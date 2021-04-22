We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you keep finding your mornings disturbed by noise from building work next door or in your street you might be wondering what the law says about what time builders can start work in the UK.

Builders famously start work early in the morning, so they can get as much work done as possible during daylight hours. While this is ideal for those having renovation work done, it tends not to be so great for the neighbours, especially if you find yourself waking up early in the morning because of the noise.

We all know that sleep is important, but builders have got to get their job done too. So what time are builders allowed to start work? And if the noise becomes an unbearable nuisance, what can you do about it?

What time can builders start work in the week?

The time builders can start work during the week differs across the country, but the standard hours are between 8am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Builders working on site are allowed to enter the premises and start to prepare things for the day earlier than 8am – they can’t just can’t actually start the work usually until after 8am.

The time that builders can start work all depends on what local authorities decide. This has been the case since 1974 when the Control of Pollution Act gave them the power to control the work noise coming from building and demolition sites. Check your local authority’s website for information on what time builders can start work in your local area.

Are builders allowed to work and make noise at the weekend?

Yes, builders are allowed to work on Saturdays – but only between 8am and 1pm. No ‘noisy work’ is allowed at all on Sundays or on Bank Holidays.

‘Noisy work’ includes the use of certain machinery. Hand tools, such as hammers and saws, power tools like drills, cement mixers and generators are not to be used outside of working hours or on a Sunday.

It’s also prohibited to erect or dismantle scaffolding or partition walls outside of these set hours as well, as they can produce lots of noise for the neighbours.

What you can do about noise from building work next door

If the noise from building work next door or on your street occurs outside of the hours that builders should start or finish work then you can make a complaint to your council. Most councils will advise you to try and talk to your neighbour directly about the noise issue first and resolve it between you before you get the council involved.

If you believe that the work isn’t being carried out at the appropriate time, you can also make a complaint to the council. Councils can then serve a notice on those carrying out the construction or demolition work and tell them how the work should be carried out to avoid a possible statutory noise complaint (which comes with a hefty fine).

[apester id = “6070621495def1000964a28e”]

Builders or those having work carried out should give you advance notice of any work being carried out and let you know how long it will last for.

If your neighbours are having work done next door, it’s disturbing you but it’s happening during the allowed hours, the best course of action is to enquire what work is being carried out and ask how long it will last for.

This will help you to plan ahead for potential disruptions and, if there is due to be particularly disruptive noise such as drilling during the day, you could aim to be away from the house when the noisiest work is being carried out.

Video of the Week

If you have a specific reason why you don’t want the work to be carried out on a certain day or time, maybe because you have an important call for work, children studying for exams or a baby that can’t get to sleep, then you could also try coming to an agreement with your neighbour and their builders about certain days or times when the nosiest of the work could take place to cause the least disruption.