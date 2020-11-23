We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon Alexa is helping parents discipline their kids before Christmas - and it's genius.

Juggling lockdown and homeschooling hasn’t been easy for parents this year and in the run up to Christmas, even though schools are still open this time, parents are finding it even trickier to get their children to be good.

And after we revealed how one parent had almost ruined Christmas for her children – it looks like Amazon’s Alexa has redeemed itself by offering parents a genius way of controlling their children’s behaviour.

One mum shared her hack on the Lockdown Tips and Ideas Facebook page in a bid to help parents get their children to behave at home. And you might want to order an Amazon Alexa while you’re checking out Black Friday deals.

The mum, known as Vicki Trix, advised, ‘Those with children and an Alexa. Go into your Alexa settings, click profile. Change your name to Santa/Father Christmas. SAVE. Go to announcements and type your message from “Santa” Thank me later.’

And she shared how her simple trick was already working. She added, ‘Santa has told my children that the elves are in the house and watching. They are now being good and tidying up lol.’

Other parents can’t wait to give it a try. One mum wrote, ‘I’m moving Alexa downstairs and definitely doing this.” Another was suggested it by a friend as revenge on their child. She commented, “Payback for Niall setting alarms for midnight on Alexa.” But a third parent warned, “You can’t do this now that the cats out of the bag.’

Meanwhile other parents were sharing the “How many days til Christmas hack” which has Santa speak over the system. One dad shared, ‘Have you done the Alexa how many day til Christmas everyday it’s great then you talk to Santa and loads of other bits” and another parent clarified, “Alexa will ask them if they want to speak to Santa.’

And of you don’t have a Amazon Alexa, fear not, for you can ask the Google Assistant to speak to Santa and a call will connect. Simply say, ‘OK Google, I want to speak to Santa’ and follow the prompts as Santa joins you for a chat.

And it’s great for small and big kids alike! So what are you waiting for? Ho, Ho…Go!