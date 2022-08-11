When is A level results day 2022? The date, time and how to prepare

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

'When is A level results day' is a hugely Googled term right now, and it's not surprising given that waiting for exam results can be agonising. But, the time is almost here, meaning students and parents across the country are asking when is A level results day 2022?

Much like GCSE results day (opens in new tab), for students it feels like a lot is riding on their A level grades, as many nervously wait to see if they've secured a place at their chosen university. Those who don't do as well as they hoped might find themselves asking how to appeal A level results (opens in new tab) or wanting to know more about clearing.

It's difficult to know what to expect on A level results day (opens in new tab), especially as the previous two years saw exams cancelled due to the pandemic. This year marks the first time that national exams went ahead since the onset of Covid, so naturally people are unsure what results day will have in store.

Nicola Anderson (opens in new tab), Chief Customer Officer at MyTutor, says; "If you don’t get the results you’ve hoped for... it’s important to remember that there are other people who are in the same boat, and that grades aren’t everything."

A level results day 2022 is on Thursday 18 August, and grades are usually available to collect from schools and colleges from 8am. This is the same for schools across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Students should have been provided with a timetable of what time and where they can collect their results by their school or college. Make sure you have any log in details you might need, and you may also need some form of identification - such as a student card - if you're going to pick up your results in person.

For those who have applied to university through UCAS (opens in new tab), the system will also be available to view from around 8am. In the days leading up to A level results day UCAS is 'frozen' until the grades are released, so make sure you've made any necessary changes and your details are up to date in advance. If you need to update your information after UCAS has been frozen, you will need to contact them directly.

How do I find out my A level results?

You can collect your A-level results from your school or college on results day, but you will need to check the exact opening and closing times, as these will vary. However, you don't need to open them on the spot, you can take them home first if you wish.

Some schools and colleges will allow students to receive their results by email or by post, and they should have already informed you if this is the case. If you're not sure, get in contact with them and make sure you have all the details you need - such as passwords and log-ins - to hand on the day.

Those who have applied to university through UCAS may also get an email informing them if they've secured a place. However, the email will not contain the individual grades, as these can only be obtained through your school or college.

What to do on A-level results day 2022? Preparation

If you've applied for university, make sure you have the details of your offers, university contact numbers and your UCAS Track number

If you're thinking about applying through clearing, research some universities and courses beforehand, and make sure you have the universities' UCAS and Clearing numbers on hand

Keep your personal statement and GCSE results to hand

Try to find out some information on appeals in advance, in case you are unhappy with your grades

Make sure your phone is fully charged

Take a pen and paper with you to collect your results

Try to get a good night's sleep the night before

Remember your results don't define you

Nicola says getting organised for results day is a key way to help with nerves. She says "It can be easy to only focus on the things you can’t control - like grades - or what you’re going to do if you don’t get into your first choice uni. Worrying about things that have already happened Isn’t helpful because they are out of your control.

"It helps to focus your energy on what you can control– like what you’re having for breakfast, what time you’re going to pick up your results, and what you’re going to do after, always remembering there’s a plan B if things don’t go exactly as you expected."

Nicola (opens in new tab)also shares some ways students can cope with the pressure of A level results day, saying: "If you’re feeling overwhelmed and are having trouble relaxing, we suggest trying to get your feelings out on paper. Writing your train-of-thought is a good way to let go of anxiety, and it can also be a relief to think that in a few weeks, ‘future you’ will be reading that entry back knowing how it all went – especially if you did better than expected."

What happens if you miss A level results day?

If you're not around on A level results day, you may be able to receive your results via email or post. You will need to check with your school or college whether they can do this, and make sure they have all the right contact details for you.

However, it is best to try and make sure you are available on A level results day, especially if you have applied to university. UCAS cannot speak to anyone but the student about an application, unless someone else has been given nominated access. You can do this by calling UCAS ahead of results day. Make sure you know your personal ID, as they are likely to ask for it.

You will also want to make yourself available in case thing don't go to plan, and you don't get accepted into your chosen university. In this case, you can still get a place by applying to an alternative university or course through clearing (opens in new tab). While clearing is open until 18 October, getting a place is dependent on the course having spaces left, so you don't want to leave it too late to apply.

Do universities get A level results before students?

Yes, universities receive A level results a few days before results day, but they are treated as confidential. This is so they can make a decision on the status of your offer in advance, meaning this can be updated on UCAS Track first thing on results day.

When you log in to your UCAS Hub on A level results day, you will be given one of the following offers:

Unconditional: your place on the course has been confirmed

your place on the course has been confirmed Unsuccessful: you’ve not been accepted by your choice(s) and you are eligible to enter clearing

you’ve not been accepted by your choice(s) and you are eligible to enter clearing Unconditional Changed Course (UCC): you haven’t met the grades for your course, but the university has put forward an alternative

If your UCAS Hub doesn't update by mid-morning, try calling the university, as it may mean they haven't made a decision yet.

Do universities email you on results day?

You might not receive an email from the universities you have applied to on results day, but you will likely get an email from UCAS. However, UCAS won't tell you the individual grades you received, but only whether you have got in to your chosen university.

Once you have received an unconditional offer, the university will likely be in touch at a later date to congratulate you and let you know of any next steps you need to take.

What happens after A level results day?

If you've met the requirements, your offer will change to unconditional and you will be contacted with details of what you need to do next. If you don't meet the grades, there are a number of routes you can take.

If you only missed the grade you needed by a few marks, you can contact the university and they may still be able to offer you a place

You may choose to sit A level retakes (opens in new tab) to try and achieve higher grades, and delay your university entry for a year until you receive the results

to try and achieve higher grades, and delay your university entry for a year until you receive the results If you accept the grades you receive on results day, you can apply to an alternative university or course through clearing

You may decide you want to take a year out, and reapply again the following year

Nicola offers some advice for if you find yourself in any of the above situations. She says "If you don’t get the results you’ve hoped for, it can be a great idea to stay off your phone or check how your friends have done. It’s important to remember that there are other people who are in the same boat, and that grades aren’t everything.

"Once you’ve had a bit of time to take in your results, it helps to have a chat about things that you can do to achieve your goals and have plans in place instead of focusing on the past."

You may also decide you want to take a year out of education even if you have secured a place at your chosen university. To do this, you can defer for a year by calling the university admissions office.

If you are planning on heading off to university, the next steps are to get your accommodation sorted and make sure your student finance (opens in new tab) details are up to date. You may also want to start researching the area your university is in, if you will be moving away from home.

Whatever you decide to do, make sure you take some time to reward yourself for getting through it, no matter the outcome.

