Most popular baby names 2021 – for boys and girls and their meanings

Jayne Cherrington-Cook
    • The most popular baby names for boys and girls 2021 have been revealed…

    A helpful list of popular baby names can make choosing a name that little bit easier.

    While some names like Oliver and Olivia have hit the top spot year on year, there are lots of new names – including cool unisex names – sneaking into the top 100.

    Siân Bradford, from the Office for National Statistics, says that TV shows, films and celebrities are proving to be a big influence for popular baby names this year. “Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favourite show or trending celebrities,” she explains.

    Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular programme Sex Education, have seen a surge in popularity in 2020. While the name Margot has been rapidly climbing since actress Margot Robbie appeared in the popular film The Wolf of Wall Street.”

    Olivia has topped the popularity board for the last five years, while Lily has been a slow burner, safe in the top 20 since 2004 and now topping the charts at number seven.  And for the boys, Oliver is back on top for the seventh year in the row, while Noah  has slowly climbed the ranks from tenth to fourth in the most popular baby names for boys.

    Here’s the lowdown on the most popular baby names for 2020 ready for all the new babies in 2021 and beyond…

    Top 10 popular baby names – girls

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Isla
    4. Ava
    5. Mia
    6. Ivy
    7. Lily
    8. Isabella
    9. Rosie
    10. Sophia

    Top 10 popular baby names – boys

    1. Oliver
    2. George
    3. Arthur
    4. Noah
    5. Muhammad
    6. Leo
    7. Oscar
    8. Harry
    9. Archie
    10. Jack

    100 most popular baby names for girls

    A good starting place is the annual list of most popular baby names compiled by the Office Of National Statistics. Using birth registration data, they track the most popular baby names chosen over the year. See below, them listed in the order of current popularity, any of these popular baby names would make the perfect moniker for your little girl

    1. Olivia
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Oh-liv-ee-uh
    Meaning: This tops the popular baby names list and has done for the past five years running, Olivia means olive tree. Dating back as far as 13th Century England, variations of the name include Olive, Livia and Liv.

    2. Amelia
    Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ah-meel-ee-uh
    Meaning: A name with regal connections – via the daughters of Kings George II and III – Amelia means work.

    3. Isla
    Origin: Spanish, Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eye-la
    Meaning: Isla is the Spanish word for island. Actress Isla Fisher has helped boost the popularity of the name in recent years.

    4. Ava
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-vah
    Meaning: s popular baby  names go, this is a modern variation of Eva, Ava was made popular by actress Ava Gardner in the 1940s. It means bird.

    5. Mia
    Origin: Italian, Scandinavian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mee-uh
    Meaning: Mia means mine and is often used a nickname for girl’s names Amelia, Emilia, and Miriam.

    6. Ivy
    Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: I-vee
    Meaning: This pretty plant name has gone from the preserve of being an older person’s name to being in the top ten popular baby names. In the language of flowers, Ivy signifies faithfulness.

    7. Lily
    Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lil-ee
    Meaning: A popular flower name, Lily has been in the top twenty most popular girl’s names since 2004.

    8. Isabella
    Origin: Hebrew, Spanish, Italian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ees-uh-bell-uh
    Meaning: This Spanish and Italian variation of Elizabeth, which originated in the Middle Ages, means pledged to God.

    9. Rosie
    Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roh-see
    Meaning: A name popular in Victoria times, Rosie is seeing a new rise in popularity. This flowery name quite simply means rose.

    10. Sophia
    Origin: Greek  | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: So-fee-uh
    Meaning: St. Sophia was the mother of three daughters named Faith, Hope and Love. The name is derived from the Greek for wisdom. Can be spelt as Sofia, which is also fast rising up the popularity charts.

    11. Grace
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gr-ay-ss
    Meaning: A popular baby name that has appeared in the top 100 for several years now, this cute virtue name means blessing and comes from the Latin word gratia.

    12. Freya
    Origin: Scandinavian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fray-uh
    Meaning: A popular name in Scandinavia, Freya – was the Norse goddess of love and fertility. The name means lady or noblewoman.

    13. Willow
    Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Will-oh
    Meaning: This pretty nature names come from the willow tree, which was believed to possess magical powers.

    14. Florence
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Flaw-ruhns
    Meaning: The name of a city in Italy, Florence means flourishing. Nicknames for this popular baby name include Flo, Flossie, and Florrie.

    15. Emily
    Origin: Scandinavian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Em-e-lee
    Meaning: Derived from the Roman family Aemilius, who were a powerful family in ancient Rome, Emily means rival or persuasive.

    16. Ella
    Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ell-uh
    Meaning: While Ella means goddess in Hebrew, the name could also derive from a Norman version of the German name Alia, which means other.

