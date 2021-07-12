We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A viral dentist has revealed the biggest mistake people are making when it comes to using mouthwash – and you’ll be surprised.

Everyone knows that to help maintain healthy teeth and gums and to help prevent Covid you need to brush your teeth, floss, and use mouthwash frequently, but while many of us aim for at least twice a day – our efforts are going to waste.

As one dentist, Anna Peterson has gone viral on TikTok for her honest advice – which explains why you shouldn’t use mouthwash after you’ve brushed but before.

Anna explained the mouthwash fail, “Your toothpaste that you brush your teeth with has around 1450pp fluoride. Your mouthwash has only 220pp fluoride. This is a much lower concentration and it’s not enough to protect your teeth from sugars that you eat and drink.

“So when you brush your teeth, and you rinse with mouthwash straight away – you just rinse off all the high concentration fluoride, for a low concentration fluoride.

She continued, “And in our evidence-based toolkit for delivering better oral health, all dentists should be following this. And by no means am I against mouthwash. Because I do actually recommend it to my patients. But not every patient needs it. I certainly don’t tell them to use it after brushing.”

And viewers cannot believe they’ve got it wrong for so long. One wrote, ‘And from time to time we learn something on TikTok.’ Another put, ‘What? Everyone rinses with water after brushing. Who is leaving toothpaste on their teeth?’ and a third added, ‘Thank you so much for the information. I’ve been doing this wrong my whole life then! Glad I saw this!’

Meanwhile, another wanted clarification over the mouthwash fail, and asked, ‘Is this right? 1. Mouthwash, 2. Floss, 3. Brush, in that order twice a day, yes or no?’ To which Anna replied ‘Yea’.

Anna clarified the correct time to use mouthwash, ‘You should use it after you eat, such as breakfast lunch, and dinner.’