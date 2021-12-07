The most popular baby names for boys and girls 2021 have been revealed…
A helpful list of popular baby names can make choosing a name that little bit easier.
While some names like Oliver and Olivia have hit the top spot year on year, there are lots of new names – including cool unisex names – sneaking into the top 100.
Siân Bradford, from the Office for National Statistics, says that TV shows, films and celebrities are proving to be a big influence for popular baby names this year. “Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favourite show or trending celebrities,” she explains.
“Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular programme Sex Education, have seen a surge in popularity in 2020. While the name Margot has been rapidly climbing since actress Margot Robbie appeared in the popular film The Wolf of Wall Street.”
Olivia has topped the popularity board for the last five years, while Lily has been a slow burner, safe in the top 20 since 2004 and now topping the charts at number seven. And for the boys, Oliver is back on top for the seventh year in the row, while Noah has slowly climbed the ranks from tenth to fourth in the most popular baby names for boys.
Here’s the lowdown on the most popular baby names for 2020 ready for all the new babies in 2021 and beyond…
Top 10 popular baby names – girls
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Mia
- Ivy
- Lily
- Isabella
- Rosie
- Sophia
Top 10 popular baby names – boys
- Oliver
- George
- Arthur
- Noah
- Muhammad
- Leo
- Oscar
- Harry
- Archie
- Jack
100 most popular baby names for girls
A good starting place is the annual list of most popular baby names compiled by the Office Of National Statistics. Using birth registration data, they track the most popular baby names chosen over the year. See below, them listed in the order of current popularity, any of these popular baby names would make the perfect moniker for your little girl
1. Olivia
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Oh-liv-ee-uh
Meaning: This tops the popular baby names list and has done for the past five years running, Olivia means olive tree. Dating back as far as 13th Century England, variations of the name include Olive, Livia and Liv.
2. Amelia
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ah-meel-ee-uh
Meaning: A name with regal connections – via the daughters of Kings George II and III – Amelia means work.
3. Isla
Origin: Spanish, Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eye-la
Meaning: Isla is the Spanish word for island. Actress Isla Fisher has helped boost the popularity of the name in recent years.
4. Ava
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-vah
Meaning: s popular baby names go, this is a modern variation of Eva, Ava was made popular by actress Ava Gardner in the 1940s. It means bird.
5. Mia
Origin: Italian, Scandinavian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mee-uh
Meaning: Mia means mine and is often used a nickname for girl’s names Amelia, Emilia, and Miriam.
6. Ivy
Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: I-vee
Meaning: This pretty plant name has gone from the preserve of being an older person’s name to being in the top ten popular baby names. In the language of flowers, Ivy signifies faithfulness.
7. Lily
Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lil-ee
Meaning: A popular flower name, Lily has been in the top twenty most popular girl’s names since 2004.
8. Isabella
Origin: Hebrew, Spanish, Italian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ees-uh-bell-uh
Meaning: This Spanish and Italian variation of Elizabeth, which originated in the Middle Ages, means pledged to God.
9. Rosie
Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roh-see
Meaning: A name popular in Victoria times, Rosie is seeing a new rise in popularity. This flowery name quite simply means rose.
10. Sophia
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: So-fee-uh
Meaning: St. Sophia was the mother of three daughters named Faith, Hope and Love. The name is derived from the Greek for wisdom. Can be spelt as Sofia, which is also fast rising up the popularity charts.
11. Grace
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gr-ay-ss
Meaning: A popular baby name that has appeared in the top 100 for several years now, this cute virtue name means blessing and comes from the Latin word gratia.
12. Freya
Origin: Scandinavian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fray-uh
Meaning: A popular name in Scandinavia, Freya – was the Norse goddess of love and fertility. The name means lady or noblewoman.
13. Willow
Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Will-oh
Meaning: This pretty nature names come from the willow tree, which was believed to possess magical powers.
14. Florence
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Flaw-ruhns
Meaning: The name of a city in Italy, Florence means flourishing. Nicknames for this popular baby name include Flo, Flossie, and Florrie.
15. Emily
Origin: Scandinavian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Em-e-lee
Meaning: Derived from the Roman family Aemilius, who were a powerful family in ancient Rome, Emily means rival or persuasive.
16. Ella
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ell-uh
Meaning: While Ella means goddess in Hebrew, the name could also derive from a Norman version of the German name Alia, which means other.
17. Poppy
Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pop-ee
Meaning: Poppy means red flower. It’s the official flower of Remembrance Day, which takes place in November, so is a popular choice for babies born in that month.
