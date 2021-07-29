A level results day 2021: What time are A level day results released?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the date just around the corner, students and parents alike are wondering what time are the A level day results released in 2021?

The hard work is done, with all their effort over the last two years coming down to this one day and a final set of results to mark the end of their AS and A Levels.

And whilst the pandemic and the cancellation of school exams in 2021 have meant a difference to how results will be awarded this year, families will be pleased to know that A level retakes are still an option for those who don’t quite get the grades they want.

What time are A level day results released in 2021?

Students will receive their grades at around 8am on A level results day, which has been confirmed as Tuesday 10 August 2021.

UCAS have a strict embargo period from 12:00 on 4 August until 08:30 on 10 August. And they are unable to publicly share results until this time is over.

Universities and UCAS receive your grades a few days before. This is so that when you log on at 8:30am, your UCAS Track page is ready and up-to-date with the correct information.

Usually A level results are released in mid-to-late August. But this year the date has been brought forward to allow students more time to appeal any results. This is in the hope that they won’t miss out on any potential university place come September.

How have grades been awarded this year?

In 2021, A level results have been determined by your child’s subject teachers.

The grade they receive will be based on school assessments – which includes everything from mock exams to coursework and essays or in-class tests.

On 6 January, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that this will be the method for awarding all AS, A level and GCSE results this year. With the government cancelling all school exams due to the disruption caused by numerous lockdowns during the pandemic.

England’s exam regulator Ofqual have provided further details on the grade awarding process. They have confirmed that a child’s grades judged by their teacher will have to be “signed off by your head of department and your head teacher or principal before being submitted to the exam board”.

They’ve also said that unlike last year there will be no algorithm for results. And that students will only be assessed on what they’ve been taught this year.

Can you collect A level results online?

Yes, some schools are allowing students to collect their A level results online this year because of the pandemic.

However, it’s worth noting that other schools are also sticking to the tradition of students collecting their results from school. So it’s worth contacting your child’s school ahead of time to find out what procedure they are following.

Those that go into school to collect their results will be handed an envelope. This will contain a slip which will detail their overall mark and grade for each subject.

AS and A levels are graded A* – E, and anything below an E counts as a fail and will be marked with a U, which stands for ‘Unclassified’.

After receiving their results, students will know if they’ve got their university place or not. And if their grades don’t quite meet the requirements, they can then go on to appeal or submit an application for clearing.

Do universities contact you on results day?

It’s unlikely that universities will contact you directly on results day. However, universities will confirm via UCAs if a student does or doesn’t have a place with them following their results.

Those that receive grades which match the entry requirements or offer made by the university will normally have a place for the following year. And for students who don’t quite meet this, there is the option to contact the university to discuss their options.

When contacting the university that you have applied for always make it clear that you are a student with an existing offer with them, as opposed to a clearing applicant. They will then be able to advise you on the next steps.