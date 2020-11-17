We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Taking children to meet Santa Claus for the first time is a memory all adults will cherish for years to come.

However with the restrictions in place across the world, these trips are likely to be overtaken by virtual experiences this year. Though that doesn’t mean that little ones will be missing out on the traditional magic completely.

For the first time ever, families across the world can visit Santa from the comfort of their own homes. Santa – The Experience! is launching this December to bring the festive spirit to families in complete safety.

What can families expect from Santa – The Experience?

Santa – The Experience is an interactive journey through a winter wonderland. Children can visit Santa from their own home, traveling to the North Pole for their own elf-guided tour.

Families will be welcomed by one of these elves at the beginning of their visit. They are then taken through to see Santa’s Mailroom, the Elf’s Bedroom, the Reindeer Stables and – of course – Santa’s Toy Factory.

Mrs Claus might even make an appearance too, before little ones have the chance to meet Santa himself. Here they can follow an age-old tradition and tell the kind-hearted Mr Claus just how good they’ve been this year.

After the virtual experience ends, families can also receive a video recording of their Santa meeting. This makes for the perfect memento of this magical occasion.

How does this virtual experience work?

Each virtual sleigh ride to the North Pole will take place via Zoom. To add to the fun, the experience can also be shared with other family members. Parents, grandparents, cousins, uncles and aunts can all join in and make some treasured memories.

Video of the Week

GTC the producers of the Santa – The Experience virtual tour are just as excited to bring this to life for young families. Co-founder James Hyland says: “Giving the ability to share such a precious moment virtually with family members makes this holiday season even more special.”

“We truly believe children will enjoy this experience even more from the comfort of their own home,” he added.

The Santa – The Experience tours will run from 1-24 December and each live experience is available from £26.95.

Families can book tickets now, so you have the perfect festive surprise up your sleeve.