18. Evie
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ee-vee
Meaning: Evie comes from the girl’s name Eve, which in turn comes from Chawwah, a Hebrew name that means life.
19. Elsie
Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: El-see
Meaning: A diminutive of Elizabeth, Elsie means pledged to God. Popular at the end of the 19th century, this cute baby name has seen a huge rise in popularity in the last 20 years.
20. Charlotte
Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shar-lot
Meaning: A feminine form of Charles, which means free man, this is one of the most popular baby names. Charlotte has very regal connections. It first came to Britain in 1761 when Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz married King George III. More recently the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose the moniker for their daughter.
21. Evelyn
Origin: English, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eh-vuh-lin
Meaning: Traditionally an English surname, Evelyn comes from the Norman French name Aveline and means desired, water or island.
22. Sienna
Origin: Italian | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: See-ennah
Meaning: This pretty colour name comes from the name of the iron-rich clay – a burnt red shade – in the Italian city, Siena. It’s seen a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to the actress Sienna Miller and Princess Beatrice chose this popular baby name for her first born.
23. Daisy
Origin: British | Gender: Girl | | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-zee
Meaning: The daisy symbolises innocence and purity and was recently chose by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for their daughter.
24. Phoebe
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: fee-bee
Meaning: This popular baby name comes from the Greek phoibos, meaning bright or radiant.
25. Sophie
Origin: Greek, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: So-fee
Meaning: Sophie is the French form of the Greek Sophia, which means wisdom. Over the years, Sophie has gone down in popularity, while Sophia and Sofia have increased as a popular baby girl’s name.
26. Alice
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Al-iss
Meaning: While Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland popularised the name in modern times, Alice had a lull in popularity until more recent years. It means noble.
27. Harper
Origin: British | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Har-pur
Meaning: Meaning harpist or minstrel, perhaps it’s no surprise that Spice Girl Victoria Beckham chose this musical name for her only daughter? While this has only recently entered into the mainstream, it was first made famous by To Kill A Mockingbird novelist Harper Lee in 1960.
28. Matilda
Origin: French, German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ma-till-dah
Meaning: William the Conqueror’s Queen Matilda brought the name to Britain in the 11th century. This majestic name means mighty in battle and is often shortened to Tilly or Tilda.
29. Ruby
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roo-bee
Meaning: Ruby is the birth stone for July, so a popular choice for babies born in that month. It comes from the Latin for deep red precious stone.
30. Emilia
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Em-ee-lee-ah
Meaning: The feminine version of Emil, Emilia means rival.
31. Maya
Origin: Hebrew, Spanish, Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mey-aa
Meaning: As popular baby names go, Maya may be short and sweet, but it has many meanings! In Hebrew, it means water and in Sanskrit, it means illusion. Maya was the mother of Greek god Zeus and in Roman mythology, she was the goddess of spring.
32. Millie
Origin: German, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mill-ee
Meaning: Millie has been consistently in the top 100 UK names since 1996 and looks like it’s going nowhere fast. It means gentle strength.
33. Isabelle
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Iz-uh-bel
Meaning: Despite being neck and neck over the years, Isabella has taken over in popularity from the more classic Isabelle in recent years. The pretty name is related to the Hebrew names Elizabeth and Isabel and means God’s promise.
34. Eva
Origin: Latin, Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-vah
Meaning: With short names on the rise, Eva has been popular for many years now. In Hebrew, it means life.
35. Luna
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Loo-na
Meaning: The name of the Roman goddess of the moon, Luna is derived straight from the Latin word for moon. It’s seen a huge rise up the popularity charts in recent years – possibly down to the sweet oddball Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter books and movies.
36. Jessica
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jes-i-kuh
Meaning: Coined by Shakespeare for the character of Shylock’s daughter in The Merchant of Venice, Jessica means he sees or God beholds.
37. Ada
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Aa-dah
Meaning: A popular name in the 1800s, this cute vintage baby name has seen a resurgence in popularity in later years. It means noble or nobility.
38. Aria
Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Roo-bee
Meaning: While in Hebrew this pretty name means lioness, it’s also a musical term from the 18th century Italian word meaning air or tune.
39. Arabella
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-rah-bella
Meaning: As the search for names ending in Bella continues, Arabella has seen a surge in popularity over the last few years. It comes from the Latin orabilis, which means prayerful.
40. Maisie
Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-see
Meaning: This popular girl’s name is the Scottish diminutive of Margaret or Mary and means pearl.
