns that supermarkets Covid-19 hotspots, with some shoppers reportedly refusing to wear face masks in stores.

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose have confirmed they will deny customers entry to their stores if they refuse to comply with mask rules, unless they are medically exempt.

Similarly Sainsbury’s has announced that security staff will be on hand at the entrance to stores to challenge customers who aren’t wearing a face mask or if they appear to be shopping in groups.

These new tighter measures follow a surge in cases caused by the new, more infectious strain of Covid.

David Potts, Morrisons’ chief executive said, “Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won’t be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt.”

While Sainsbury’s chief exec Simon Roberts has said, “When shopping in our stores, you must wear a mask or visor unless you have a medical exemption. And you should also shop on your own. Thank you for your support.”

Sainsbury’s have also said they have already increased slots for online shopping and are working to increase this even more. Across both click and collect and home delivery.

Roberts said, “We have increased slots from 340,000 last March to over 800,000 per week now and we’re doing everything we can to increase that number” Robert’s reminded customers to try and only buy what they need.”

A Tesco spokesperson has also confirmed, “To protect our customers and colleagues, we won’t let anyone into our stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are exempt in line with Government guidance.

“We are also asking our customers to shop alone, unless they’re a carer or with children. To support our colleagues, we will have additional security in stores to help manage this.”