    17. Poppy
    Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pop-ee
    Meaning: Poppy means red flower. It’s the official flower of Remembrance Day, which takes place in November, so is a popular choice for babies born in that month.

    18. Evie
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ee-vee
    Meaning: Evie comes from the girl’s name Eve, which in turn comes from Chawwah, a Hebrew name that means life.

    19. Elsie
    Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: El-see
    Meaning: A diminutive of Elizabeth, Elsie means pledged to God. Popular at the end of the 19th century, this cute baby name has seen a huge rise in popularity in the last 20 years.

    20. Charlotte
    Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shar-lot
    Meaning: A feminine form of Charles, which means free man, this is one of the most popular baby names. Charlotte has very regal connections. It first came to Britain in 1761 when Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz married King George III. More recently the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose the moniker for their daughter.

    21. Evelyn
    Origin: English, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eh-vuh-lin
    Meaning: Traditionally an English surname, Evelyn comes from the Norman French name Aveline and means desired, water or island.

    22. Sienna
    Origin: Italian | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: See-ennah
    Meaning: This pretty colour name comes from the name of the iron-rich clay – a burnt red shade – in the Italian city, Siena. It’s seen a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to the actress Sienna Miller and Princess Beatrice chose this popular baby name for her first born.

    23. Daisy
    Origin: British | Gender: Girl |  | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-zee
    Meaning: The daisy symbolises innocence and purity and was recently chose by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for their daughter.

    24. Phoebe
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: fee-bee
    Meaning: This popular baby name comes from the Greek phoibos, meaning bright or radiant.

    25. Sophie
    Origin: Greek, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: So-fee
    Meaning: Sophie is the French form of the Greek Sophia, which means wisdom. Over the years, Sophie has gone down in popularity, while Sophia and Sofia have increased as a popular baby girl’s name.

    26. Alice
    Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Al-iss
    Meaning: While Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland popularised the name in modern times, Alice had a lull in popularity until more recent years. It means noble.

    27. Harper
    Origin: British | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Har-pur
    Meaning: Meaning harpist or minstrel, perhaps it’s no surprise that Spice Girl Victoria Beckham chose this musical name for her only daughter? While this has only recently entered into the mainstream, it was first made famous by To Kill A Mockingbird novelist Harper Lee in 1960.

    28. Matilda
    Origin: French, German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ma-till-dah
    Meaning: William the Conqueror’s Queen Matilda brought the name to Britain in the 11th century. This majestic name means mighty in battle and is often shortened to Tilly or Tilda.

    29. Ruby
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roo-bee
    Meaning: Ruby is the birth stone for July, so a popular choice for babies born in that month. It comes from the Latin for deep red precious stone.

    30. Emilia
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Em-ee-lee-ah
    Meaning: The feminine version of Emil, Emilia means rival.

    31. Maya
    Origin: Hebrew, Spanish, Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mey-aa
    Meaning: As popular baby names go, Maya may be short and sweet, but it has many meanings! In Hebrew, it means water and in Sanskrit, it means illusion. Maya was the mother of Greek god Zeus and in Roman mythology, she was the goddess of spring.

    32. Millie
    Origin: German, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mill-ee
    Meaning: Millie has been consistently in the top 100 UK names since 1996 and looks like it’s going nowhere fast. It means gentle strength.

    33. Isabelle
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Iz-uh-bel
    Meaning: Despite being neck and neck over the years, Isabella has taken over in popularity from the more classic Isabelle in recent years. The pretty name is related to the Hebrew names Elizabeth and Isabel and means God’s promise.

    34. Eva
    Origin: Latin, Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-vah
    Meaning: With short names on the rise, Eva has been popular for many years now. In Hebrew, it means life.

    35. Luna
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Loo-na
    Meaning: The name of the Roman goddess of the moon, Luna is derived straight from the Latin word for moon. It’s seen a huge rise up the popularity charts in recent years – possibly down to the sweet oddball Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter books and movies.

    36. Jessica
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jes-i-kuh
    Meaning: Coined by Shakespeare for the character of Shylock’s daughter in The Merchant of Venice, Jessica means he sees or God beholds.

    37. Ada
    Origin: German |  Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Aa-dah
    Meaning: A popular name in the 1800s, this cute vintage baby name has seen a resurgence in popularity in later years. It means noble or nobility.

    38. Aria
    Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Roo-bee
    Meaning: While in Hebrew this pretty name means lioness, it’s also a musical term from the 18th century Italian word meaning air or tune.

    39. Arabella
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-rah-bella
    Meaning: As the search for names ending in Bella continues, Arabella has seen a surge in popularity over the last few years. It comes from the Latin orabilis, which means prayerful.