41. Esme
Origin: French, Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ez-may
Meaning: This cute baby name comes from Old French for beloved. It could also derive from the Spanish name Esmeralda, which means emerald.
42. Eliza
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: E-lye-zah
Meaning: Another variation of the classic Elizabeth, it means pledged to God. Eliza Doolittle, played by Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 film My Fair Lady, helped to make this old-fashioned name popular once more.
43. Penelope
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Puh-nel-uh-pee
Meaning: Penelope was the wife of Odysseus in Greek mythology and the name means weaver.
44. Bonnie
Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bon-ee
Meaning: Bonnie means fine, beautiful, and cheerful and was adapted by the Scottish, from the French word bonne, to describe anything pretty!
45. Chloe
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kloh-ee
Meaning: In Greek mythology, Chloe was an alternative name for the goddess of agriculture and fertility, Demeter. This pretty name means young, green shoot.
46. Mila
Origin: Slavic, Russian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mee-luh
Meaning: This cute name has a super cute meaning – gracious or dear. In Italy or Spain the name means miracle. The name was put on the map in modern times by actress Mila Kunis.
47. Violet
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Vy-oh-lit
Meaning: One of the most popular baby names in famous circles. Celebrities choose this for their daughters including Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Christina Milian and Dave Grohl, this vintage-style baby name means purple.
48. Hallie
Origin: Norse | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hal-lee
Meaning: Hugely popular in the late 1800s, Hallie is a variant of Harriet and means dweller at the manor by the meadow!
49. Scarlett
Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Scar-let
Meaning: Meaning red, the name was first name famous by Scarlet O’Hara, the lead character in the novel and film Gone With The Wind.
50. Layla
Origin: Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lay-lah
Meaning: A version of Leila, this popular girl’s name means night. It’s also the name of a very famous song by Eric Clapton in the ‘70s, which helped give the name a push in the popularity stakes.
51. Imogen
Origin: Celtic | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Im-o-gen
Meaning: Imogen comes from Celtic name Innogen, which means maiden. Shakespeare named one of his characters Imogen in one of his later plays, Cymbeline.
52. Eleanor
Origin: Greek, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eh-luh-nor
Meaning: An English variation of the Provençal name Alienor, Eleanor means light-hearted or shining light.
53. Molly
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: moh-lee
Meaning: Despite seeing a slight drop in popularity, in the UK this cute baby name has been in the top 100 girl’s names since 1996! It means sea of bitterness or star of the sea.
54. Harriet
Origin: English, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Har-ee-uht
Meaning: The anglicised version of the French name Henriette meaning home ruler.
55. Elizabeth
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-uh
Meaning: This royal name first became popular in England in 1533 with Queen Elizabeth I, whose reign lasted 44 years. The name means pledged to God.
56. Thea
Origin: Greek | | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-uh
Meaning: The Anglicized version of Theia, the Titan of sight, goddess of light, and mother of the moon, this popular baby name means goddess or godly.
57. Erin
Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Bohoo | Pronunciation: eh-ruhn
Meaning: A romantic name that means from the island to the west.
58. Lottie
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lott-ee
Meaning: This shortened version of Charlotte is closing in on the more traditional name – it means free man.
59. Emma
Origin: German | Gender: GirlStyle: Classic | Pronunciation: Em-uh
Meaning: While it’s slightly dropped in popularity, Emma is still a popular girl’s name as attested to the various actresses named it – Emma Stone, Emma Watson and Emma Roberts. It means universal and certainly does have universal appeal!
60. Delilah
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: De-li-lah
Meaning: While Tom Jones has been singing the praises of Delilah for decades, this Greek name has only just popped into the top 100 UK baby names. It means delicate.
61. Bella
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bell-uh
Meaning: This popular baby name comes from the Italian word for bella, meaning beautiful.
62. Aurora
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Uh-raw-rah
Meaning: A princess name if ever there was one – Princess Aurora is Sleeping Beauty in the Disney film of the same name. This regal name means dawn or sunrise.
63. Lola
Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lo-luh
Meaning: While it’s a happy sounding name thanks to Barry Manilow’s upbeat song Copacabana, which references Lola the showgirl, this pretty name actually means lady of sorrow.
64. Nancy
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nan-cee
Meaning: A diminutive of Ann, Nancy means grace in Hebrew. It’s a popular literary name with character such as Nancy in Oliver Twister and Nancy Drew, the girl detective.
65. Ellie
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ell-ee
Meaning: Derived as a nickname for names like Eleanor and Ellen, Ellie has risen in popularity as a given name in its own right. It means bright, shining light.
