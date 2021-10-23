21 best perfumes of all time

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Picking a new fragrance can be overwhelming so we’ve done the blotting, spritzing and wafting for you to compile a definitive list of the best perfumes of all time.

Fragrance can have the biggest, yet often subliminal, impact on our memories and emotions. It’s no surprise then that these classic scents (and even some perfume dupes), have enduring appeal. Unlike many beauty products, most of us remain faithful to our favourite fragrance and buy our signature scent on repeat. This is why you’ll often find the same perfumes in the top seller lists year after year.

“We find that the classic fragrances continue to be bestsellers,” says Megan Mosley, John Lewis fragrance and make-up buyer. “They are key staples to build a fragrance wardrobe that can be added to over time. Chanel, Dior and Creed are our most popular amongst new and more niche fragrance brands such as Floral Street and Le Labo,” she says. We’ve based this selection of the best perfumes of all time on a number of factors. From hard sales figures and stats, to iconic classics that have great consumer reviews. We’ve also included newer, niche scents beloved by celebrities and beauty editors.

Whether you’re looking for some scent-spiration to uncover a new olfactory favourite or just interested to see if your personal favourite has made it into the best perfumes of all time, choose one of these and you’re guaranteed to smell gorgeous. And, remember – there’s no need to save it just for special occasions, as perfumes need to be replaced every three to five years.

What is the best perfume of all time?

Chanel No.5 Eau de Parfum

It’s been 100 years since its launch, but Chanel No.5 remains the world’s most famous perfume. This powdery floral is a masterful blend of over 80 ingredients, including ylang-ylang, Rose Centrifolia and jasmine. It treads that delicate line between femininity and strength perfectly, with a layered and intoxicating blend that lingers on the skin for hours.

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel had launched her eponymous fashion house only 11 years earlier in 1910, with the opening of a millinery boutique in Paris. Fast-forward to 1921 and the fashion designer was ready to launch the house’s first scent. The story goes that perfumer Ernest Beaux presented Coco with a selection of samples to test. She chose sample number 5, and so the iconic fragrance and its alluringly simple name was born.

A celebrity endorsement will usually spark a surge in sales for any beauty brand. Chanel No.5 became forever immortalised in 1952 when Marilyn Monroe famously declared that she wore “five drops of Chanel No.5” – and nothing else – to bed. And with this famous quote, Chanel No.5 has secured its place as one of the most famous scents in the world.

50ml – VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £76

Best perfumes of all time – other top sellers



YSL

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum

A perfume with over 13,500 5* reviews needs little introduction. With an ingredients list that includes black coffee, long-wearing patchouli and warming vanilla, this is one addictive floral gourmand fragrance. It is the number two selling fragrance in the UK, and was the most googled fragrance of 2020.

90ml – VIEW AT LOOK FANTASTIC | £78

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

Launched in 2001, this feminine, spicy scent is still one of the best-selling fragrances today. In fact, it’s the top selling fragrance at both John Lewis and The Fragrance Shop. Sweet citrus top notes, lingering patchouli, vanilla and white musk make an alluring combination that lasts really well on the skin. “This was the fragrance I wore on my wedding day in 2013,” says Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor. “It was the perfume I wore a decade earlier when I met my now-husband, and I still get compliments when I wear it today.”

50ml – VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £76

Guerlain Shalimar Eau de Toilette

Created in 1925 and loved by icons Brigitte Bardot and Rita Hayworth, Shalimar is a warm and spicy fragrance, opening with refreshing bergamot. As it develops, you’ll detect notes of jasmine, rose, with a powdery vanilla and iris base. It may be nearing its 100th birthday, but Shalimar remains one of the most popular fragrances today. It was voted the ‘best fragrance ever’ by Fragrantica readers – an online encyclopedia of fragrance and perfume-loving community.