    40. Maisie
    Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-see
    Meaning: This popular girl’s name is the Scottish diminutive of Margaret or Mary and means pearl.

    41. Esme
    Origin: French, Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ez-may
    Meaning: This cute baby name comes from Old French for beloved. It could also derive from the Spanish name Esmeralda, which means emerald.

    42. Eliza
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: E-lye-zah
    Meaning: Another variation of the classic Elizabeth, it means pledged to God. Eliza Doolittle, played by Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 film My Fair Lady, helped to make this old-fashioned name popular once more.

    43. Penelope
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Puh-nel-uh-pee
    Meaning: Penelope was the wife of Odysseus in Greek mythology and the name means weaver.

    44. Bonnie
    Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bon-ee
    Meaning: Bonnie means fine, beautiful, and cheerful and was adapted by the Scottish, from the French word bonne, to describe anything pretty!

    45. Chloe
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kloh-ee
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Chloe was an alternative name for the goddess of agriculture and fertility, Demeter. This pretty name means young, green shoot.

    46. Mila
    Origin: Slavic, Russian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mee-luh
    Meaning: This cute name has a super cute meaning – gracious or dear. In Italy or Spain the name means miracle. The name was put on the map in modern times by actress Mila Kunis.

    47. Violet
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Vy-oh-lit
    Meaning: One of the most popular baby names in famous circles. Celebrities choose this for their daughters including Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Christina Milian and Dave Grohl, this vintage-style baby name means purple.

    48. Hallie
    Origin: Norse | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hal-lee
    Meaning: Hugely popular in the late 1800s, Hallie is a variant of Harriet and means dweller at the manor by the meadow!

    49. Scarlett
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Scar-let
    Meaning: Meaning red, the name was first name famous by Scarlet O’Hara, the lead character in the novel and film Gone With The Wind.

    50. Layla
    Origin: Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lay-lah
    Meaning: A version of Leila, this popular girl’s name means night. It’s also the name of a very famous song by Eric Clapton in the ‘70s, which helped give the name a push in the popularity stakes.

    51. Imogen
    Origin: Celtic | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Im-o-gen
    Meaning: Imogen comes from Celtic name Innogen, which means maiden. Shakespeare named one of his characters Imogen in one of his later plays, Cymbeline.

    52. Eleanor
    Origin: Greek, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eh-luh-nor
    Meaning: An English variation of the Provençal name Alienor, Eleanor means light-hearted or shining light.

    53. Molly
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: moh-lee
    Meaning: Despite seeing a slight drop in popularity, in the UK this cute baby name has been in the top 100 girl’s names since 1996! It means sea of bitterness or star of the sea.

    54. Harriet
    Origin: English, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Har-ee-uht
    Meaning: The anglicised version of the French name Henriette meaning home ruler.

    55. Elizabeth
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-uh
    Meaning: This royal name first became popular in England in 1533 with Queen Elizabeth I, whose reign lasted 44 years. The name means pledged to God.

    56. Thea
    Origin: Greek |  | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-uh
    Meaning: The Anglicized version of Theia, the Titan of sight, goddess of light, and mother of the moon, this popular baby name means goddess or godly.

    57. Erin
    Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Bohoo | Pronunciation: eh-ruhn
    Meaning: A romantic name that means from the island to the west.

    58. Lottie
    Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lott-ee
    Meaning: This shortened version of Charlotte is closing in on the more traditional name – it means free man.

    59. Emma
    Origin: German | Gender: GirlStyle: Classic |  Pronunciation: Em-uh
    Meaning: While it’s slightly dropped in popularity, Emma is still a popular girl’s name as attested to the various actresses named it – Emma Stone, Emma Watson and Emma Roberts. It means universal and certainly does have universal appeal!

    60. Delilah
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: De-li-lah
    Meaning: While Tom Jones has been singing the praises of Delilah for decades, this Greek name has only just popped into the top 100 UK baby names. It means delicate.

    61. Bella
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bell-uh
    Meaning: This popular baby name comes from the Italian word for bella, meaning beautiful.

    62. Aurora
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Uh-raw-rah
    Meaning: A princess name if ever there was one – Princess Aurora is Sleeping Beauty in the Disney film of the same name. This regal name means dawn or sunrise.

    63. Lola
    Origin: Spanish |  Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lo-luh
    Meaning: While it’s a happy sounding name thanks to Barry Manilow’s upbeat song Copacabana, which references Lola the showgirl, this pretty name actually means lady of sorrow.

    64. Nancy
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nan-cee
    Meaning: A diminutive of Ann, Nancy means grace in Hebrew. It’s a popular literary name with character such as Nancy in Oliver Twister and Nancy Drew, the girl detective.