66. Mabel
Origin: Latin | | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-bell
Meaning: As popular baby names go, this popular in Victoria times, Mabel has seen a huge resurgence in popularity in the last couple of years. It’s not surprising as this sweet baby name means lovable.
67. Lucy
Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Loo-see
Meaning: Lucy comes from the Roman name Lucia, which derives from the Latin word lux meaning light.
68. Ayla
Origin: Hebrew, Turkish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-lah
Meaning: Relatively new to the popular baby names list, Ayla means oak tree or circle of light around the sun or moon.
69. Maria
Origin: Hebrew, Egyptian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: muh-ree-ah
Meaning: A good classic girl’s name, Maria means drop of the sea or beloved. New variants of the name include Mariah and Marree.
70. Orla
Origin: Irish, Gaelic, Celtic | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Or-la
Meaning: Also spelt as Orlaith or Orlagh, Orla was a popular name in medieval times. It means golden princess.
71. Robyn
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Robb-in
Meaning: This gender-neutral name means bright or fame. As it’s the ultimate Christmas bird, it’s a popular choice for children born in the festive season.
72. Zara
Origin: Hebrew, Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Zahr-uh
Meaning: This lovely means blooming flower. In the ‘80s, Princess Anne went against royal convention by name her daughter Zara.
73. Hannah
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Han-nuh
Meaning: Hannah originated as a variation of the Hebrew name Channah, which means grace.
74. Gracie
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gray-cee
Meaning: A cuter version of the more grown up Grace, this pretty name means blessing.
75. Iris
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: I-ris
Meaning: A multi-coloured name thanks to the goddess Iris, who sprinkled the clouds with seawater to create the first rainbow.
76. Jasmine
Origin: Persian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jazz-min
Meaning: This flowery name originates from Persia giving it an exotic vibe! Jasmine, which means gift of God, got a surge in popularity in the early ‘90s after Princess Jasmine in Disney’s version of Aladdin.
77. Darcie
Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Dar-cee
Meaning: This pretty name actually means dark and has seen a huge rise in popularity around 2009, the time that Darcey Bussell, the ballerina became a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.
78. Margot
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-go
Meaning: French derivative of the name Margaret that means pearl. This baby girl’s name is seeing a resurgence in popularity due to actor Margot Robbie.
79. Holly
Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hol-lee
Meaning: This cute baby name comes from the tree of the same name and has consistently been in the top 100 popular girl’s names since the mid-90s.
80. Amelie
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-meh-lie
Meaning: Amelie means industrious. Amelie is a famous 2001 French film, starring Audrey Tatou.
81. Amber
Origin: Arabic, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Am-burr
Meaning: This gemstone name comes from the Arabic ambar, meaning jewel, and from the Old French, meaning simply amber-coloured.
82. Georgia
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-ja
Meaning: A feminine form of George, this popular baby name comes from the Greek name Georgios, which means farmer.
83. Edith
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-dith
Meaning: This vintage sounding name comes from the Old English ēad, meaning riches or blessed.
84. Maryam
Origin: Arabic, Greek, Egyptian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Marry-am
Meaning: While the meaning of this pretty name is uncertain, it’s believed it comes from Hebrew roots and means drop of the sea. However, it could also be Egyptian and mean beloved.
85. Abigail
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ah-bee-gail
Meaning: Abigail was King David’s wife in the Bible, and it means my father is joyful. Often shortened to Abi, Abby or Abbie.
86. Myla
Origin: Greek | | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:
Meaning: This cute feminine popular baby names version of Milo wasn’t even in the top 100 names 25 years ago and now regularly features! It means merciful or solider.
87. Anna
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: An-nah
Meaning: A variation on the popular Hannah, Anna also means grace. In literature, Anna is associated with Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina.
88. Clara
Origin: Latin | | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Clar-uh
Meaning: Clara is the little girl in the famous festive ballet, The Nutcracker, which makes it the perfect name for Christmas-born babies. It means bright and clear.
89. Lyra
Origin: Greek | | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-ella
Meaning: Recently chosen by Ed Sheeran for the name of his first born, Lyra is actually a small constellation of stars, which features one of the brightest stars in the sky.
90. Summer
Origin: Greek Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sum-mur
Meaning: This name is definitely heating up when it comes to popular girls’ names! A great choice for summer-born babies.
91. Maeve
Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mey-v
Meaning: Meadhbh, from which Maeve is descended, was the name of the legendary warrior queen in Ireland. She was described as being so beautiful, it robbed men of their valour so it’s not surprising that Maeve means intoxicating!
