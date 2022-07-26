Best back-to-school buys 2022 : as recommended by parents

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best back-to-school buys can be hard to find. And, while a new school year officially starts at the beginning of September, we all know that the prep kicks off way before then.

Once you've agreed on your back-to-school tradition (opens in new tab) checked when your child starts school (opens in new tab) and double checked if there are fines for taking children out of school (opens in new tab)for holidays then it's time for the new school year. It has a nice all-new vibe, it's exciting and full of organisation, with new pencil cases and lunch boxes (opens in new tab) there's so much potential... as long as you get the right tools in your school tool kit. We're talking pencil cases, backpacks, pens, labels, notepads, water bottles the lot. And that can all tot up, especially if you have more than one child.

The best back-to-school buys 2022

Infant and primary school

Two Compartments (Image credit: Amazon) Fringoo multi-compartment lunch bag (opens in new tab) This two compartment thermal lunch bag is a great - and roomy - choice for a lunch box. Mum-of-three Dionne bought it for her twins. She tells us; "I use the top compartment for the girls' morning and afternoon breaks and the bottom one is for their lunch. It's so roomy, while you can fit a juice box in there but I prefer them to have a separate water bottle. Its wipe-able and great at keeping food cool." VIEW AT AMAZON: Fringoo multi-compartment kids lunch bag, £15.99 (opens in new tab)

Dishwasher Safe (Image credit: Amazon) Buzio Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle (opens in new tab) Insulated and 100% spill-proof are just two of the reasons mum-of-one, Steph bought this water bottle. "It's on the pricey side but I love that it keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and is dishwasher safe. Just take the straw out and op in the top rack. And done, all clean. Plus the straw - unlike past ones - is easy for my son to open himself." VIEW AT AMAZON: Buzio vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle, £17.99 (opens in new tab)

Personalised (Image credit: Etsy) Personalised Pencil Case (opens in new tab) Kids love stationery merchandise, especially when it can be personalised (and you can add a pom pom or two). Though this can take up to three weeks so get ahead of the back to school curve, and buy now. Dad, Lee tells us; "My son didn't love the idea of a pencil case as he went into Junior school but when he saw he could have his name on it - well, he chose Spiderman - he loved it!" VIEW AT ETSY: Personalised plastic pencil case, £4.05 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon) Henbrandt 5 Piece Space Stationery Set (opens in new tab) This unisex stationery set has a notepad, ruler, pencil, sharpener and rubber. All ready for your little one's first day of school. Dad, Richard tells us; "My daughter Sam is obsessed with all things to do with space so this was the perfect buy to get her excited for school." VIEW AT AMAZON: Henbrandt 5 Piece Space Stationery Set, £3.39 (opens in new tab)

Best Value (Image credit: Amazon) Quadra Classic Book Bag (opens in new tab) Some infant schools will ask for ‘book bags’ which specifically fit into a tray with your child’s name on, if that is the case these are almost half the price of the school uniform affiliated brands, and will still fit. Primary Early Years teacher, Michelle Booth tells us; "While it can differ from school to school, most infants won't need a proper bag until junior school. A book bag that can fit into their tray will be just fine. Children like to add stickers or pom poms to make theirs look a little different." VIEW AT AMAZON: Quadra Classic Book Bag, £5.18 (opens in new tab)

Waterproof (Image credit: Amazon) Regatta unisex kids puddle IV waterproof puddle suit (opens in new tab) For Reception and infant years you will more than likely need outdoor wear that is easy for your child to get on and off themselves. Most ‘puddle suits’ aren’t waterproof, so it it's 100% waterproof you want, look out for words like polyamide and polyurethane (PU) coated fabric. VIEW AT AMAZON: Regatta unisex kids puddle IV waterproof puddle suit, £11.84 (opens in new tab)





(Image credit: John Lewis) AnyDay Children's Wellington Boots (opens in new tab) These are selling out fast, so be quick. The handy pull on loop at the back will make it easy for your little one to put on themselves - as independence is a huge thing at infant school. Mum, Louise tells us; "I love the Anyday brand it's a lot more affordable but with the John Lewis quality." VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS: AnyDay Children's Wellington Boots, from £10 (opens in new tab)



