TikTok jeans hack for checking if they fit without trying them on is genius

A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing a shopping tip that allows you to work out if a pair of jeans will fit you without having to put them on.

It’s always difficult to find a pair of jeans that fit perfectly. While most of us cling to our best jeans, there’s always room for your collection to grow.

Let’s face it, in an ideal world, we’d all have endless hours to try on outfits and shop. But trying on multiple pairs of jeans to find the ideal fit can be time consuming.

However, according to a viral TikTok video, there’s a “life-saving” way of checking whether jeans will fit you well without even stepping foot in the changing rooms.

In the jeans hack video, the TikToker, who goes by the handle topnotchboutique, can be seen picking a pair of jeans from a rack in a video and saying, “I’m going to show you a jeans hack that’s going to be a lifesaver.”

She then puts the waistband around her neck and said, “If it fits around your neck, it’ll fit,” before goig into a fitting room to try them on.

When the savvy shopper returns from behind the curtain, she shows that the jeans do, in fact, fit like a glove, exactly as she’d predicted with the clever neck trick.

The useful hint was met with mixed reactions on the video sharing app. While some had known about the trick for years, having learned it from their mothers and grandmothers, others pointed out that it isn’t always reliable.

“Yesss! My mom told me this hack as we were growing up. Totally works! 😊,” one user shared.

Another user gushed, “Wait what 😳😳😳 I’m trying this next time I shop 💁🏼‍♀️”

In response to questions in the comments section, the original poster agreed that the results can vary depending on the stretchiness of the material, explaining, “Agreed especially depending on the persons body type and stretch of jeans.”