92. Heidi
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hi-dee
Meaning: From Heidi in the classic 1880 children’s book of the same name up until supermodel Heidi Klum, this has always been a popular name for little girls. A diminutive of Adelheid, it means noble or nobility.
93. Elodie
Origin: Spanish, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-lo-die
Meaning: Elodie derives from Elodia, the Spanish variation of Alodia, which means foreign riches. In Greek, this popular baby name means flower of the fields.
94. Lyla
Origin: Arabic, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ly-luh
Meaning: This spelling of Lyla means island beauty, however the alternative spelling, Lila, is Arabic for night.
95. Eden
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ee-den
Meaning: A popular biblical name for both boys and girls, Eden is the paradise where Adam and Eve live so it’s not surprising that Eden means place of pleasure!
96. Olive
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ol-liv
Meaning: Due to the olive branch and associations with peace, this is one of the popular baby names due to its peaceful connotations. Both Isla Fisher and Drew Barrymore have daughters called Olive.
97. Aisha
Origin: Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-shah or Eye-ee-sha
Meaning: Aisha was the favourite wife of the prophet Muhammad and means living or prosperous.
98. Sara
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sah-rah
Meaning: A classic name that has been in the top 100 names for several years, it means princess.
99. Felicity
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl |Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Feh-lihs-ih-ti
Meaning: A virtue name, this popular baby girl’s name means happy.
100. Fatima
Origin: Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fa-ti-ma
Meaning: A popular baby name in the Muslim community, Fatima was the youngest daughter of the prophet Muhammad. It means captivating or shining one.
Popular baby names for boys
These baby boys’ names – listed in order of popularity – will provide you plenty of inspiration as to what to call your little one.
1. Oliver
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Oh-liv-uh
Meaning: Back on top for the seventh year in the row, Oliver is the number one name choice in the UK. Originally popular in medieval times, Oliver lost favour after the seventeenth century rule of Oliver Cromwell. It’s now firmly back on top and means olive tree.
2. George
Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-j
Meaning: George means farmer and has very regal connections. George was the name of the king of Britain for 116 years in a row and more recently, is the name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest son.
3. Arthur
Origin: Celtic | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ahr-thur
Meaning: The legendary King Arthur first made the name popular in the Middle Ages but more recently, it’s enjoying a second resurgence. This popular baby name means bear.
4. Noah
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Noah
Meaning: One of the most popular Biblical names, it’s been in the top ten for boy’s names for the last ten years. Obviously the most famous Noah had an arc, but your little bundle of joy doesn’t need a flood to enjoy this lovely name, which means peaceful.
5. Muhammad
Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Noah
Meaning: Muhammad, the name of the Muslim prophet, is the most popular name in the world. Three different variations of this name feature in the top 100 list in the UK alone! It means praiseworthy.
6. Leo
Origin: Latin, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lee-oh
Meaning: Leo – which means lion – dates back to Roman times and was one of the popular baby names for saints, emperors and kings!
7. Oscar
Origin: English, Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Os- skuh
Meaning: From playwright Oscar Wilde to those little gold statuettes, Oscar has long been a name of champions, which is an apt as it means champion warrior! It’s also said to come from old Irish for deer loving.
8. Harry
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ha-ree
Meaning: Harry is the medieval English form of Henry, which came from the Germanic name Heimrich, meaning estate ruler.
9. Archie
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ar-chee
Meaning: Originally a shortened form of Archibald, Archie means genuine, bold or brave. It recently came into the spotlight after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their first child Archie in 2019.
10. Jack
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jak
Meaning: A diminutive of John, Jack means God is gracious. It’s so popular that it hasn’t left the top ten of boys’ names since 1996!
11. Henry
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hen-ree
Meaning: The most famous person to be called this popular boy’s name is Henry VIII of England. It means estate ruler.
12. Charlie
Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Char-lee
Meaning: The diminutive of Charles or Charlotte, Charlie means free man. Alternative spellings include Charli and Charly.
13. Freddie
Origin: English, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fred-ee
Meaning: A diminutive of Frederick, Friedrich or Alfred, Freddie means magical counsel or peaceful ruler.
14. Theodore
Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-oh-dore
Meaning: Gift of God. First made popular by US president Theodore Roosevelt, the nickname Theo is also a popular choice for modern-day parents.
15. Thomas
Origin: Aramaic | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tom-ass
Meaning: In the Bible, Thomas was one of the 12 apostles. The name means twin so perfect if you’re expecting double trouble!