Confidence Builder (Image credit: Stabilo) Stabilo Easyoriginal Start Left Handed Pen (opens in new tab) Stabilo are the leaders in handwriting pens - they come in left and right handed designs - they are ergonomically created by scientists to actively promote confidence in writing and help to improve handwriting. Mum-of-two, Amy tells us; "Since using these I've seen a real difference, my girls now actually ask to write things themselves, whereas before they'd avoid it." VIEW AT RYMAN STATIONERS: Stabilo Easyoriginal Start Left Handed Pen, WAS £8.99 NOW £4.29 (SAVE £4.70) (opens in new tab)



Secondary school

Sustainable (Image credit: Sistema) Sistema Renew Lunch Box Bento (opens in new tab) We know how secondary school kids are adults in the making, and this grown up Bento box will help with their whole 'adulting vibe' in the school lunch hall. Mum-of-one, Lisa tells us; "I love the compartments with this one. I can give them brand Greek yoghurt in the tub without them complaining it's not a name, like Muller." VIEW AT AMAZON: Sistema Renew Lunch Box Bento, £13.68 (opens in new tab)

Best Value (Image credit: Wilko) Matt Black Double Wall Water Bottle (opens in new tab) Keeps drinks cold or up to 12 hours and for under a tenner. Dad-of-two, Jase tells us; "Water bottles can be pricey, I went with these cheaper ones because my kids are always losing them or leaving them on the bus. It's so frustrating." VIEW AT AMAZON: Matte black double wall water bottle, £5 (opens in new tab)

Most popular (Image credit: Amazon) Hype mono speckle fade pencil case (opens in new tab) "This is THE pencil case that all the kids want. At least, that's what my 13-year-old tells me," says mum-of-three, Liza. Unisex designs - and so many to choose from - this pencil case is wipe-clean and from a small British company. VIEW AT AMAZON: Hype mono speckle fade pencil case, £9.99 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Theworks) Helix ultimate school stationery set (opens in new tab) This is a classic stationery set, which you may recognise from your school days, they're still very much used in classes today. For just a fiver this set comes with 2 x HB Pencils, 2 x Ball point Pens, Mechanical Pencil, 0.5mm Lead Refill, Self-Centring Compass, Protractor, 15cm Ruler, 2 x Set Square, Large Sleeved Eraser, Sharpener, Yellow Highlighter, Helix Timetable. VIEW AT THE WORKS: Hex ultimate school stationery set, £5 (opens in new tab)



Value for money (Image credit: Amazon) FJÄLLRÄVEN Unisex Kanken Rucksack (opens in new tab) While the initial price is a bit eye watering, if you strip it down to price per use and the fact that this brand will carry your child not only through school but beyond. Dad-of-one, James tell us; "I still have my school backpack from Fjallraven, and use it as my kids flight snack bag. It really is built to last. No replacements needed." VIEW AT AMAZON: Fjallraven unisex Kanken rucksack, £60 (opens in new tab)



(Image credit: Amazon) Speedo mesh drawstring bag (opens in new tab) P.E. is normally once a week, at most twice, and the main bag is usually taken up with books, pencil cases and lunch box so an additional bag is needed for PE kit. Mum-of-three, Dionne tells us; "Having my sons stinky P.E. kit in one place makes is to much easier. And, I was so sick of him losing it and leaving it places that last year we attached it to his bag with clips (Gimars Carabiner clips, AMAZON, £10.99) (opens in new tab) he never lost it again." VIEW AT AMAZON: Speedo mesh drawstring bag, £9.29 (opens in new tab)



Clever idea (Image credit: Amazon) Refillable Bottles with Hook (opens in new tab) "These leak proof little bottles are a Godsend," mum-of-four Kiran tells us. "Before Covid I would occasionally remind my kids to wash their hands but now I am constant anti-bac'ing them! So these are a perfect addition to their new school bag." VIEW AT AMAZON: Refillable Bottles with Hook, £6.99 (opens in new tab)