    65. Ellie
    Origin: English  | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ell-ee
    Meaning: Derived as a nickname for names like Eleanor and Ellen, Ellie has risen in popularity as a given name in its own right. It means bright, shining light.

    66. Mabel
    Origin: Latin |  | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-bell
    Meaning: As popular baby names go, this popular in Victoria times, Mabel has seen a huge resurgence in popularity in the last couple of years. It’s not surprising as this sweet baby name means lovable.

    67. Lucy
    Origin: Latin, English  | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Loo-see
    Meaning: Lucy comes from the Roman name Lucia, which derives from the Latin word lux meaning light.

    68. Ayla
    Origin: Hebrew, Turkish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-lah
    Meaning: Relatively new to the popular baby names list, Ayla means oak tree or circle of light around the sun or moon.

    69. Maria
    Origin: Hebrew, Egyptian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: muh-ree-ah
    Meaning: A good classic girl’s name, Maria means drop of the sea or beloved. New variants of the name include Mariah and Marree.

    70. Orla
    Origin: Irish, Gaelic, Celtic | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Or-la
    Meaning: Also spelt as Orlaith or Orlagh, Orla was a popular name in medieval times. It means golden princess.

    71. Robyn
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Robb-in
    Meaning: This gender-neutral name means bright or fame. As it’s the ultimate Christmas bird, it’s a popular choice for children born in the festive season.

    72. Zara
    Origin: Hebrew, Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Zahr-uh
    Meaning: This lovely means blooming flower. In the ‘80s, Princess Anne went against royal convention by name her daughter Zara.

    73. Hannah
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Han-nuh
    Meaning: Hannah originated as a variation of the Hebrew name Channah, which means grace.

    74. Gracie
    Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gray-cee
    Meaning: A cuter version of the more grown up Grace, this pretty name means blessing.

    75. Iris
    Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: I-ris
    Meaning: A multi-coloured name thanks to the goddess Iris, who sprinkled the clouds with seawater to create the first rainbow.

    76. Jasmine
    Origin: Persian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jazz-min
    Meaning: This flowery name originates from Persia giving it an exotic vibe! Jasmine, which means gift of God, got a surge in popularity in the early ‘90s after Princess Jasmine in Disney’s version of Aladdin.

    77. Darcie
    Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Dar-cee
    Meaning: This pretty name actually means dark and has seen a huge rise in popularity around 2009, the time that Darcey Bussell, the ballerina became a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

    78. Margot
    Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-go
    Meaning: French derivative of the name Margaret that means pearl. This baby girl’s name is seeing a resurgence in popularity due to actor Margot Robbie.

    79. Holly
    Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hol-lee
    Meaning: This cute baby name comes from the tree of the same name and has consistently been in the top 100 popular girl’s names since the mid-90s.

    80. Amelie
    Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-meh-lie
    Meaning: Amelie means industrious. Amelie is a famous 2001 French film, starring Audrey Tatou.

    81. Amber
    Origin: Arabic, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Am-burr
    Meaning: This gemstone name comes from the Arabic ambar, meaning jewel, and from the Old French, meaning simply amber-coloured.

    82. Georgia
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-ja
    Meaning: A feminine form of George, this popular baby name comes from the Greek name Georgios, which means farmer.

    83. Edith
    Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-dith
    Meaning: This vintage sounding name comes from the Old English ēad, meaning riches or blessed.

    84. Maryam
    Origin: Arabic, Greek, Egyptian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Marry-am
    Meaning: While the meaning of this pretty name is uncertain, it’s believed it comes from Hebrew roots and means drop of the sea. However, it could also be Egyptian and mean beloved.

    85. Abigail
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ah-bee-gail
    Meaning: Abigail was King David’s wife in the Bible, and it means my father is joyful. Often shortened to Abi, Abby or Abbie.

    86. Myla
    Origin: Greek | | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:
    Meaning: This cute feminine popular baby names version of Milo wasn’t even in the top 100 names 25 years ago and now regularly features! It means merciful or solider.

    87. Anna
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: An-nah
    Meaning: A variation on the popular Hannah, Anna also means grace. In literature, Anna is associated with Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina.

    88. Clara
    Origin: Latin | | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Clar-uh
    Meaning: Clara is the little girl in the famous festive ballet, The Nutcracker, which makes it the perfect name for Christmas-born babies. It means bright and clear.

    89. Lyra
    Origin: Greek | | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-ella
    Meaning: Recently chosen by Ed Sheeran for the name of his first born, Lyra is actually a small constellation of stars, which features one of the brightest stars in the sky.

    90. Summer
    Origin: Greek Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sum-mur
    Meaning: This name is definitely heating up when it comes to popular girls’ names! A great choice for summer-born babies.