16. Finley
Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fin-lee
Meaning: Finley is derived from Gaelic elements – fionn meaning white or fair, and lagh meaning warrior. The derivative Finn is also in the top 100 popular names.
17. Alfie
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Alf-ee
Meaning: Possibly the cutest name in the list, Alfie means elf or magical counsel!
18. Jacob
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-cob
Meaning: A popular biblical boy’s name, the name means supplanter.
19. William
Origin: German | | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Will-ee-uhm
Meaning: There’s probably never been a year when this classic name hasn’t been popular – from Shakespeare up until Prince William, it’s been chosen time and time again for parents who want a name that will buck the trends. It means resolute protection.
20. Isaac
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ahy-zuhk
Meaning: Derived from the Hebrew name Yitzchaq, which comes from the Hebrew word tzachaq, this happy boy’s name means laughter.
21. Tommy
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Tom-mee
Meaning: As popular baby names go this is derived from Thomas, Tommy means twin.
22. Joshua
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-shyoo-uh
Meaning: Despite a slight drop in popularity, this biblical name is still in the top 25 of chosen boy’s names in the UK. It means the Lord is my salvation.
23. James
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jaym-z
Meaning: The English variation of Jacob, this classic name means supplanter. If you love this name but want something slightly different try one of the language variations such as Jacques (French), Jaako (Finnish) or Jago (Cornish).
24. Lucas
Origin: Latin | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-cas
Meaning: The Latin form of Luke, this popular boy’s name means bringer of light.
25. Alexander
Origin: Greek | | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation Al-ex-an-der
Meaning: Alexander the Great was an infamous warrior so it’s perhaps not too much of a surprise that this strong boy’s name means defending people!
26. Arlo
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ar-lo
Meaning: Arlo is derived from Old English or Anglo-Saxon meaning fortified hill.
27. Roman
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ro-man
Meaning: This Latin name has slowly been creeping up to popularity list in the UK probably thanks to the likes of Roman Kemp and Roman Abramovich. It means citizen of Rome.
28. Edward
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ed-werd
Meaning: A regal name, Edward was the name of several Saxon and eight English kings, as well as being the name of the youngest son of our current monarch. It means wealthy guardian.
29. Elijah
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-li-jah
Meaning: In the Old Testament, Elijah was one of the great prophets, who performed miracles. It means the Lord is God.
30. Teddy
Origin: French | | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Teh-dee
Meaning: Teddy means wealthy protector, brave people, or God’s gift. While it’s more frequently a boy’s – a variant of Ted, Edmund and Theodore – Robbie Williams named his eldest daughter Theodora, referring to her as Teddy.
31. Max
Origin: English, German | | Gender: Boys | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Max
Meaning: A diminutive of Maximilian or Maxwell, this short and sweet name has been packing a punch with parents for many years now. Meaning greatest, it’s also a hit with celebrity parents such as Charlie Sheen and Christina Aguilera.
32. Adam
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boys | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: A-dam
Meaning: Adam was of course the first man God created and means son of the red earth.
33. Albie
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Al-bee
Meaning: Old English for brilliant or bright. Albie is also a derivative of Albert.
34. Ethan
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: E-than
Meaning: Ethan derives from the Hebrew name Eitan and means strong or firm.
35. Logan
Origin: Gaelic | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Low-gan
Meaning: Originally a Scottish surname, Logan is a village in Ayrshire. It means small hollow and has seen a rise in popularity since Hugh Jackman portrayed Logan in the X-Men movies.
36. Joseph
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joh-suhf
Meaning: The earthly father of Jesus, Joseph means God will add.
37. Sebastian
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Se-bas-tian
Meaning: With origins going back to ancient Greece, Sebastian means revered.
38. Benjamin
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ben-juh-min
Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, it means son of the right hand. Nicknames for Benjamin include Ben, Benny, Benji, and Benno.
39. Harrison
Origin: English |Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hare-ee-sun
Meaning: First made popular by actor Harrison Ford, this old English name literally means the son of Harry!
40. Mason
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: May-son
Meaning: An occupation name – which means worker in stone – has been rising in popularity over the years.
41. Reuben
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roo-ben
Meaning: An Old Testament name, Reuben is one of the popular baby names and it is derived from the Hebrew words ra’a, meaning to understand, and ben, son – so translates to behold, a son.
42. Luca
Origin: Italian | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-kuh
Meaning: An Italian variation of Luke and Lucas, Luca means man from Lucania. Colin Firth chose Luca for his first son with ex-wife Livia Giuggioli.