College and university

(Image credit: Aldi) Ambiano mini fridge (opens in new tab) A great mini fridge, with LED display and removable shelves. The perfect addition to a bedroom. "My daughter took this to uni with her, she keeps her next to her milk." Mum-of-two, Janie tells us. VIEW AT ALDI: Ambiano mini fridge, £79.99 (opens in new tab)



(Image credit: Amazon) Oxford Campus A4 project books (opens in new tab) While technology has come on in leaps and bounds there is still always room for mega notebooks, especially with really helpful dividers. VIEW AT AMAZON: Oxford Campus A4 Project books, £17.63 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon) Bamboo Portable Computer Table Laptop Stand (opens in new tab) Students sometimes don't like to leave their bed... and with this laptop stand they can carry on learning from there. "I bought this for my daughter when she went to uni, and I think it's the most used gift I've ever given her," says dad-of-two, Russell. VIEW AT AMAZON: Bamboo Portable Computer Table Laptop Stand, £23.99 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon) mDesign plastic and metal bathroom caddy (opens in new tab) This is so handy for students to keep all their shower stuff together, especially those who will be in halls and sharing bathrooms. Dad-of-two, Pat, tells us; "My daughter said this was the best thing he ever bought! No more juggling and dropping in the hallway." VIEW AT AMAZON: mDesign plastic and metal bathroom caddy. £14.39 (opens in new tab)

For parents

Time saver (Image credit: Amazon) Philips Handheld Steamer 3000 Series (opens in new tab) Light compact and so-easy-to-use. Mum-of-one, Louisa tells us; "I love this, best buy ever. I simply hang all of our shirts up on hangers, straight from the washing machine then crack this out once they're dry. No ironing piles, no trapped fingers in the ironing board. Best. Buy. Ever." VIEW AT AMAZON: Philips Handheld Steamer 3000, £69.95 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Etsy) Weekly Family Planner Whiteboard (opens in new tab) A wall planner is a great way to help stay organised. Mum-of-three, Chelsea tells us; "This was a game changer for our family. Not only do we have everyone' names on it, but I colour code it so I can see at a glance - if its in red - that means we are picking up or dropping off. And it's right in our hallway at a height that most family members can see it." And it's dry wipe so when plans change you can wipe it off and start again. VIEW AT ETSY: Weekly family planner, £24.95 (opens in new tab)

Easy-to-use (Image credit: Petit-Fernand) Stick-on clothing labels (opens in new tab) Available in 38 background colours, and fully customisable - there's even 11 fonts to choose from. Including images your child recognises is a great way if they still aren't familiar with their name written down. These easy-to personalise stickers are a must-have for any school child. School uniform is forever getting lost or mixed up with others after P.E. Mum-of-one Jasmine tells us; "I started putting my number on the labels, you get it back much faster. My son dropped his water bottle out the pram the other week and a someone messaged and I got it back!" VIEW AT PETIT FERNAND: Stick-on clothing label, from £3 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Etsy) Personalised Wooden Jungle Wall Hooks (opens in new tab) Start your child off with good habits and dedicate space, if you can, to hooks that are specifically for them and their bags. These fun jungle animal motifs are a great first hook. Mum-of-three Emma tells us; "When my first started school it would drive me mad that he dumped his bag in the kitchen every time, until I realised he didn't know where to put it. So I got him some of his own hooks, he loved hanging it up himself on his own hooks." VIEW ON ETSY: Personalised Wooden Jungle Wall Hooks, £12 (opens in new tab)

What back to school supplies does my child need?

The back to school stationery supplies depends on the school, and can widely vary. Some schools are very strict on book bags instead of backpacks, because of space. Others provide water bottles while some ask you to bring your own. It's always best to check directly with your school. And, hopefully at the transition days or information evenings you'll get a chance to ask any questions and clarify what is needed when.

After talking to parents here are some of the stationery essentials to think about;

Pencils

Pencil case

Biro pens

Book bag/backpack

P.E. bag

Notepad

Water bottle

Lunch box