    91. Maeve
    Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mey-v
    Meaning: Meadhbh, from which Maeve is descended, was the name of the legendary warrior queen in Ireland. She was described as being so beautiful, it robbed men of their valour so it’s not surprising that Maeve means intoxicating!

    92. Heidi
    Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hi-dee
    Meaning: From Heidi in the classic 1880 children’s book of the same name up until supermodel Heidi Klum, this has always been a popular name for little girls. A diminutive of Adelheid, it means noble or nobility.

    93. Elodie
    Origin: Spanish, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-lo-die
    Meaning: Elodie derives from Elodia, the Spanish variation of Alodia, which means foreign riches. In Greek, this popular baby name means flower of the fields.

    94. Lyla
    Origin: Arabic, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ly-luh
    Meaning: This spelling of Lyla means island beauty, however the alternative spelling, Lila, is Arabic for night.

    95. Eden
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ee-den
    Meaning: A popular biblical name for both boys and girls, Eden is the paradise where Adam and Eve live so it’s not surprising that Eden means place of pleasure!

    96. Olive
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ol-liv
    Meaning: Due to the olive branch and associations with peace, this is one of the popular baby names due to its peaceful connotations. Both Isla Fisher and Drew Barrymore have daughters called Olive.

    97. Aisha
    Origin: Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-shah or Eye-ee-sha
    Meaning: Aisha was the favourite wife of the prophet Muhammad and means living or prosperous.

    98. Sara
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sah-rah
    Meaning: A classic name that has been in the top 100 names for several years, it means princess.

    99. Felicity
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl |Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Feh-lihs-ih-ti
    Meaning: A virtue name, this popular baby girl’s name means happy.

    100. Fatima
    Origin: Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fa-ti-ma
    Meaning: A popular baby name in the Muslim community, Fatima was the youngest daughter of the prophet Muhammad. It means captivating or shining one.

    Popular baby names for boys

    These baby boys’ names – listed in order of popularity – will provide you plenty of inspiration as to what to call your little one.

    1. Oliver
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Oh-liv-uh
    Meaning: Back on top for the seventh year in the row, Oliver is the number one name choice in the UK. Originally popular in medieval times, Oliver lost favour after the seventeenth century rule of Oliver Cromwell. It’s now firmly back on top and means olive tree.

    2. George
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-j
    Meaning: George means farmer and has very regal connections. George was the name of the king of Britain for 116 years in a row and more recently, is the name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest son.

    3. Arthur
    Origin: Celtic | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ahr-thur
    Meaning: The legendary King Arthur first made the name popular in the Middle Ages but more recently, it’s enjoying a second resurgence. This popular baby name means bear.

    4. Noah
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Noah
    Meaning: One of the most popular Biblical names, it’s been in the top ten for boy’s names for the last ten years. Obviously the most famous Noah had an arc, but your little bundle of joy doesn’t need a flood to enjoy this lovely name, which means peaceful.

    5. Muhammad
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Noah
    Meaning: Muhammad, the name of the Muslim prophet, is the most popular name in the world. Three different variations of this name feature in the top 100 list in the UK alone! It means praiseworthy.

    6. Leo
    Origin: Latin, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lee-oh
    Meaning: Leo – which means lion – dates back to Roman times and was one of the popular baby names for saints, emperors and kings!

    7. Oscar
    Origin: English, Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Os- skuh
    Meaning: From playwright Oscar Wilde to those little gold statuettes, Oscar has long been a name of champions, which is an apt as it means champion warrior! It’s also said to come from old Irish for deer loving.

    8. Harry
    Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ha-ree
    Meaning: Harry is the medieval English form of Henry, which came from the Germanic name Heimrich, meaning estate ruler.

    9. Archie
    Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ar-chee
    Meaning: Originally a shortened form of Archibald, Archie means genuine, bold or brave. It recently came into the spotlight after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their first child Archie in 2019.

    10. Jack
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jak
    Meaning: A diminutive of John, Jack means God is gracious. It’s so popular that it hasn’t left the top ten of boys’ names since 1996!

    11. Henry
    Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hen-ree
    Meaning: The most famous person to be called this popular boy’s name is Henry VIII of England. It means estate ruler.

    12. Charlie
    Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Char-lee
    Meaning: The diminutive of Charles or Charlotte, Charlie means free man. Alternative spellings include Charli and Charly.

    13. Freddie
    Origin: English, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fred-ee
    Meaning: A diminutive of Frederick, Friedrich or Alfred, Freddie means magical counsel or peaceful ruler.

    14. Theodore
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-oh-dore
    Meaning: Gift of God. First made popular by US president Theodore Roosevelt, the nickname Theo is also a popular choice for modern-day parents.

    15. Thomas
    Origin: Aramaic | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tom-ass
    Meaning: In the Bible, Thomas was one of the 12 apostles. The name means twin so perfect if you’re expecting double trouble!

