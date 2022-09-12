Supermarkets have made a huge change to milk and shoppers are so confused

Supermarkets like Aldi, Waitrose and Sainsbury's have made a big change to their milk bottles

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
published

A big supermarket milk change at stores such as Sainsbury's, Aldi, Iceland and Waitrose has left shoppers totally confused. 

Walk down the milk aisle in any UK supermarket and you're used to seeing hundreds of blue, red or green tops lining the shelves, right? 

Well, in light of a big supermarket milk change, you'll no longer be able to rely on the colour of the milk bottle lid to distinguish between skimmed, full fat and semi-skimmed at some of the country's biggest grocers, including some of the cheapest supermarkets of 2022 (opens in new tab) and the most pricey.

The coloured lids have been replaced with a clear plastic alternative, in order to make them recyclable. However the bottle top switch up is causing confusion among  shoppers.

With Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Iceland and Aldi, all scrapping the coloured lids, with other big name supermarkets predicted to follow suit, shoppers have taken to social media to share their annoyance over the change. 

"@AldiUK who on Earth thought it was a good idea to make the plastic milk tops clear?? Just spent 25 mins looking for it! It was already on," one Aldi customer penned to the store on Twitter. 

"Why the hell they changed the blue or green top for milk bottles to clear one it doing my head, I keep thinking the top is off when making a breakfast or tea/coffee," another irritated shopper penned.

Responding to a confused Twitter user, Waitrose explained, "Coloured milk bottle tops could not be recycled. The change was made so the clear bottle tops can be recycled."

The spokesperson for the brand added, "You can still select the milk you like by looking at the colour on the label."

Meanwhile, Aldi's plastic and packaging director, Richard Gorman, explained that the switch is being trialled as part of the supermarket's efforts to align with their customer's desire to be greener. 

"We know it’s becoming increasingly important to our customers that their everyday products are environmentally-friendly, and we are constantly reviewing ways to become a more sustainable supermarket," he said. 

"By trialling clear milk caps we are making our milk bottles easier to recycle, so they can be turned back into new packaging."

