Dog owners have been urged to wash the paws of their beloved pets this winter to stop them from being harmed by toxic grit salt.

Rhys Gallent shared the important warning to pet owners on Facebook in a bid to alert pooch parents to the dangers the that cold weather pose to the health of dogs when the roads and pavements have been gritted.

You might think grit salt on the pavement is helping to keep you safe, but while it will help stop your from slipping over, the salt (sodium chloride) is toxic to dogs if swallowed.

Mr Gallent wrote, ‘WARNING! A message to all you Dog lovers out there. It’s that time of the year again where the weather gets colder and the gritters come out in force. Winter grit is toxic to dogs. So after walks, rinse or wipe your dog’s paws to remove any salt. Have a good winter everyone.’

The RSPCA has previously warned grit may cause pain or irritation in your pets paws, especially if it becomes compacted with snow. The salt content in grit can also make it hazardous to pets if they ingest it.

RSPCA said, “We urge pet-owners to be cautious when grit is being spread on roads, as rock salt can be toxic to dogs and cats if they lick it from their paws or fur.

“This is because ingestion can cause a high blood sodium concentration which can cause thirst, vomiting and lethargy, and in severe cases kidney damage. The best thing to do is to thoroughly wipe your pet’s feet, fur and tummy after they have been outside. If you believe your pet has ingested rock salt then contact your vet immediately.”

Some owners choose to add an extra level of protection to their pets buy fitting them with specially made winter dog boots as no matter how hardy your dog is, its paws should be protected from snow, ice, salt, and deicers.

But still not everyone is aware of the danger and many commenters were shocked by the revelation.