43. Louie
Origin: French, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-ee
Meaning: A variation of Louis, this boy’s name means renowned warrior.
44. Samuel
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sam-yoo-uhl
Meaning: A biblical name that is popular with celebrity parents such as Ben Affleck and Naomi Watts, it means told by God.
45. Reggie
Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Reh-jee
Meaning: A diminutive of the much less popular name Reginald, it means counsel power.
46. Jaxon
Origin: British | | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jack-son
Meaning: A name that has jumped nearly 2000 places in the last 24 years, it’s a new take on the more classic name Jackson. Not surprisingly, it means son of Jack!
47. Daniel
Origin: Hebrew | | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dan-yul
Meaning: Known for interpreting dreams and visions, Daniel was one of the major prophets in biblical history. As popular baby names go, this has been in the top 50 names in the UK for a long time, means God is my judge.
48. Hugo
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hue-go
Meaning: Hugo means mind or intellect. It’s the name that Ron and Hermione give to their child in the final Harry Potter book.
49. Louis
Origin: German, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Loo-ee
Meaning: In 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge named their third child, Louis Arthur Charles. The name means renowned warrior.
50. Rory
Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ror-ree
Meaning: First made famous by the twelfth century Irish king Rory O’Connor, this cute name means red king.
51. Jude
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jood
Meaning: Given a burst of popularity by the actor Jude Law, this Latin variation of Judah means praised.
52. Ronnie
Origin: Hebrew, Norse | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ron-nee
Meaning: A pet name for Ronald, Ronnie means ruler’s counsellor. It was a popular name in the ‘20s.
53. Dylan
Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Dih-luhn
Meaning: In Welsh mythology, Dylan was a sea god who made the waters of Britain and Ireland weep when he died. It means son of the sea.
54. Zachary
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zak-uh-ree
Meaning: Derived from the Hebrew name Zechariah, it means the Lord has remembered. The nickname Zac is also a popular choice for parents today.
55. Albert
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Al-bert
Meaning: This lovely vintage boy’s name has a lovely meaning – noble, bright, or famous.
56. Hunter
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hun-tur
Meaning: An occupational name, which means hunter or pursuer, this modern name has seen a huge rise in popularity in the UK in recent years.
57. Ezra
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ezz-rah
Meaning: From the Hebrew for help or protect, Ezra was a prophet in the Bible.
58. David
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-vid
Meaning: This traditional name means beloved. The name has special meaning in Jewish culture, with the Star of David being the symbol of Judaism.
59. Frankie
Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Frank-ee
Meaning: A version of Frank, Francis, or Franklin, Frankie means Frenchman or free man.
60. Toby
Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Toe-bee
Meaning: A diminutive of Tobias – which is also in the top 100 boy’s names – it means God is good.
61. Frederick
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fred-er-ik
Meaning: The English form of the German name Friedrich, it means peaceful ruler.
62. Carter
Origin: Irish, Scottish, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Car-ter
Meaning: Original a surname for a person who transported goods by cart, Carter has risen in popularity as a given name since 2000.
63. Gabriel
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gay-bree-uhl
Meaning: In the Bible, the angel Gabriel makes house calls as a messenger of God so it’s not surprising that this name means hero of God.
64. Grayson
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gray-son
Meaning: This boy’s name was totally off the radar for UK parents until 2005 but is now sneaking into the top 100. It means son of the bailiff.
65. Riley
Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ry-lee
Meaning: Growing in popularity for both boys and girls, this cute name means courageous and is a variant of the Irish name Reilly.
66. Jesse
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jess-ee
Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, Jesse means gift. From outlaw Jesse James to modern day Justice League actor Jesse Eisenberg – it’s a name that has stood the test of time.
67. Hudson
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hud-son | Meaning: A surname originally, this name has become popular over recent years and means Hugh’s son.
68. Bobby
Origin: German, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bob-bee
Meaning: A diminutive of Robert, Bobby means bright fame, so perhaps it’s not surprising that there are lots of famous men named Bobby including singer Bobby Brown and footballing legends Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Bobby Robson.
69. Rowan
Origin: Scottish, Irish | | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Row-un
Meaning: This lovely nature name – which means rowan tree or little red head – is popular for both boys and girls.
70. Jenson
Origin: Scandinavian | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jen-son
Meaning: Giving a burst of popularity by F1 driver Jenson Button, this modern day name means son of Jens.
71. Michael
Origin: Hebrew | | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: My-kuhl
Meaning: An angelic name – the Archangel Michael led the war against Satan in the bible – this classic name means who resembles God?