    16. Finley
    Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fin-lee
    Meaning: Finley is derived from Gaelic elements – fionn meaning white or fair, and lagh meaning warrior. The derivative Finn is also in the top 100 popular names.

    17. Alfie
    Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Alf-ee
    Meaning: Possibly the cutest name in the list, Alfie means elf or magical counsel!

    18. Jacob
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-cob
    Meaning: A popular biblical boy’s name, the name means supplanter.

    19. William
    Origin: German | | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Will-ee-uhm
    Meaning: There’s probably never been a year when this classic name hasn’t been popular – from Shakespeare up until Prince William, it’s been chosen time and time again for parents who want a name that will buck the trends. It means resolute protection.

    20. Isaac
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ahy-zuhk
    Meaning: Derived from the Hebrew name Yitzchaq, which comes from the Hebrew word tzachaq, this happy boy’s name means laughter.

    21. Tommy
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Tom-mee
    Meaning: As popular baby names go this is derived from Thomas, Tommy means twin.

    22. Joshua
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-shyoo-uh
    Meaning: Despite a slight drop in popularity, this biblical name is still in the top 25 of chosen boy’s names in the UK. It means the Lord is my salvation.

    23. James
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jaym-z
    Meaning: The English variation of Jacob, this classic name means supplanter. If you love this name but want something slightly different try one of the language variations such as Jacques (French), Jaako (Finnish) or Jago (Cornish).

    24. Lucas
    Origin: Latin | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-cas
    Meaning: The Latin form of Luke, this popular boy’s name means bringer of light.

    25. Alexander
    Origin: Greek | | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation Al-ex-an-der
    Meaning: Alexander the Great was an infamous warrior so it’s perhaps not too much of a surprise that this strong boy’s name means defending people!

    26. Arlo
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ar-lo
    Meaning: Arlo is derived from Old English or Anglo-Saxon meaning fortified hill.

    27. Roman
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ro-man
    Meaning: This Latin name has slowly been creeping up to popularity list in the UK probably thanks to the likes of Roman Kemp and Roman Abramovich. It means citizen of Rome.

    28. Edward
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ed-werd
    Meaning: A regal name, Edward was the name of several Saxon and eight English kings, as well as being the name of the youngest son of our current monarch. It means wealthy guardian.

    29. Elijah
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-li-jah
    Meaning: In the Old Testament, Elijah was one of the great prophets, who performed miracles. It means the Lord is God.

    30. Teddy
    Origin: French | | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Teh-dee
    Meaning: Teddy means wealthy protector, brave people, or God’s gift. While it’s more frequently a boy’s – a variant of Ted, Edmund and Theodore – Robbie Williams named his eldest daughter Theodora, referring to her as Teddy.

    31. Max
    Origin: English, German | | Gender: Boys | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Max
    Meaning: A diminutive of Maximilian or Maxwell, this short and sweet name has been packing a punch with parents for many years now. Meaning greatest, it’s also a hit with celebrity parents such as Charlie Sheen and Christina Aguilera.

    32. Adam
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boys | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: A-dam
    Meaning: Adam was of course the first man God created and means son of the red earth.

    33. Albie
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Al-bee
    Meaning: Old English for brilliant or bright. Albie is also a derivative of Albert.

    34. Ethan
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: E-than
    Meaning: Ethan derives from the Hebrew name Eitan and means strong or firm.

    35. Logan
    Origin: Gaelic | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Low-gan
    Meaning: Originally a Scottish surname, Logan is a village in Ayrshire. It means small hollow and has seen a rise in popularity since Hugh Jackman portrayed Logan in the X-Men movies.

    36. Joseph
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joh-suhf
    Meaning: The earthly father of Jesus, Joseph means God will add.

    37. Sebastian
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Se-bas-tian
    Meaning: With origins going back to ancient Greece, Sebastian means revered.

    38. Benjamin
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ben-juh-min
    Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, it means son of the right hand. Nicknames for Benjamin include Ben, Benny, Benji, and Benno.

    39. Harrison
    Origin: English |Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hare-ee-sun
    Meaning: First made popular by actor Harrison Ford, this old English name literally means the son of Harry!

    40. Mason
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: May-son
    Meaning: An occupation name – which means worker in stone – has been rising in popularity over the years.

    41. Reuben
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roo-ben
    Meaning: An Old Testament name, Reuben is one of the popular baby names and it is derived from the Hebrew words ra’a, meaning to understand, and ben, son – so translates to behold, a son.

    42. Luca
    Origin: Italian | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-kuh
    Meaning: An Italian variation of Luke and Lucas, Luca means man from Lucania. Colin Firth chose Luca for his first son with ex-wife Livia Giuggioli.

