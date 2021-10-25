We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The royal with the most uninspiring baby name for new parents has been revealed - and it's not who you'd think it would be.

Meghan Markle has been revealed as the royal with the most uninspiring baby name for new parents.

New research has revealed that out of all the members of the royal family, Meghan is the least influential when it comes to parents choosing it as a name for their new baby.

In fact, it ranks so low that even Princess Royal’s name, Anne, is more popular than Meghan as a baby name.

Meanwhile, Isla and James are the most popular royal-related baby names in the UK. Isla Phillips is Savannah’s younger sister.

Her full name is Isla Elizabeth, likely a tribute to the Queen. Like her sister, she doesn’t have a royal title, but she is often seen at royal events like the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham and the Trooping the Colour parade.

James placed first amongst boys’ names. James is the second child of Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Edward.

It’s good news for the Cambridges and the Tindall’s as Charlotte and Lucas are the second most popular baby names of the Royal family.

Princess Charlotte, born Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, is the middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Named in tribute to the Queen and the youngster’s late grandmother Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Lucas was born Lucas Philip Tindall in a sweet nod to his great-great-grandfather Prince Philip.

A spokesperson for CasinoSites, the online gaming review expert that analysed data from ONS and baby name website, Nameberry, said, “The interest in the Royal family is not just a phenomenon for the UK, but worldwide. It is amazing to see the influence the members of this famous family have on the public and the spike in baby names.

And while one of the Royal uninspiring baby names is Meghan, they added, “It will be interesting to watch the influence of these baby names and see where the newest addition – Lilibet – ranks in the future.”

With Isla and James taking the top spots, and the Royal uninspiring baby names are Meghan and Edoardo ranking the least popular.

Also making the top ten lists of popular baby names are Sienna, Zara, Jack and Archie.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently named their newborn Sienna Elizabeth, in honour of the Queen.

Meanwhile, Jack Brooksbank, the husband of Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, wife to Mike Tindall, have seen their names rank well. And the unusual baby name of Princess Beatrice’s new arrival, baby August, is ranked 13th out of the Royal baby names worldwide.

Mia, daughter to Zara and Mike Tindall was the third most popular girls’ name and has seen a sharp rise in searches on baby name websites. Their other daughter, Lena, is coming in at rank 10 for baby girls’ names.

But while it’s bad news for Meghan, there is some comfort in knowing that her son Archie, who she has with husband Prince Harry is an inspiration when it comes to baby names.

Archie ranks sixth place and is just beaten in popularity by George.

But when it comes to the battle of names like William and Harry, William ranks higher as a baby name worldwide than Harry. Other names that have made it into the top 10 are Louis and Archie.

Top 10 Royal-inspired girls names worldwide:

Isla Charlotte Mia Sienna Beatrice Zara Elizabeth Autumn Lena Savannah

Top 10 Royal-inspired boys names worldwide: