What time is the partial Solar Eclipse in 2022 and is it visible in the UK?

The UK has a spectacular sky display in store on October 25 thanks to a partial solar eclipse - the last one of 2022.

The arrival of the October New Moon (opens in new tab) coincides with an extra special sky event this week - a partial solar eclipse. A lucky few dotted around the world will be able to see the event from their own window, which in simple terms will look a bit like a large bite has been taken out of the moon.

It's all down to the eliptical alignment of the Moon, Sun and Earth which gives way to such a shady(!) display. Learn more about how it works, how long it's set to last and whether it's visible from the UK.

What time is the partial solar eclipse 2022?

Those based in the UK can catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse on October 25 from 10:08am onwards. Royal Greenwich Observatory (opens in new tab) will be starting a livestream from 10:05am, with the peak (aka greatest amount of Sun hidden) expected at 10:59am.

A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. "As the moon rises, its shadow will obscure part of the sun, so that we'll be able to visibly notice that there is a part 'missing' from it," celebrity Psychic and Astrologer Inbaal (opens in new tab) explains.

☀️🌑🌍 On 25 Oct we're set for a Partial Solar Eclipse. What is a solar eclipse? How and why do they occur? When will the next one be? Check out our beginner’s guide to total, partial and annular solar eclipses: https://t.co/nnoNVeKbx6 pic.twitter.com/1qdi3eiMYzOctober 23, 2022 See more

For anyone hoping to watch the partial solar eclipse it's imperative that you do not look directly at the sun during the event. This is because it is extremely harmful to the human eye wich could result in life-long damage.

Scientists at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich recommend sun watchers make a DIY pinhole projector - which provides a safe way of seeing the event. You'll need a piece of card and a piece of paper (plus some scissors to make a tiny hole).

Make a hole in a piece of card, then hold the card up towards the Sun, and put a piece of paper behind the card. The shadow of the sun will then appear projected on the paper for you to see.

Solar Eclipse - October 2022 livestream

The Royal Observatory Greenwich in London has a livestream that you can watch online via their Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope. ROG astronomer Jake Foster will be presenting the just under 2-hour long livestream - providing a perfect opportunity for people to see the eclipse if visibility is poor where they are.

"Featuring detailed telescope footage and expert astronomy commentary, this is one of the best ways to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK," reads the synopsis on their livestream Youtube page.

How long will the partial solar eclipse last?

Royal Observatory Greenwich have stated that the partial solar eclipse is set to last for around one hour and 40 minutes, with the display ending at about 11:51am.

Those watching along should note that the eclipse peak has been estimated at 10:59am in the UK, so be sure to check into the livestream or look out your window from then.

Is the partial solar eclipse visible in the UK?

Yes, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in the UK, though between 15-23% of the Sun is only expected to be obscured - which means it might not be as dramatic as previous eclipses seen.

Where you are in the UK will also determine what time the partial solar eclipse will start and end in your area. The BBC's Sky at Night magazine (opens in new tab) have shared the different start and running times for 4 key UK points:

Birmingham - Starts at 10:07am (runs for 101 minutes)

Starts at 10:07am (runs for 101 minutes) Truro, Cornwall - Starts at 10:12am and ends at 11:38am

Starts at 10:12am and ends at 11:38am York - Starts at 10:06am (runs for 106 minutes)

Starts at 10:06am (runs for 106 minutes) Shetland (Northeast tip) - Starts at 10:01am (runs for almost two hours)

This eclipse will be visible across parts of Europe (Berlin and Paris), plus other continents across the world including north Africa, Asia, the Middle East and western Asia.

Sadly the October partial solar eclipse is not visible from America, Canada, south American countries or Australia.

There's going to be a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday morning 🌘How much of it will you get to see? 👀⤵️Simon | https://t.co/jHagkpRvtz pic.twitter.com/XUowNPsBgDOctober 24, 2022 See more

When is the next solar eclipse?

The next solar eclipse will take place on 20 April, 2023, but unlike the one in October this year, the April one won’t be visible from the UK. The next eclipse to be seen in the UK will be a rare total eclipse - but this isn't until 23 September, 2090.

Another eclipse takes place a year after next year's eclipse on 8 April 2024 - those in North and Central America will be able to see it (but not people in the UK).

