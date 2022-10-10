The most popular movie-inspired baby names revealed, from Marvel to Disney

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's that time of year when we settle down to watch our favourite films, as the evenings start to draw in, its a perfect opportunity for anyone expecting a baby to find inspiration as we look at the most popular movie-inspired baby names (opens in new tab).

If you've checked out the unusual baby names (opens in new tab), and are left undecided after reading the most popular baby names (opens in new tab) then this latest compilation might impress you more than a popcorn and drinks combo deal at the movies.

From Star War’s Kylo and Leia, to Disney’s Belle and Woody, Confused.com (opens in new tab) has compiled the ONS data to reveal the most popular baby names inspired by films, as we look at who comes top of the big screen names...

Top 10 baby boy names inspired by films

1. Logan

Logan is the most popular baby boy name inspired by a film. Logan is the alias of Wolverine in the X-Men comics, which came into the public consciousness after the release of X-Men in 2000. Logan is also one of the most popular baby names in the UK, with over 1,600 boys being named this in 2020 (the most recent year that data was available).

2. Maximus

Coming in second is Maximus, which was originally a Latin title of honour given to successful military commanders. However, since the release of Gladiator in 2000, the name exploded in popularity and has been loved by the masses. The Latin meaning of the word is ‘greatest’, so a perfect choice for parents who think their baby is the best thing ever. Around 258 babies were named this in 2020.

3. Kylo

Kylo has been made popular thanks to the huge Star Wars fan following. As Kylo is a name from star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens as it features a character called Kylo Ren. He is a dark warrior strong with the Force. According to the Star Wars databank, he commands First Order missions with a temper as fiery as his unconventional lightsaber. As a leader of the First Order and a student of Supreme Leader Snoke, he seeks to destroy the New Republic, the Resistance and the legacy of the Jedi. In 2020 there were 199 babies born with the name Kylo.

4. Ace

Ace is inspired from a classic 90s film - Ace Ventura: Pet Detective - starring Jim Carrey. In 2020 there were 134 babies born with the name Ace. Jim stars as the title lead in the movie which is based on him as a private detective, who specialises in finding lost animals. When Snowflake, a football team's aquatic mascot, goes missing, Ace is called to investigate.

5. Woody

Former Strictly It Takes 2 presenter (opens in new tab) Zoe Ball has a son called Woody and since then there are more youngsters with the unusual name with 132 other babies born with this moniker in 2020. Sheriff Woody Pride is a fictional, pull-string cowboy rag doll who appears in the Disney–Pixar Toy Story franchise. In the films, Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, is one of two protagonists, alongside Buzz Lightyear.

6. Odin

Taken from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the name Odin refers to Odin Borson - the All-Father is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. He was first mentioned in Journey into Mystery #85, the character first appears in Journey into Mystery #86, and was adapted from the Odin of Norse mythology by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. And there are 128 babies born in 2020 with this name.

7. Buddy

A name inspired by 2003 Christmas film Elf, as Buddy is the main protagonist in the movie - he is an eccentric human raised by Santa's Elves. In 2020 there were 92 babies born Buddy. Prior to this, Giovanna and Tom Fletcher welcomed their son Buddy into the world back in 2016.

8. Loki

Named the God Of Mischief, Loki steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. This Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired name has led to 85 babies being born in 2020.

9. Troy

Fans of High School Musical fell in love with the name Troy and it seems parents have too as 78 babies were born with the name in 2020. Zac Efron starred as the character in the hit Disney film series and he was the King of East High. Known for being one of the sweetest and most easygoing guys on campus.

10. Cassian

Inspired from Rogue One, 74 babies were born in 2020 with the name Cassian. The star wars character, known as Cassias Andor, is an accomplished Alliance Intelligence officer with combat field experience. He commands respect from his Rebel troops with his ability to keep a cool head under fire and complete his missions with minimal resources.

Top 10 baby girl names inspired by films

1. Matilda

Matilda is the most popular baby girl name inspired by a film. Despite its sweet and innocent sound, Matilda’s German origin means ‘battle-mighty, so it’s also a name for a warrior. The vintage name has been around for many years and has stayed popular with the likes of Gordon Ramsey and Heath Ledger giving their children the name. They join 1,465 babies born in 2020.

2. Luna

The second most popular film inspired baby girl name is Luna. Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning ‘moon’ and is also the name of the Roman goddess of the moon. It’s a name that has been around for centuries and was popular at the turn of the 20th century. In recent years it has risen in popularity again due to the Harry Potter character Luna Lovegood who stars in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. There were 1,303 babies born with this name in 2020.

3. Aurora

A name inspired by Disney movie Maleficent, 840 babies were born called Aurora in 2020. Princess Aurora is best-known as Sleeping Beauty or Briar Rose. She is the only child of King Stefan and Queen Leah.

4. Amelie

Named from the self-titled movie Amélie, a total of 661 babies were born in 2020 with this name. Despite being caught in her imaginative world, Amelie, a young waitress, an innocent and naive girl in Paris, decides to help people find happiness. Her quest to spread joy leads her on a journey where she finds true love.

5. Lara

Angelina Jolie starred as the title lead character in this movie franchise, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. And it's a popular name choice with 556 babies born in 2020.

6. Gabriella

Another High School Musical inspired name - the lead female role Gabriella Montez, has become a hit with parents wanting to name their child the same. There were 384 babies born in 2020. In the film Gabriella was played by Vanessa Hudgens.

7. Primrose

The Hunger Games propelled Jennifer Lawrence to fame and one character Primrose is most sought after as a baby name, with 323 babies called this in 2020. She was Katniss Everdeen's younger sister in the movie.

8. Belle

Disney's iconic Beaty and the Beast wouldn't be complete with the adorable name Belle. Holly Willoughby has a daughter called Belle, and she's not the only one with the name for a child as 211 babies were born Belle in 2020.

9. Leia

Princess Leia, is traditionally named in the Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and it went on to see 135 babies born in 2020 with the same name. She was one of the Rebel Alliance's greatest leaders, fearless on the battlefield and dedicated to ending the tyranny of the Empire. Daughter of Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, sister of Luke Skywalker, and with a soft spot for scoundrels, Leia ranks among the galaxy's great heroes and therefore a popular baby name choice.

10. Juno

Juno from the self-titled film, saw 120 babies born in 2020 with this moniker. The comedy drama features Juno, a social misfit who protects herself with a caustic wit, but her unplanned pregnancy has the teen getting more involved in the lives of her baby's adoptive parents than she expected.

Other findings show that the UK film baby names that has increased the most in popularity is Amelie from Amélie, with a 3645% increase.

The UK film baby name that has decreased the most in popularity is Chad, taken from High School Musical, (84% decrease), while the UK’s most common baby name from a music is Willow from artist Willow Smith, with 2,165 babies called Willow in 2020 and the UK’s most popular baby name from TV is Jax from ‘Son’s of Anarchy’.

So next time you snuggle down to watch a movie, you might just get some baby name inspiration you never knew you'd like.