72. Stanley
Origin: British, French | | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Stan-lee
Meaning: Stanley comes from Old English, stan meaning stone and lah, meaning wood or clearing.
73. Felix
Origin: Latin | | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-liks
Meaning: Felix means happy or fortunate. Originally a Roman surname, Felix was chosen as a nickname by the Roman Sulla, who believed that he was especially blessed with luck by the gods.
74. Jasper
Origin: Persian | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jas-pur
Meaning: Jasper is the name of an opaque quartz gemstone, as well as one of Three Wise Men. It means treasurer.
75. Liam
Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-am
Meaning: This name hit the height of popularity in the mid-90s with the rise of Oasis and front man Liam Gallagher. The Irish version of William, it means resolute protection.
76. Milo
Origin: Latin and Old German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: My-lo
Meaning: Milo is thought to have derived from Miles, which means soldier. However, some people believe it is of Slavic descent from the word milu, which means merciful.
77. Sonny
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sun-ee
Meaning: Quite literally it means son. Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor chose this name from the cute baby names for her eldest son.
78. Oakley
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Oh-klee
Meaning: A name for any nature-loving parents, Oakley means meadow of oak trees.
79. Elliot
Origin: Hebrew | | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ell-ee-ot
Meaning: Originally derived from biblical Hebrew, it means the Lord is my god. Can also be spelt Elliott.
80. Chester
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ches-ter
Meaning: Chester means fortress or camp of soldiers. It derived from the northern town of Chester, which was an ancient Roman settlement. Both Tom Hanks and Holly Willoughby have sons named Chester.
81. Caleb
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kay-leb
Meaning: Another hugely popular biblical boy’s name, Caleb means devotion to God.
82. Harvey
Origin: French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Har-vee
Meaning: Harvey was brought to England by the Normans and is a version of the French name Herve – it means battle worthy.
83. Charles
Origin: French, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Char-ul-z
Meaning: A royal name that dates to the reign of Charlemagne, the first Charles the Great, it means free man.
84. Ellis
Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Char-ul-z
Meaning: Spelt as Elis in Welsh, this gender-neutral name means kind or benevolent.
85. Jackson
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jack-son
Meaning: The most literal name ever – it means the son of Jack! The most notable namesake is American artist Jackson Pollock.
86. Alfred
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Al-fred
Meaning: Alfred might seem like a stuffy, old-fashioned name, but it actually means elf!
87. Ollie
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ol-lee
Meaning: A diminutive of Oliver, Ollie means olive tree.
88. Leon
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Lee-on
Meaning: This totally ‘roarsome’ name means lion and has been a steady favourite with parents for the last 20 years or so.
89. Yusuf
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Yoo-suf
Meaning: This Arabic variation of Joseph means Jehovah increases.
90. Ralph
Origin: English, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ralf
Meaning: A super classic name, Ralph means wolf counsel. The French alternative makes a great alternative – Raoul.
91. Otis
Origin: German | | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Oh-tis
Meaning: In 1996 just 24 boys were given this name in the UK, but its recent rise in popularity could be down to the character in Sex Education. A variation of the German name, Otto, which means wealthy.
92. Harley
Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Har-lee
Meaning: While Harley is a major motorbike brand, it’s actually an old English name that means hare clearing.
93. Ibrahim
Origin: Arabic | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ee-bra-heem
Meaning: The Arabic version of Abraham, means father of multitudes.
94. Myles
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ee-bra-heem
Meaning: This spelling variation of Miles means soldier or merciful.
95. Jayden
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | |Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jay-den
Meaning: This is one of the cute popular baby names and it means thankful.
96. Blake
Origin: English | | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Bleyk
Meaning: Blake is fast becoming popular with both boys and girls – probably thanks to actress Blake Lively. A conundrum of a name it means black and white! It comes from the Old English black – which means black, or blac meaning white, pale.
97. Kai
Origin: Hawiian, Welsh, Frisian | | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kye
Meaning: A name of many meanings. In Hawaii, it means sea. In Europe, Kai is largely considered to have Frisian origin, meaning warrior.
98. Austin
Origin: French | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aws-tin
Meaning: Derived from the Roman name Augustine, it means majestic.
99. Rupert
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roo-pert
Meaning: If you remember Rupert the bear, this name will always have cute connotations with the little bear in checked trousers! The German version of Robert it means bright or fame.
100. Jake
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-k
Meaning: A version of Jacob, this popular boy’s name means supplanter.