    43. Louie
    Origin: French, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-ee
    Meaning: A variation of Louis, this boy’s name means renowned warrior.

    44. Samuel
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sam-yoo-uhl
    Meaning: A biblical name that is popular with celebrity parents such as Ben Affleck and Naomi Watts, it means told by God.

    45. Reggie
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Reh-jee
    Meaning: A diminutive of the much less popular name Reginald, it means counsel power.

    46. Jaxon
    Origin: British | | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jack-son
    Meaning: A name that has jumped nearly 2000 places in the last 24 years, it’s a new take on the more classic name Jackson. Not surprisingly, it means son of Jack!

    47. Daniel
    Origin: Hebrew | | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dan-yul
    Meaning: Known for interpreting dreams and visions, Daniel was one of the major prophets in biblical history. As popular baby names go, this has been in the top 50 names in the UK for a long time, means God is my judge.

    48. Hugo
    Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hue-go
    Meaning: Hugo means mind or intellect. It’s the name that Ron and Hermione give to their child in the final Harry Potter book.

    49. Louis
    Origin: German, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Loo-ee
    Meaning: In 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge named their third child, Louis Arthur Charles. The name means renowned warrior.

    50. Rory
    Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ror-ree
    Meaning: First made famous by the twelfth century Irish king Rory O’Connor, this cute name means red king.

    51. Jude
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jood
    Meaning: Given a burst of popularity by the actor Jude Law, this Latin variation of Judah means praised.

    52. Ronnie
    Origin: Hebrew, Norse | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ron-nee
    Meaning: A pet name for Ronald, Ronnie means ruler’s counsellor. It was a popular name in the ‘20s.

    53. Dylan
    Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Dih-luhn
    Meaning: In Welsh mythology, Dylan was a sea god who made the waters of Britain and Ireland weep when he died. It means son of the sea.

    54. Zachary
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zak-uh-ree
    Meaning: Derived from the Hebrew name Zechariah, it means the Lord has remembered. The nickname Zac is also a popular choice for parents today.

    55. Albert
    Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Al-bert
    Meaning: This lovely vintage boy’s name has a lovely meaning – noble, bright, or famous.

    56. Hunter
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hun-tur
    Meaning: An occupational name, which means hunter or pursuer, this modern name has seen a huge rise in popularity in the UK in recent years.

    57. Ezra
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ezz-rah
    Meaning: From the Hebrew for help or protect, Ezra was a prophet in the Bible.

    58. David
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-vid
    Meaning: This traditional name means beloved. The name has special meaning in Jewish culture, with the Star of David being the symbol of Judaism.

    59. Frankie
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Frank-ee
    Meaning: A version of Frank, Francis, or Franklin, Frankie means Frenchman or free man.

    60. Toby
    Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Toe-bee
    Meaning: A diminutive of Tobias – which is also in the top 100 boy’s names – it means God is good.

    61. Frederick
    Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fred-er-ik
    Meaning: The English form of the German name Friedrich, it means peaceful ruler.

    62. Carter
    Origin: Irish, Scottish, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Car-ter
    Meaning: Original a surname for a person who transported goods by cart, Carter has risen in popularity as a given name since 2000.

    63. Gabriel
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gay-bree-uhl
    Meaning: In the Bible, the angel Gabriel makes house calls as a messenger of God so it’s not surprising that this name means hero of God.

    64. Grayson
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gray-son
    Meaning: This boy’s name was totally off the radar for UK parents until 2005 but is now sneaking into the top 100. It means son of the bailiff.

    65. Riley
    Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ry-lee
    Meaning: Growing in popularity for both boys and girls, this cute name means courageous and is a variant of the Irish name Reilly.

    66. Jesse
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jess-ee
    Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, Jesse means gift. From outlaw Jesse James to modern day Justice League actor Jesse Eisenberg – it’s a name that has stood the test of time.

    67. Hudson
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hud-son | Meaning: A surname originally, this name has become popular over recent years and means Hugh’s son.

    68. Bobby
    Origin: German, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bob-bee
    Meaning: A diminutive of Robert, Bobby means bright fame, so perhaps it’s not surprising that there are lots of famous men named Bobby including singer Bobby Brown and footballing legends Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Bobby Robson.

    69. Rowan
    Origin: Scottish, Irish | | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Row-un
    Meaning: This lovely nature name – which means rowan tree or little red head – is popular for both boys and girls.

    70. Jenson
    Origin: Scandinavian | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jen-son
    Meaning: Giving a burst of popularity by F1 driver Jenson Button, this modern day name means son of Jens.

    71. Michael
    Origin: Hebrew | | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: My-kuhl
    Meaning: An angelic name – the Archangel Michael led the war against Satan in the bible – this classic name means who resembles God?

