Most popular Tonies ever: 11 bestsellers, plus one we predict will be huge

From Igglepiggle to Encanto, these are the bestselling Tonies to help kickstart an epic audio character collection

Collage showing the most popular Tonies ever
With more than 700 characters available, it can help to know what the most popular Tonies are if your child is starting their own collection.

If you're new to the world of Tonies, they are hand-painted magnetic characters filled with facts, stories and songs, that sit on top of an audio player called a Toniebox (if this is all sounding very jargon-heavy, then make sure you read our guide to what is a Toniebox for a beginner's breakdown on all you need to know).

A good starting point is a Tonies starter bundle, where you can get the player and a selection of popular Tonies - some bundles have a set variety of Tonies, while if you create a bundle on the Tonies website, you can choose your own. But which Tonies should you pick? Here we explain which are the most popular Tonies to help you make the right choice.

To determine this list of the most popular Tonies, we analysed the Tonies that feature on the bestselling lists on the Tonies website, as well as other major retailers including Amazon, Very, John Lewis, and Smyths. The most popular Tonies are all suitable for preschoolers from age three.

The Gruffalo Tonie
The Gruffalo Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 17 minutes

We're not surprised this Tonie is a bestseller - The Gruffalo is a modern classic. This one has one of the shorter running times, meaning it's perfect for younger children with shorter attention spans.

Peter Rabbit Tonie
Peter Rabbit Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 65 minutes

Peter Rabbit might be more than 120 years old, but his popularity with little ones is still going strong. This Peter Rabbit Tonie is a great way to introduce the younger generation to the world of Beatrix Potter.

Tonies Peppa Pig
On the Road With Peppa Pig Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 62 minutes

For little Peppa fans, this collection of stories and music from the popular TV show is perfect for keeping them entertained without a screen. If you're a grown up who thinks Peppa is the worst, you may want to buy some headphones for your little one.

Elsa Tonie
Elsa Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 24 minutes

If you know a little Frozen fan who loves to sing along with their favourite characters, they'll love this Tonie where they can joy a screen-free sing-song to classics like Let It Go, Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and For the First Time in Forever.

Moana Tonie
Moana Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 32 minutes

Join Moana as she goes on an epic quest to save her island home and its inhabitants. Little ones will love following her adventures with demigod Maui, and singing along with songs from the movie.

Igglepiggle Tonie
Igglepiggle Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 47 minutes

If In the Night Garden is part of your little one's bedtime routine, then this screen-free alternative could be just the thing to help set them up for a restful night's sleep. Join Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and more for garden adventures.

CoComelon Tonie
CoComelon Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 65 minutes

A mix of learning and entertainment that will engage preschoolers, the CoComelon Tonie will help teach them about colours, numbers, letter, animal sounds and more, thanks to a range of songs they'll instantly recognise if they watch the TV show.

The Lion King Tonie
The Lion King Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 30 minutes

A great introduction to the world of Simba the lion and his friends, this Tonie character features the story of The Lion King, as well as four songs including the instant mood-booster Hakuna Matata.

Paw Patrol - Chase Tonie
Paw Patrol Chase Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 54 minutes

With four stories to enjoy, Paw Patrol fans will love following along with the heroic efforts of their favourite pups, including Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma and Skye as they save the day in Adventure Bay.

Playtime and Action Songs Tonie
Playtime and Action Songs Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 50 minutes

The perfect companion to playtime by themselves or with their friends, this Tonie features 20 classic children's songs with fun actions to replicate, including Row, Row, Row Your Boat, Incy Wincy Spider, and Old MacDonald Had a Farm.

Encanto Tonies audio character
Encanto Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 58 minutes

A magical story about a magical family, this Encanto-themed Tonie looks like Mirabel, features some of the catchiest Disney songs ever (you'll definitely be singing We Don't Talk About Bruno all day long!) as well as the Encanto story in both English and Spanish.

Learn With Peppa Pig ToniePREDICTED BESTSELLER
Learn With Peppa Pig Tonie

Age: 3+ | Running time: 75 minutes

This brand new Tonie isn't a bestseller yet, but we predict it will be. With five 'life lessons', covering topics like emotions, how the body works and the idea of community the Learn With Peppa Tonie is designed to help little listeners learn about the world.

If you're looking for Tonies for older children, there is so much choice available. From Tonies based on iconic Roald Dahl characters, like The Enormous Crocodile or Matilda (both suitable for age six and upwards), to educational Tonies like the Nat Geo Kids Astronaut, suitable for those from five years old, there really is a Tonie for everyone.