30ml – VIEW AT ALL BEAUTY | £27.95

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Daisy launched in 2007 with a summery, carefree advertising campaign that perfectly encapsulated the fresh and floral juice. Even the bottle has become iconic, with its playful daisy topper. As a result, it’s no surprise it’s since inspired many knock-off versions.

100ml – VIEW AT FRAGRANCE DIRECT | £67.95

Clinique Aromatics Elixir

It may be Clinique’s oldest perfume within their fragrance catalogue but it is also their best performer, selling 14 bottles every hour! Launched in the seventies, Aromatics Elixir remains one of the best perfumes of all time. It’s rich and intense with oakmoss, jasmine and patchouli.

100ml – VIEW AT BOOTS | £77

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum

Launched in 2011, Jimmy Choo’s olfactory debut was an instant hit. The fragrance is warm, woody and confident with notes of exotic tiger orchid, patchouli and sweet toffee. “When the first fragrance launches from such a desirable luxury brand it gives people the opportunity to have a piece of that designer world at a more accessible price,” says Sarah Binns, Head of Training, Kenneth Green Associates. “With Jimmy Choo there was huge excitement at launch as many of the house codes such as python print and Murano glass were showcased in the fragrance. It’s gone on to stand the test of time due to the unique fruity and gourmand fragrance that has now become so many people’s signature scent.”

60ml – VIEW AT ALL BEAUTY | £33.95

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

If you’re looking for a new signature scent that draws attention, this could be the one. The Beauty Editors’ favourite and one of the best perfumes of all time is peppered with leathery, smoky and musky notes. This alluring combination makes this unisex scent incredibly long-lasting. It launched in 2011 and has become so popular that the New York Times called it “the perfume you smell everywhere.”

50ml – VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £141

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum



With Julia Roberts fronting the advertising campaign, it’s no wonder this has become Lancôme’s best-selling feminine fragrance. It is pure, unadulterated happiness in a bottle, beaming with Jasmine Sambac, Orange Blossom and Patchouli.

50ml – VIEW AT LOOK FANTASTIC | £59

Giorgio Armani Si Eau de Parfum

It may have launched in 2013, but it’s still winning awards, clocking up a Best of Beauty Award for Allure magazine in 2020. This sweet floral opens with notes of vanilla and mandarin, and dries down to a lingering musky finish, making it one of the best perfumes of all time in our eyes.

100ml – VIEW AT NOTINO | £72.50

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne

Jo Malone London recently revealed its top five best-selling fragrances and nabbing the top spot away from fan-favourite Pomegranate Noir and Orange Blossom was English Pear & Freesia. Reportedly beloved by the Duchess of Cambridge,this is a serene and sunny blend of juicy fruit and elegant flowers. “When you smell English Pear & Freesia, you’re instantly transported to an orchard where juicy fruit mingles with blooming flowers. There’s something unexpected about the combination of key ingredients and it’s got that freshness and elegance we’re known for,” says Celine Roux, Global Head of Fragrance at Jo Malone London.

100 ml – VIEW AT LOOK FANTASTIC | £102

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum

Transport your mind back to 2005 – James Blunt was top of the charts, Brad and Jen got divorced and everyone was wearing Viktor & Rolf’s amber floral fragrance. Cheryl Cole has reportedly been a fan, too. “The iconic Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb has always been a favourite with Debenhams.com customers,” says Kieran Braidford, Senior Beauty Buyer at Debenhams.com. “Its floral notes and diamond bottle are instantly recognisable and make it a popular choice.”

100ml – VIEW AT LOOK FANTASTIC | £88

Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum

One of the more niche scents on our list, we have become enamoured with the enigmatic fresh, woody complexities of Byredo Gypsy Water. Layered with juniper berries, pine needles, incense and sandalwood, this nomadic scent is an ode to Romani culture and smells absolutely magical. It may be unique but it’s achieved A-list status, with celebrity fans including Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who told Marie Claire, “I love Byredo fragrances and I’ve been wearing Gypsy Water for a long time.”