    72. Stanley
    Origin: British, French | | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Stan-lee
    Meaning: Stanley comes from Old English, stan meaning stone and lah, meaning wood or clearing.

    73. Felix
    Origin: Latin | | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-liks
    Meaning: Felix means happy or fortunate. Originally a Roman surname, Felix was chosen as a nickname by the Roman Sulla, who believed that he was especially blessed with luck by the gods.

    74. Jasper
    Origin: Persian | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jas-pur
    Meaning: Jasper is the name of an opaque quartz gemstone, as well as one of Three Wise Men. It means treasurer.

    75. Liam
    Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-am
    Meaning: This name hit the height of popularity in the mid-90s with the rise of Oasis and front man Liam Gallagher. The Irish version of William, it means resolute protection.

    76. Milo
    Origin: Latin and Old German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: My-lo
    Meaning: Milo is thought to have derived from Miles, which means soldier. However, some people believe it is of Slavic descent from the word milu, which means merciful.

    77. Sonny
    Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sun-ee
    Meaning: Quite literally it means son. Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor chose this name from the cute baby names for her eldest son.

    78. Oakley
    Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Oh-klee
    Meaning: A name for any nature-loving parents, Oakley means meadow of oak trees.

    79. Elliot
    Origin: Hebrew | | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ell-ee-ot
    Meaning: Originally derived from biblical Hebrew, it means the Lord is my god. Can also be spelt Elliott.

    80. Chester
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ches-ter
    Meaning: Chester means fortress or camp of soldiers. It derived from the northern town of Chester, which was an ancient Roman settlement. Both Tom Hanks and Holly Willoughby have sons named Chester.

    81. Caleb
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kay-leb
    Meaning: Another hugely popular biblical boy’s name, Caleb means devotion to God.

    82. Harvey
    Origin: French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Har-vee
    Meaning: Harvey was brought to England by the Normans and is a version of the French name Herve – it means battle worthy.

    83. Charles
    Origin: French, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Char-ul-z
    Meaning: A royal name that dates to the reign of Charlemagne, the first Charles the Great, it means free man.

    84. Ellis
    Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Char-ul-z
    Meaning: Spelt as Elis in Welsh, this gender-neutral name means kind or benevolent.

    85. Jackson
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jack-son
    Meaning: The most literal name ever – it means the son of Jack! The most notable namesake is American artist Jackson Pollock.

    86. Alfred
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Al-fred
    Meaning: Alfred might seem like a stuffy, old-fashioned name, but it actually means elf!

    87. Ollie
    Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ol-lee
    Meaning: A diminutive of Oliver, Ollie means olive tree.

    88. Leon
    Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Lee-on
    Meaning: This totally ‘roarsome’ name means lion and has been a steady favourite with parents for the last 20 years or so.

    89. Yusuf
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Yoo-suf
    Meaning: This Arabic variation of Joseph means Jehovah increases.

    90. Ralph
    Origin: English, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ralf
    Meaning: A super classic name, Ralph means wolf counsel. The French alternative makes a great alternative – Raoul.

    91. Otis
    Origin: German | | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Oh-tis
    Meaning: In 1996 just 24 boys were given this name in the UK, but its recent rise in popularity could be down to the character in Sex Education. A variation of the German name, Otto, which means wealthy.

    92. Harley
    Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Har-lee
    Meaning: While Harley is a major motorbike brand, it’s actually an old English name that means hare clearing.

    93. Ibrahim
    Origin: Arabic | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ee-bra-heem
    Meaning: The Arabic version of Abraham, means father of multitudes.

    94. Myles
    Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ee-bra-heem
    Meaning: This spelling variation of Miles means soldier or merciful.

    95. Jayden
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | |Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jay-den
    Meaning: This is one of the cute popular baby names and it means thankful.

    96. Blake
    Origin: English | | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Bleyk
    Meaning: Blake is fast becoming popular with both boys and girls – probably thanks to actress Blake Lively. A conundrum of a name it means black and white! It comes from the Old English black – which means black, or blac meaning white, pale.

    97. Kai
    Origin: Hawiian, Welsh, Frisian | | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kye
    Meaning: A name of many meanings. In Hawaii, it means sea. In Europe, Kai is largely considered to have Frisian origin, meaning warrior.

    98. Austin
    Origin: French | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aws-tin
    Meaning: Derived from the Roman name Augustine, it means majestic.

    99. Rupert
    Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roo-pert
    Meaning: If you remember Rupert the bear, this name will always have cute connotations with the little bear in checked trousers! The German version of Robert it means bright or fame.

    100. Jake
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-k
    Meaning: A version of Jacob, this popular boy’s name means supplanter.