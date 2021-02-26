We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Don’t worry – we know finding the best jeans for women can be a tricky task. Confusing sizing and an overwhelming choice of styles often makes for an altogether stressful changing room experience.

To make shopping for jeans far more enjoyable, we’ve sorted through the (virtual) rails to bring you a round-up of the best jeans to suit your figure. So, whether you’re curvy, petite, pregnant or anywhere in between – you can find the perfect pair from the comfort of your sofa. Enjoy!

Best jeans for curvy women

Lucky you! If you have a bigger behind, curvy hips and generous thighs, then jeans can be your best friend – it’s all about choosing the cut carefully.

If you have an ample behind, steer clear of boyfriend jeans. They can make your bum look bigger than it really is. If you really want to wear them, choose a pair that’s fitted around the waist and bum, but looser round the legs.

Boot cut jeans are brilliant hip-minimising jeans and they can make legs look longer.

Team with a top that ends around your waist – anything too long can make your hips and thighs look bigger.

Jeans with lots of detailing, like embroidery, embellishment and rips, will add extra bulk to your frame.

Stretchy jeans will hug and hone your shape.

Mango Cropped Flare Jeans | £35.99 View at Mango

Curvissa Pull On Jeans | £29.99 View at Curvissa

Best jeans for plus-size women

No matter your size, there are plenty of flattering, high-quality denim choices available on the high-street. And if you can find the right pair, they’ll likely become a staple of your everyday wardrobe.

Choose jeans with a touch of Spandex or Lycra – 100% cotton jeans can be rigid, and therefore less comfortable.

Dark blues and blacks are always more flattering than lighter washes.

High-waisted jeans will reduce the likelihood of them migrating down as you go about your day, as well as working like shapewear to create structure around your middle.

Jeans with a wider waistband are always more comfortable to wear – the thinner the band, the more it will feel like it’s cutting you in half.

Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans (Plus) | £95 View at Levi's

Evans Boutique Indigo Wide Leg Jeans | £28 View at Evans

Simply Be Vintage Blue Booty Shaper Powerstretch Skinny Jeans | £35 View at Simply Be

Best jeans for petite women

Petite can mean different things to different people, but in this content we’re referring to anyone under 5”4 with a slim build. You may have boobs and a bum, but still tend to shop at the smaller end of the sizing spectrum.

Try skinny jeans for a figure-hugging fit, or girlfriend and Mom styles for a more tailored take on the super relaxed boyfriend jean.

If you are going to choose a wider leg jean, team with a form-fitting top to stop the excess fabric from overwhelming your frame.

Our advice for the best jeans for women with shorter legs will apply to you too, so read on for more information.

Zara Z1975 Culotte Jeans | £27.99 View at Zara

Topshop Petite Straight Leg Jeans | £39.99 View at ASOS

River Island Petite Blue High Waisted Mom Stretch Jean | £40 View at River Island

Best jeans for short women

Having a shorter build can make buying jeans even more taxing, but not if you know what works for you, and most importantly, where to shop. Consider your body shape too when buying jeans – do you have a small waist? A generous bum? These things will all feed into the style you choose. But sticking to a leg length of 28” and below is a good place to start.

Don’t be afraid to roll your jeans up to get the right length. It’ll make your outfit look more casual too.

Stores like Levi’s, Uniqlo and Zara all offer in-store alterations services to help you find the perfect fit. Your local dry cleaners should be able to take jeans up relatively inexpensively too.

The trend for cropped jeans is a shorter woman’s secret weapon, letting you buy jeans from the main collections without the need for adjustments.

High-waisted jeans will make your legs look longer.

Uniqlo Mid Rise Relaxed Fit Tapered Jeans | £34.90 View at Uniqlo

M&S Collection Petite High Waisted Super Skinny Jeans | £35 View at M&S

Best jeans for tall women

Being tall is a blessing that can become quickly frustrating when shopping for jeans. The good news is, the world is your oyster when it comes to styles and washes. Try leg length 32 or longer for a full-length fit.

Taller frames can pull off more interesting styles, like thigh-slimming flares and culotte-style wide legs. Play around with shapes to find something you love.

Low rise styles will make your legs look shorter, while high waists will lengthen them.

Not all shops stock longer leg lengths in store, so shopping online may be your best bet.

Check the inseam measurement (the distance from crotch to cuff) to ensure your new jeans won’t finish above the ankle.

Look out for dedicated ‘tall’ ranges to avoid changing room disappointment. ASOS, Long Tall Sally and Next all tend to deliver.

Long Tall Sally Silver Jeans Sage Elyse Super Skinny Jean | £80 View at Long Tall Sally

ASOS Design Tall Hourglass ‘lift and contour’ Flare Jeans | £35 View at ASOS

Next Wide Leg Jeans | £35 View at Next

Best jeans to lift and make your bum look good

You might find that once you’ve had a baby or as you’ve gotten older your bottom has headed south, which means that your once beloved jeans now look saggy. Or, you might have never had much of a bottom and would love a few more curves. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Denim is great at shaping the body and giving you the figure you’ve always wanted – as long as you get the cut right.

You’ll look great in tight-fitting styles. Avoid baggy shapes that swamp your figure.

Consider skinny jeans and jeggings (a cross between leggings and jeans). They’ll sculpt your figure and lift your bottom.

Look out for jeans with oversized or shaped pockets at the rear to make your bum look fuller.

Low-rise styles are great for you, lifting your bottom and making it look perkier.

You’re lucky enough to be able to pull off pale wash and white jeans, which help to create a more rounded shape.

Gap High Rise Universal Jegging with Secret Smoothing Pockets | £45.95 View at Gap

White ‘Lift & Shape’ High Waist Yazmin Skinny Jeans | £25.99 View at New Look

Best maternity jeans

Good news – maternity jeans have come a long way over the years. Thankfully brands have cottoned onto the importance of jeans that both look and feel good, increasing the amount of options available in the process.

It might not strike you as obvious but if you find a pair of maternity jeans that you really love, buy a couple of pairs in different sizes (going up) to last you for the duration of your pregnancy.

Steer clear of cropped jeans. If you’re tall, they’re fine, but if you’re petite and heavily pregnant, they can make you look shorter.

Be prepared to shop around to find the perfect pair of maternity jeans. There are lots of different styles around – and no, you don’t have to go for the ones with the big stretchy panel. Choose between under and over the bump styles.

We all need jeans with a little stretch, especially when pregnant. Look for jeans that have elastane or lycra in the mix for extra give.

It’s all about proportions. So, if you’re wearing a gorgeous, floaty maternity top, keep your jeans skinny to help balance things out.

Wearing your old jeans secured with a stretchy hair bobble is never a good idea. You’ll only end up uncomfortable in the long run. Plus, you deserve a new pair of jeans.

JoJo Maman Bebe Mid Wash Straight Leg Maternity Jeans | £35 View at Jojo Maman Bebe

Spanx Mama Jeanish Ankle Leggings | £96 View at Luxury Legs