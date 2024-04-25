Most popular Tonies ever: 11 bestsellers, plus one we predict will be huge
From Igglepiggle to Encanto, these are the bestselling Tonies to help kickstart an epic audio character collection
With more than 700 characters available, it can help to know what the most popular Tonies are if your child is starting their own collection.
If you're new to the world of Tonies, they are hand-painted magnetic characters filled with facts, stories and songs, that sit on top of an audio player called a Toniebox (if this is all sounding very jargon-heavy, then make sure you read our guide to what is a Toniebox for a beginner's breakdown on all you need to know).
A good starting point is a Tonies starter bundle, where you can get the player and a selection of popular Tonies - some bundles have a set variety of Tonies, while if you create a bundle on the Tonies website, you can choose your own. But which Tonies should you pick? Here we explain which are the most popular Tonies to help you make the right choice.
11 most popular Tonies (plus one we predict will be a bestseller)
To determine this list of the most popular Tonies, we analysed the Tonies that feature on the bestselling lists on the Tonies website, as well as other major retailers including Amazon, Very, John Lewis, and Smyths. The most popular Tonies are all suitable for preschoolers from age three.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 17 minutes
We're not surprised this Tonie is a bestseller - The Gruffalo is a modern classic. This one has one of the shorter running times, meaning it's perfect for younger children with shorter attention spans.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 65 minutes
Peter Rabbit might be more than 120 years old, but his popularity with little ones is still going strong. This Peter Rabbit Tonie is a great way to introduce the younger generation to the world of Beatrix Potter.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 62 minutes
For little Peppa fans, this collection of stories and music from the popular TV show is perfect for keeping them entertained without a screen. If you're a grown up who thinks Peppa is the worst, you may want to buy some headphones for your little one.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 24 minutes
If you know a little Frozen fan who loves to sing along with their favourite characters, they'll love this Tonie where they can joy a screen-free sing-song to classics like Let It Go, Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and For the First Time in Forever.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 32 minutes
Join Moana as she goes on an epic quest to save her island home and its inhabitants. Little ones will love following her adventures with demigod Maui, and singing along with songs from the movie.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 47 minutes
If In the Night Garden is part of your little one's bedtime routine, then this screen-free alternative could be just the thing to help set them up for a restful night's sleep. Join Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and more for garden adventures.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 65 minutes
A mix of learning and entertainment that will engage preschoolers, the CoComelon Tonie will help teach them about colours, numbers, letter, animal sounds and more, thanks to a range of songs they'll instantly recognise if they watch the TV show.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 30 minutes
A great introduction to the world of Simba the lion and his friends, this Tonie character features the story of The Lion King, as well as four songs including the instant mood-booster Hakuna Matata.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 54 minutes
With four stories to enjoy, Paw Patrol fans will love following along with the heroic efforts of their favourite pups, including Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma and Skye as they save the day in Adventure Bay.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 50 minutes
The perfect companion to playtime by themselves or with their friends, this Tonie features 20 classic children's songs with fun actions to replicate, including Row, Row, Row Your Boat, Incy Wincy Spider, and Old MacDonald Had a Farm.
Age: 3+ | Running time: 58 minutes
A magical story about a magical family, this Encanto-themed Tonie looks like Mirabel, features some of the catchiest Disney songs ever (you'll definitely be singing We Don't Talk About Bruno all day long!) as well as the Encanto story in both English and Spanish.
PREDICTED BESTSELLER
Age: 3+ | Running time: 75 minutes
This brand new Tonie isn't a bestseller yet, but we predict it will be. With five 'life lessons', covering topics like emotions, how the body works and the idea of community the Learn With Peppa Tonie is designed to help little listeners learn about the world.
If you're looking for Tonies for older children, there is so much choice available. From Tonies based on iconic Roald Dahl characters, like The Enormous Crocodile or Matilda (both suitable for age six and upwards), to educational Tonies like the Nat Geo Kids Astronaut, suitable for those from five years old, there really is a Tonie for everyone.
Continue reading
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Heard of the '9-minute theory'? Find out how to use with kids of all ages (it might help ease the 'mum guilt' that creeps in)
The 9-minute theory has sparked a lot of conversation online, as mums share how it makes their day easier and improves relationships with their children.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
6 phrases adult children need to hear from their parents to ‘acknowledge past pain’ says therapist, and #3 is so powerful
A therapist has revealed six simple phrases parents of adult children need to say, to acknowledge pain from the past and move the relationship forward.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Why do babies need to lie flat in a pram?
Wondering why babies need to lie flat? Experts reveal all — plus whether or not a baby should sleep in a pram
By Charlotte Duck Published
-
Best interactive pets for kids: 15 gift ideas for children of all ages
From puppies to axolotls, take a look at our selection of the best interactive pets you can buy that are sure to be a hit with little animal lovers
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What is a Toniebox? Find out with our guide to all things Tonies
Not sure what a Toniebox is or how it works? Here's everything you need to know before you buy one for your child
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What is a travel system? Baby gear experts explain how they work - and what’s included
Experts decode what is a travel system and offer tips on how to find the best one for you
By Charlotte Duck Published
-
Magic Mixies Pixlings are a bestseller - but are they worth the money? We put this toy through its paces to find out
Magic by name and magic by nature? We review Magic Mixies Pixlings to see if it lives up to the hype
By Sarah Handley Published
-
I tested the Lakeland Dual Basket air fryer and it made midweek family cooking a breeze
You can’t go wrong with the dual basket air fryer by Lakeland complete with easy-view windows to ensure burnt food is a thing of the past…
By Jessica Dady Published
-
This brand new Peppa Pig clothing collection is perfect for summer holidays (and prices start from just £15)
Perfect for little Peppa fans, this new clothing collection is just the thing for summer fun with their favourite character
By Sarah Handley Published
-
We tested the new Ickle Bubba Altima travel system and it's our top choice for best pram - here's why...
Beautifully designed and made from high-quality materials, the Ickle Bubba Altima travel system exceeded our expectations.
By Kathryn Williams Published