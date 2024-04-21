What is ‘sturdy parenting’? Child psychologist Dr Becky explains the benefits of this technique
Sturdy parenting 'truly changes lives', according to the expert
If you're at a loss when it comes to disciplining your kids, sturdy parenting might help - and it's approved by child psychologist Dr Becky.
With so many different parenting styles to choose from, it's difficult for mums and dads to know which one will best fit their family. From the empathetic gentle parenting to the more strict authoritative parenting style, there's no right or wrong choice, but that doesn't make it any easier to know how best to discipline your child.
'Sturdy parenting' is one parenting style you may not have heard of before. Fortunately, child psychologist and author of Good Inside Dr Becky Kennedy has explained it - so you can decide whethere this particular parenting style is the one for you.
Posting on Instagram, she explained that sturdy leaders "prioritise connection and set boundaries to effectively change behaviour" - sounds good, right?
Explaining further in the caption, Dr Becky says, "When we’re able to validate feelings and hold boundaries, we stay connected to our kids and build the skills they need to actually change behavior. This is the kind of parenting that builds strong relationships… breaks intergenerational cycles… and truly changes lives."
What is sturdy parenting?
A photo posted by drbeckyatgoodinside on
Using the example of a child throwing a football across the room after being told not to, Dr Becky compares three different parenting styles and how they would respond:
- Punishment parenting: You say, "If you do that again, no dessert tonight." Dr Becky says this is not effective in teaching skills to change behaviour and creates fear.
- Permissive parenting: You say, "Throwing is so fun! We throw outside, not inside." While this maintains connection, it gives no boundary and is therefore also not effective in teaching skills to change behaviour.
- Sturdy parenting: You say, "I won't let you throw that ball here. I'm going to take the ball because it's too hard to see it inside and not throw it. You're a good kid, you can throw it outside later."
The impact of the sturdy parenting response, Dr Becky says, is that it both maintains connection and sets a firm boundary, which leads to effective behaviour change.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
And many of her followers were grateful for the advice. One wrote under the post, "Loved seeing the difference!" while another said, "So helpful, thank you!!" and one added, "Examples are sooooo helpful. Love this!"
But not everyone agrees. One user commented, "Sturdy parenting is actually punishment in disguise to appeal to the authoritarian parents", while another said, "How is Number 2 permissive?! it sets the boundary by saying that we don’t throw the ball outside."
Others questioned how they could apply the technique to other scenarios, with one writing, "I love this, but what if there isn’t a removable thing. Like playing too hard with their sibling?"
In other parenting news, one expert has claimed that kids 'learn nothing' from being told to say sorry - here's how you can teach them to apologise in different ways. Elsewhere, psychologists swear by this acronym to navigate those tough parenting moments and this is why your teenager thinks you don’t understand them - and how to respond when they yell ‘You don’t understand me!’ in an argument.
Ellie is GoodtoKnow’s Family News Editor and covers all the latest trends in the parenting world - from relationship advice and baby names to wellbeing and self-care ideas for busy mums. Ellie is also an NCTJ-qualified journalist and has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University. Previously, Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. When she’s not got her nose in a book, you’ll probably find Ellie jogging around her local park, indulging in an insta-worthy restaurant, or watching Netflix’s newest true crime documentary.
-
-
100 least popular baby names that have fallen out of favour in the last 30 years - is your name on the list?
Sorry Bill, Kirtsy and Nicole - these names may have been popular in the past but they've fallen out of favour in recent decades, according to research.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
These two royal relatives are the perfect ‘role models’ for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and will show them how to navigate life as ‘spares’, says royal expert
According to a royal expert, the Wales youngsters will one day follow in the footsteps of these unlikely relatives
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
3 tips to set screen time boundaries from parenting experts Dr Becky Kennedy and Professor Emily Oster - and #1 is an important reminder
Struggling to set screen time boundaries with your kids? Parenting experts Dr Becky Kennedy and Professor Emily Oster have shared three top tips.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Could 'lazy parenting' be the next big thing? 2 psychologists share why it can be beneficial for development, but not everyone agrees
'We need more lazy parents' and here's why, according to two child psychologists
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Parents, do you know what H.E.L.P. stands for? Psychologists swear by this acronym to navigate those tough parenting moments we all face
Remember: Halt, Empathy, Limits, Proximity...
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Sticker charts 'don't work in the long run' says psychotherapist - try these 8 tips to teach kids intrinsic motivation instead
One expert has explained eight things you can do as a parent to help your child develop intrinsic motivation - and it means abandoning the sticker chart.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Reflective parenting could help your teenager manage their big emotions, new research shows - here are 5 steps to try
The teenage years are tough for everyone involved. But research has suggested that an approach known as 'reflective parenting' can be the key to reconnecting.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
These 5 'game changing' phrases can teach your children about the mental load, according to a psychologist - and it could set them in good stead for adulthood
"Change at home can change society"
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
'You can quit... but not today' - the game-changing words to use when your kid wants to give up a sport, according to an Olympic gold medallist
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has shared the words her parents told her whenever she wanted to quit - and you can use them too.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Are you a 'plastic wrap' parent? Here are 3 things to be aware of if you use this parenting style
Ever heard of plastic wrap parenting? It’s sort of like helicopter parenting’s cousin – here's what you need to know
By Daniella Gray Published