100ml – VIEW AT LIBERTY | £178

Jean Paul Gaultier Classique for Her Eau de Toilette

You know a fragrance has reached superstar status when the flacon is immediately recognisable. This corset-inspired bottle has spawned many iterations. As for the juice, the combination of sweet orange blossom, with ginger and vanilla gives the enduring appeal and great longevity on the skin. No list of the best perfumes of all time would be complete without it.

100ml – VIEW AT BOOTS | £90

Thierry Mugler Alien Eau de Parfum

Predicted to be the top-selling fragrance at The Perfume Shop this Christmas is Thierry Muglar’s Alien Eau de Parfum. The amber woody scent launched in 2005 but what makes it so successful 16 years on? For Alien fans, this a scent like no other, and it’s not for the fainthearted. The intense experience begins with jasmine, before settling upon sensual amber.

90ml- VIEW AT BOOTS | £95

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

Launched in 2006, this is the debut fragrance by designer Tom Ford. It’s classified as an oriental chypre, with top notes of black truffle jasmine and a hint of citrus. Although it begins with floral-spicy heart notes, it gradually mellows before finally settling on amber, vanilla and woodsy accords. But who would this appeal to? “If you are buying fragrance for a strong independent woman, we love Tom Ford Black Orchid,” says Rebecca Wilkin, The Perfume Shop PR & Events Manager. It’s a confident, sexy and sensual perfume that smells as glamorous and mysterious as the fluted black bottle suggests.

100ml – VIEW AT BOOTS | £120

Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum

J’adore offers an olfactory slice of Dior luxury, from the gold-topped bottle and decadent floral-fruit juice to the glamorous advertising campaign featuring actress Charlize Theron. Therefore, it’s no surprise then that Dior J’adore is the fashion house’s number one-selling fragrance.

75ml – VIEW AT ALL BEAUTY | £88.95

Clarins Eau Dynamisante

Personal perfume meets aromatherapy in this iconic splash-on citrus spritz, first launched in 1987. With a galvanizing blend of 14 essential oils (lemon, patchouli, ginseng, among others), it’s designed to tone, firm and moisturise the skin. “Eau Dynamisante uses Aromaphytocare, which combines aromatherapy and phytotherapy to infuse fragrance with the botanical benefits of plants,” explains Marie Schmid, Head of Training at Clarins UK. “Phytotherapy allows for the natural plant extracts to be extracted from the active molecules, which are then incorporated into the fragrance to provide skin care benefits. In most cases, these plant extracts are non-fragrant. This is where aromatherapy comes in. Aromatherapy treats conditions through the use of aromatic (fragrant) extracts of plants (e.g. essential oils).”

100ml – VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £36

Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau de Parfum

After the runaway success of the men’s edition ‘1 Million’, Paco Rabanne launched a women’s version in 2010, which has become one of the best perfumes of all time. The gold diamond bottle gives a hint as to the luxurious, dazzling and decadent fragrance within, brimming with floral, woody accords of orange blossom, jasmine, amber and patchouli.

80ml – VIEW AT ALL BEAUTY | £67.95

CK One Eau de Toilette

No scent defined the ‘90s like CK One, a cool, clean and modern juice designed for both men and women. Zesty top notes mellow into aromatic nutmeg, jasmine and rose at the heart, before finishing on a musk and amber drydown. Ahead of its time, this fragrance still holds the crown as one of the best perfumes of all time.

200ml – VIEW AT ALL BEAUTY | £26.85

Britney Spears Curious Eau de Parfum

Pop icon Britney Spears made her foray into the world of fragrance in 2004 with “Curious”, which was the number one perfume in department stores that year. Almost two decades and 23 fragrances later and Britney’s collection is one of the most successful celebrity forays into the world of fragrance. According to Cosmetics Business, sales of the perfume jumped by 155% after “Framing Britney Spears” was aired, surrounding the controversy around Britney’s conservatorship.



50ml – VIEW AT BOOTS | £30